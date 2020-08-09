Who doesn’t love ice cream? To fill our cravings for cold treats and desserts, Estela Aburto has opened CryO’s Refreshment Center, 1424 S. 4th Ave., right across from the U-Haul, in the former site of Solano’s Homemade Ice Cream.
The shop had a soft opening in late July, and the grand opening is Aug. 15.
The name “cryo” refers to something that involves or produces cold, especially extreme cold, which makes perfect sense for an ice cream shop that serves everything cold and frozen.
CryO’s serves everything cold, from milk shakes to ice cream cones, as well as raspados, aguas frescas, fruit salads and mangonadas. Estela and her husband, Juan Carlos “JC” Aburto, also serve authentic Mexican churros and muffins.
The Aburtos recently moved from Seattle, Washington, to Yuma to help her parents. At the same time, they wanted to “provide some happiness to the community.”
They started by selling “paletas” (ice pops) on the street, but with COVID-19 and the heat, they searched for another way to keep serving up “happiness.”
“We didn’t realize it was this hot,” Estela quipped.
That’s when they came up with the idea of opening an ice cream shop. The shop is small and can only accommodate a few people inside, but Estela plans to add outside seating so guests can enjoy their cold treats in the open air.
CryO’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, call 928-366-1777.
*****
Sushi lovers who live in the Foothills will rejoice! Rolls and Bowls is coming to the Foothills Village Shopping Center, at the former site of The Boulevard Cafe & Bistro.
The restaurant will open its second location at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 15, in mid-September. Abraham Andrade opened the original Rolls and Bowls in San Luis, Arizona, a few years ago.
The new space is currently being remodeled. Once open, Rolls and Bowls will offer takeout and delivery in the Foothills area. It will also have limited dining inside with outside dining available as well.
The Foothills location will have the same menu as the San Luis restaurant, which serves “Japanese cuisine with a zest of Mexican flavor.” It strives to provide a “healthy alternative to fast food establishments” with its signature sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls or other “tantalizing” items on the menu. Peruse the menu at https://tinyurl.com/yyvfjtvz.
*****
Here is the list of companies that obtained or renewed business licenses in Yuma in June:
AUTOS: A and A Auto Sales, 2051 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, 928-722-1022.
CONTRACTORS: Midtown Signarama, 2210 E. Magnolia St., Phoenix, 602-650-1150; The Plumbing Investigators, 1965 W. 15th St., Yuma, 928-575-0505.
DOOR-TO-DOOR SOLICITORS: Alexis Pallanes, 4261 S. Ponderosa Trail, Yuma; Francisco Garcia, 2126 S. 8th Ave., Yuma; Carlos Casillas, 3634 Joe Harper Court, San Luis; Jesus Orozco, 8560 S. Mohave Lane, Yuma; Roberto Prado, 4410 W. 27th Lane, Yuma.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Karla Denise Photography, 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 105, Yuma, 928-276-8704; Corona Optique 2, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 302, Yuma, 928-726-1102.
REAL ESTATE BROKER: Realty One Group Gateway, 128 W. 32nd St., Yuma, 928-325-1111.
RESTAURANTS: Bubba’s Southern Barbeque, 2497 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, 928-503-0522; Birrieria Los Gorditos, 2680 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, 928-750-2420.
RETAIL: Wig Boutique, 7181 E. 24th Lane, Yuma, 928-210-1972; Negrete’s Tire Shop-Ave B, 1421 S. Avenue B, 928-388-2867.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: Midnight Beauty, 780 E. 39th Place, Suite 219, Yuma, 831-277-6794;
SERVICE PROVIDERS: Unicare Hospice Inc., 2180 S. 4th Avenue C, Yuma, 888-928-1136; Unicare Healthcare Inc., 2180 S. 4th Avenue B, Yuma, 888-928-1138; Andy’s Janitorial Service & Supplies, 1771 S. 36th Drive, Yuma, 928-750-9401; Amity Home Care of Yuma, 3290 W. County 13th St., Yuma, 928-581-2705; Billy’s Tattoo Works, 875 W. 32nd St., Yuma, 928-366-1030; My Local Cleaning Service, 1600 W. 12th St., Suite 1014, Yuma, 928-276-6817; Parker Towing & Storage, 1389 S. Arizona Ave., Yuma, 928-669-2555; Al Sayed Marketing Services, 11554 S. Phoenix Drive, Yuma, 928-276-1662.
*****
You’ll notice another new restaurant coming, as listed in this week’s commercial construction project update for Yuma. Tortas Sr. Picos has taken out a building permit for tenant improvements at 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 117. That’s the multistory Crescent Center, but the new restaurant will be on the bottom.
*****
Here’s the update for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Tortas Sr. Picos, 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 117, for tenant improvements for restaurant; Yuma Visitors Bureau, 264 S. Main St., for tenant improvements.
New Plans Submitted for Review: YUHSD Kofa High School, 3100 S. Avenue A, for construction of six new tennis courts.
*****
