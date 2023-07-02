After 34 years, due to the retirement of owner Cindy Turrentine, DanceMakers has closed and merged under the umbrella of Dancer’s Workshop and direction of Myriah Farrar.
In a letter to its families, DanceMakers announced the retirement of Turrentine “with both a joyful and a bittersweet heart.”
In August 1989, the mother/daughter team of Shirley Nelson and Turrentine started with a “meager” one-room studio and watched their dance family grow into a respected academy.
“At Dancemakers we have been committed to the wellbeing of each child as we strive for technical excellence, celebrate individual achievements, and encourage personal growth so that each child may recognize their potential, believe in themselves, and achieve their dreams,” the letter stated.
Four years ago, after the passing of Shirley, who was lovingly known as Granny, Turrentine took on the main responsibility of running the business with the support of her teachers and staff.
“The years here have been fulfilling, and filled with the footprints of countless dancers, but with retirement on the horizon, the time has come for this beautiful chapter to transition into a new one,” DanceMakers said.
To aid in the transition, dance classes will still take place in the DanceMakers building at 3121 S. Avenue B. Also, a majority of the staff will remain on board and continue to provide classes for children there.
*****
Rural Metro Fire announced that its Yuma operation has begun preparations to build a new fire station, expanding services in the Foothills.
The new station will be located at 12535 S. Foothills Blvd., at 44th Street, on the old lot of the Alano Club that hosted AA and Alanon meetings.
“The expansion is the result of projected growth in the region and a growing demand for public safety resources for the community,” the organization said in a press release.
Rural Metro is in the planning stage of construction for the station which will accommodate a fire engine, a ladder truck and two ambulances. The expansion to the Foothills neighborhood will improve and increase access to care for the surrounding communities.
“We are thrilled to be able to enhance our services to meet the growing needs of the Yuma Foothills with a new, larger fire station,” said Melissa Hilpert, fire chief for Rural Metro Yuma. “As we complete the planning phase for this project and move into construction, we hope to have our new station operational by early 2024.
“In the meantime, the Rural Metro Fire teams remain dedicated to providing care to the community at a moment’s notice with our current resources,” Hilpert added.
Rural Metro currently has a station next to Foothills Utilities, off 44th Street. The new fire station will be bigger than the current facility, with a larger staff capacity and more resources.
“We’re confident that this new station will help us to better serve the needs of our growing community,” Rural Metro noted.
*****
On Wednesday, June 28, Cocopah Tribal leadership and community partners celebrated the grand opening of the new Kwapa Kar Wash at 3446 US Highway 95, behind the Korner Store Gas Station, in Somerton.
The car wash includes a self-serve bay for extra large vehicles and a special sanitation bay for detailing.
“These enterprises are designed to help economically grow our tribe, the South County and the City of Somerton. Our goal is to provide a service for individuals going to and from Yuma along with county and Somerton business fleets to enable quick and efficient vehicle washing, keeping the revenue within our communities,” said Gary Magrino the tribe’s economic development manager.
“Every business that we open, big or small, it’s just another step for future ventures,” said Chairwoman Sherry Cordova. “We do this for the future of our people. Every new business we open is a means of independence for all of our membership.”
The facility is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Prices range from $7 to $18, with club memberships starting at $14.99.
*****
Kennedy’s Karne Meat Market, a family business since 1959, will have a soft opening at 10 a.m. Monday at 380 E. 16th St.
The business, which has several locations throughout southern California, is now bringing its “award-winning” carne asada, crafted from the original recipe by Jesus Soto in Calexico, Yuma. It hopes to become the area’s destination for top-quality meats, from succulent steaks to marinated chicken.
The original Kennedy’s Market opened in 1972 in Heber, California, using the original carne asada recipes crafted by Jesus Soto in Calexico. Kennedy’s Karne has won over 35 awards across the desert southwest and San Diego County.
*****
The Back Porch Grill is now bringing its flavors to the community. The new food truck is serving barbecue, brisket, pulled pork, chicken and other delicious foods on South Frontage Road, off of Avenue 10E, in the parking lot of Southwest Exchange, in the Foothills.
Menu items include Deep South Ta-Que, Southwest Ta-Que, Dirty Bird Sandwich, and Smokin’ Quesadilla.
The Back Porch Grill is owned and operated by Wayne and Jessica Workman and family. Their motto is “Where family, friends and flavors come together.”
Summer hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner.
Check out the menu and/or order online at tinyurl.com/4jy6pv8j or call 928-813-7072.
*****
The clothing store Luxury Revival, located at 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 314, is closing.
Everything is on sale and needs to go, dresses and other inventory, as well fixtures, shelving and cases.
*****
Here are the latest Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Community Medical Associates, 201 S. 1st Ave., for tenant improvement; Jaramillo LLC, 1886 S. Avenue B, for a new office building; Salvation Army, 445 S. 4th Ave., for new offices, assembly and storage.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1525 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 2, for tenant improvements; Edward Jones Investments, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 7, for tenant improvements; Planet Fitness, 1232 S. Castle Dome Ave., for restroom renovations and interior alterations; Yuma Liquor Store, 2411 S. 4th Ave., for addition and alterations.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW:
Eckard Commercial for a new Shell retail building at the Mid Pointe Plaza located at the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Avenue 8E; Edward Jones Investments, 290 S. 1st Ave., Suite A, for tenant improvements; Sanchez, 2730 E. 24th St., for a new office and nursery; Surfin’ Chicken, 8151 E. 32nd St. (inside Walmart), for tenant improvements; Thrivepoint High School, 2780 S. Pacific Ave. Suite A, for tenant improvements.
