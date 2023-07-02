After 34 years, due to the retirement of owner Cindy Turrentine, DanceMakers has closed and merged under the umbrella of Dancer’s Workshop and direction of Myriah Farrar.

In a letter to its families, DanceMakers announced the retirement of Turrentine “with both a joyful and a bittersweet heart.”

