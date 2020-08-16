It’s true! Daybreakers Cafe will be opening a second location in Yuma. called Daybreakers 2, it will be in the space formerly occupied by Applebee’s Grill and Bar at 3101 S. 4th Ave., in the Big Curve Shopping Center.
The restaurant currently has a location in the Foothills at 10800 N. Frontage Road, next to the Flying J Travel Truck Stop. It serves classic traditional American comfort foods like steak and breakfast, and it has a full bar.
“We’re kind of excited,” said Jayne Chacon, general manager of the Foothills restaurant.
Guests are excited too! She noted that for years guests have driven from the city to the Foothills to enjoy Daybreakers and have asked for a location closer to the city. Their request has been heard.
Daybreakers 2 will have the same menu as the original spot. The city location is undergoing renovations and expected to open in mid-September. Chacon said they wish it could open sooner, but it’s been hard to get things done as fast as they want due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
***
Across the street, Princess Travel, 390 W. Catalina Drive, has closed after more than three decades of service under the ownership of Gary Lee. He closed the travel agency the first part of July and has spent a few weeks closing out the business.
Lee left the telephone number working to make sure any customers still traveling could contact the agency. Anyone needing to reach Princess Travel can call 928-344-9700.
“It looks like we have completed the closing procedures, and now I am in the process of selling off all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment that any office needs to stay in business,” Lee said.
“Once everything is sold or given away, I will clean everything up and offer the location for lease,” Lee said.
Lee had Princess Travel for 31 years, and he believes it’s the last full travel agency in Yuma. It booked custom cruises and tour vacation packages as well as made airline, train, car and hotel reservations.
“We did it all,” Lee said, noting that the internet didn’t really hurt the business. While clients could book tickets and make reservations online, they needed help putting together trips and tours.
He bought the agency in 1989 and traveled halfway around the world. “It was a nice run. It’s time for me to pass it on to someone, but nobody wants it,” he said.
He tried to keep the travel agency going, but he has had a hard time getting and keeping “good help.”
“It was time to shut it down,” he said.
Lee still hopes that someone will step in and continue to run the travel agency. If someone is interested, Lee will train them and help get it restarted. The business is turnkey; he still has the inventory, and the telephone number works. However, if no one steps up, he will rent out the space. The other half of the building houses Fogle Insurance.
Lee also owned a commercial real estate firm and retired from that three years ago. He has another home in North Miami Beach, Florida, and will be flying back and forth to Yuma.
He will “try” to enjoy retirement, he quipped.
***
I have a couple of updates on two projects. I’ve had readers ask about the Broken Yolk Café and the new Dairy Queen.
Jerry LoCoco of SVN/Velocity Commercial Real Estate, the leasing agency, said that Broken Yolk is still proceeding with plans.
“We are just addressing and dealing with delays from the coronavirus,” LoCoco said.
Broken Yolk, which offers breakfast and lunch, is making tenant improvements at 1731 E. 16th St., which formerly housed the Native New Yorker.
As for the Dairy Queen being built in the Foothills, I have been unable to contact the franchise owner, Raman Kalra of Kalra Hospitality. Construction began more than a year ago and then went silent with work at a standstill. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the project has faced a lot of contractor delays and problems, which isn’t surprising with the pandemic affecting just about every industry.
I will keep trying to find out what’s going on with that.
As a reminder, franchisees and husband-and-wife team Raman and Ramandeep Kalra started building the new DQ in the Pioneer Shopping Center at 11280 S. Fortuna Road. They own several DQs around the state, in particular in the Phoenix metro area.
***
I have a correction to make regarding last week’s column. I incorrectly stated that CryO’s Refreshment Center, 1424 S. 4th Ave., went into the space that formerly housed Solano’s Homemade Ice Cream Factory. Although it’s in the same shopping center, Western Village, it’s not in the former Solano’s location. My apologies for the error.
However, I also found out that another business is now in the former Solano’s space. My Kids Closet moved from 2544 S. 4th Ave. into that space, 1452 S. 4th Ave. My Kids Closet buys and sells gently used baby and kids gear.
Although it has an online store that is open 24/7, the Yuma shop is currently operating under the following summer hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed Sunday and Tuesday.
My Kids Closet buys clothes by appointment only Wednesday through Saturday. Visit the website to set up an appointment: www.mykidsclosetyuma.com.
For more information, call 928-750-7401.
***
And here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Walmart, 2900 S. Pacific Ave., for an HVAC upgrade.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Circle K, 6544 E. 32nd St., for a new store and fuel canopies, including a demolition and rebuild.
***
