Wellton has a new place “to cool off with a frosty beverage and delicious eats.” Desert Penguin Bar and Grill, 28881 Commerce Way, celebrated its grand opening on Friday.
Desert Penguin offers food, drinks, music and dancing. The menu includes sandwiches and burgers, tacos, soups, salads, appetizers and entrees such as smoked prime rib, grilled salmon and barbecue ribs.
Desert Penguin is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
For more information, call 928-785-4255.
Are you a truck driver in need of administrative help with the necessary paperwork? Or do you want to become a new truck driver and need help getting started?
Arizona Business and Trucking Services is a new company offering tailored services based on the needs of the client, in English and Spanish.
“Our goal is to become an extension of your business and assist with the overwhelming paperwork of starting or running a business,” the company said.
Arizona Business and Trucking Services offers its professional services throughout the state. The family-owned company has more than 35 years of combined experience helping small businesses and those in the trucking industry.
Services include filing licenses, marketing and website design, social media management, legal support for attorneys, translating important documents, bookkeeping services, trucking business services, state registrations and quarterly filings, federal registration and updates, phone call support and interpretation, virtual administrative assistant, letter creation and so much more.
For more information, email azbusinesstruckingservices@gmail.com or call 928-235-5565.
The Press Café & Bistro, 121 E. 24th St., has now reopened to “many smiles and warm greetings,” according to the restaurant. New owner, chef Michael Beyl, who has spent all his life in the food industry, reopened The Press.
“Now I step forward in my dream as the new and proud owner of The Press Café & Bistro,” Beyl said.
Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for breakfast, lunch, coffee, tea and scratch baking.
To reach The Press, call 928-726-2960.
We recently announced the opening of Bro’s Pizza in the Foothills, but the food truck has temporarily closed.
“It was a fun ride at our former location; however, we regretfully have to announce that we will be temporarily closed until further notice,” Bro’s Pizza posted on social media. “We will be busy on the hunt for a new location to set up! If you know of any locations that you would like to see us at, message us and let us know! We will be back soon!”
Bro’s Pizza thanked “all of those that came out to support and try Yuma’s only woodfired pizza.” We’ll keep readers posted.
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for the last couple off weeks:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Casita Linda Apartments, 31 Units, 3950 W. 12th St.; Broken Yolk Café, tenant improvements, 1731 E. 16th St.; and Family Dollar, tenant improvements, 505 W. Catalina Drive, Suite B.
Building Permits Issued: Achieve Human Services, interior alterations, 3240 E. 40th St.; AZ Department of Economic Security, new solar PV canopy, 1800 E. Palo Verde St.; Talas Harbor, new behavioral health facility, Plaza Del Este; and NOVA Financial, interior alterations, 1590 S. 2nd Ave.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Starbucks, Interior Renovation, 1630 S. Pacific Ave.
Sunset Health, New Storage Building, 703 S. Avenue B, and Yuma Food Truck, site development, 1040 S. 3rd Ave.; and Bordertown Arts Project, plumbing and mechanical alterations, 176 S. Main St.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.