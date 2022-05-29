Diamond Day Spa has made its debut at 11593 S. Fortuna Road, Suite B, in the Foothills.
The services offered include massage, threading, waxing, facials, eyelash extensions and microblading with a sauna is coming soon.
Mother and daughter co-owners are Anh Hoang, Lora Nguyen and Jennifer Hoang. Anh is also a massage therapist. When you call in to make an appointment, Jennifer will answer, and when booking online, Lora will be of assistance.
Estheticians are Shelley Rhodes and Yesenia Perez. “They are experienced and wonderful,” Lora said.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with the last appointment at 5 p.m.
To book an appointment, call 928-259-7002.
*****
The Spinal Touch Wellness Clinic is set to open on Wednesday at 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 9, next to the new 4th Ave. Gym in the Foothills.
“This will be the only facility like this in a 200-mile radius,” said Todd Mattern, clinic director.
The wellness clinic will include a chiropractor, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, active recovery sports massage, cryotherapy sauna, infrared sauna therapy and massage therapy.
The doctors working at the clinic will be Allen Maxwell, a doctor of naturopathic medicine, and chiropractors Andrew Martino, Jayme Post and Jackie Lewiston.
Maxwell will be doing plasma-rich and anti-aging injections, stem cell and hormone replacement, IV hydration therapy and acupuncture therapy￼.
Owners Todd and Kayla Mattern sure are busy. They also own American Auto & Truck Sales, 390 E. 32nd St., and Dick’s Auto Rebuilders, 201 W. 24th St., which they bought in 2020 after longtime owners Warren and Linda Rautenberg retired.
*****
And speaking of 4th Ave. Gym … The facility, owned by the family partnership of David, Ryan and Justin Haile, recently announced that it had purchased more land for an additional 99 parking spaces for the Foothills gym and two future pads for more retail space.
Gym members will also gain a new entrance and exit off 32nd from the west.
“To all the customers who’ve been parking in the dirt, thank you for your patience while we continue to make things better for you,” the gym said.
And even more news … The original 4th Ave. Gym in Yuma is scheduled to undergo a transformation. The facility at 300 W. 22nd St. will be expanding by another 4,000 square feet of indoor gym space with a whole new look.
However, this means the loss of the swimming pool. In a social media post, 4th Ave. Gym stated: “To all of our pool customers we are really sorry about the loss of the swimming pool but it’s unfortunately not a real lap pool by length so we would rather build a real lap pool one day in one of our future locations. The space we have now just won’t fit that size pool. This will be our last summer with the swimming pool.”
*****
Pampered Pals is offering pet services in Yuma. Savannah Donston, a vet tech who has been working with animals for more than five years, offers dog walking, pet sitting, medication administration, bathing, nail trimming, anal gland expressing and ear cleaning.
Reach Pampered Pals at 928-446-9024.
*****
Furniture Land has moved to a newer, bigger location in the Big Curve Shopping Center – the old Michaels space. The store has the same address, 320 W. 32nd St., except now it’s Suite A, instead of Suite B.
Furniture Land has bedroom, living room and dining sets, accessories, and more. The store carries many top brands including Ashley Furniture and Michael Amini.
The store delivers in Yuma and Imperial counties. Store hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 928-276-4480.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.