A new business in the Yuma Foothills makes it possible for homes to have grand entrances.
The Door Gallery recently opened at 11814 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 1, in the Ocotillo Plaza.
It carries a wide variety of custom front entry doors, glass sliding doors and windows.
Owner Lupita Tabarez noted that these aren’t run of the mill doors found at the big box hardware stores. Rather, these are high quality, ornate doors with unique touches and designs for all tastes and sizes.
The company also repairs windows, glass doors, screens and sun shades.
Hours are by appointment. To view the inventory or for more information, call David at 928-919-4735 or Lupita at 760-562-3562.
The owners of Mariscos La Apoma started out selling Sinaloa-style seafood from home and trying to make as many deliveries as possible. “We honestly had lots of late deliveries and sometimes wrong orders, but we kept learning and moving forward,” they explained.
La Apoma is now a bonafide dine-in restaurant located at 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 6. The owners thanked their customers “because without your patience and support, none of this could be possible.”
The restaurant specializes in ceviche, served in a cup or on a plate, made of “fresh shrimp cooked daily to perfection, nicely cut veggies, and juicy limes.”
As for the restaurant name, the owners explained that “La Apoma” is the name of the small town in Sinaloa, Mexico, where their family hails from.
Normal hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but sometimes the restaurant sells out and closes early so you might want to call ahead. Customers may also pre-order by calling 928-318-2888.
928 Cevicheladaz, originally a food truck that offers seafood dishes, has found a new location that offers a dine-in option. They are moving into the former Gala Fashions space at 1480 S. 4th Ave., in Yuma.
The owners are currently working on the interior, getting it ready for customers. “Thank you, Yuma, for your support. We couldn’t have done it without you! It feels so good to say we finally found the perfect building for us,” 928 Cevicheladaz announced on social media.
In the meantime, the food truck will be parked outside the new building and continues to take pickup orders seven days a week. 928 Cevicheladaz also offers catering services.
Phone orders are welcome. To place an order or for more information, call 928-366-9527.
Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Alarcon Shopping Center, a 21,316-square-foot retail property located at 3939 S. Avenue 3E in Yuma.
According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the property sold for $999,500. The strip is home to businesses such as Ludi’s Pacific Barbeque, Olive + Oak Boutique and Creative Studio, Nanook Nutrition, Allstate Insurance, and more.
Ben Shimazu, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Michael Hubl, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
Built in 1988, Alarcon Center is visible to more than 17,000 vehicles per day, according to the brokerage firm. The property is accessible to 68,098 residents within a five-mile radius and to more than 87,300 employees in the growing Yuma trade area.
The property is adjacent to Yuma International Airport and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, just two miles south of Interstate 8, the primary connector between Phoenix, Yuma, Tucson and San Diego. Alacron Center is located in a high-growth area where households are projected to increase 10% in the immediate area over the next five years.
Readers have asked what’s coming to the Pioneer Village Shopping Center in the Foothills. Planet Fitness will be opening a new gym at 11274 S. Fortuna Road, next to Kabat’s ACE Hardware. It’s scheduled to open in October.
This will be the second location in Yuma County for Planet Fitness, which has a gym in Las Palmillas Shopping Center, 1232 S. Castle Dome Ave., in Yuma.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Mr. Chow Vietnamese Restaurant, 394 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Dole Fresh Vegetables, 3725 S. Avenue 3E, for processing plant alterations; F.A. Fila, 3970 W. 24th St., Suite 104, for office alterations; and Yuma County Treasurer, 2550 S. 4th Ave., for office alterations.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.