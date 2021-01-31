Dr. Dale Feinberg, a podiatrist, has retired after having been in private practice for 40 years. Former patients may request their charts by writing to Feinberg Foot Clinic, 1951 W. 25th St., Suite B, Yuma, AZ 85364.
His wife, Julie, also retired recently after the sale of Julieanna’s Patio Cafe, which was located adjacent to Feinberg Foot Clinic, in the courtyard of Picacho Mountain Medical Center in Yuma.
The Feinbergs built Julieanna’s in 1966 and for nearly a quarter of a century it served as one of Yuma’s prime locations for dining and celebrating special occasions. In September, the Feinbergs sold the restaurant to chef Eddie Guzman and his wife, Yessi, owners of Takos and Beer, 2071 S. 4th Ave. and Fresh Taste Catering.
Now renamed Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood by chef Eddie, the Guzmans have announced a reopening target date of Feb. 10.
“(I’m) excited about the reopening of my wife’s old restaurant,” Dale Feinberg said.
The name of the newly opened Elegant Tile & Stone Group says it all. The company offers a great variety of backsplashes, floor tiles and countertops including but not limited to quartz, granite, natural stone, porcelain, ceramic and vinyl for great prices.
The owners decided to open the business after seeing that Yuma needs a store that offers a wide selection of stone at affordable prices. What makes Elegant Tile & Stone Group special is that it offers a wide selection including more than 30 styles of backsplashes, 20 styles of tile such as limestone, marble, granite, porcelain and vinyl and 30 styles of countertops.
Elegant Tile & Stone Group is located at 299 W. 17th St. in Yuma and opened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Customers can reach Elegant Tile & Stone by visiting its Facebook page, emailing to eleganttileandstonegroup@gmail.com or calling 928-817-2051.
Here are the business licenses issued by Yuma in November:
• CONTRACTORS: Dynamic Solar and Electrical, 26775 N. 74th Ave., Peoria, 623-606-0542; APO Energy Solutions Corp., 5515 S. Wishing Well Way, Fort Mohave, 928-444-5149.
• CONVENIENCE OR LIQUOR STORE: 1st Street Market, 595 W. 1st St., 928-920-9002.
• MEDICAL/DENTAL: Harmony Clinic & Medspa, 670 E. 32nd St., Suite 8, 480-749-1332; San Jose Integrated Clinic, 1394 W. 16th St., Suite B3, 928-328-8011.
• NONPROFIT: Crossroads Mission 2nd Chance Thrift Store, 550 W. 8th St.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Advocate Insurance Agency, 650 S. 4th Ave., 928-210-6365.
• RESTAURANT: Layas Place, 4102 S. Ave 3½ E, 562-375-8753.
• RETAIL: Wild Summer, 4375 W. 14th St., 928-503-4576; Jae Clarity, 7170 E. 36th Road, 619-306-7669; American Bun, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 928-388-9347; Happy Abby Hair Co., 1449 S. Howard Drive, 928-257-2296.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Corona Landscaping Services, 2409 S 6th Ave., 626-327-5035; Super Clean Bins of Yuma, 1727 W. Camino Otero, 928-304-0880; Robert’s Rehab, 1003 E. Estrella Lane, 928-503-9636; Fresenius Kidney Care Yuma, 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite C, 928-257-3737; Beast Factory Beast Box, 312 W. 19th St., Suite 5, 928-615-0567; Flash Aesthetics, 1355 W. 16th St., Suite 6, 928-580-9174; Weld Co., 11763 E. Calle Gaudi, 928-919-5505; GC Farming, 3372 E. 33rd Place, 928-782-5907; Be Wise Income Tax, 2830 S. Fern Drive, 928-276-9316; Chronic Wellness, 281 W. 24th St., Suite 147, 928-750-1126; Remodelaciones Perez, 8249 S. Pima Lane, 928-373-7888; Steven Dennis Food Delivery, 2635 S. Otondo Drive, 435-840-4562; Licensed Mobile Massage & Homecare By Maria, 10363 S. Avenida La Primera, 928-318-1469; Fergab’s, 3322 Amanda Aguirre Court, San Luis, 928-919-5627; South Custom Tattoo Studio, 1328 S. 4th Ave., 928-276-4899; The Gents Power Wash, 1330 S. 42nd Drive, 928-373-8958; Nacho’s Mobile Wash, 695 S. 10th Ave., 928-488-1548; DSN Mobile Detail & Pressure Washing, 3815 W. Linda Lane, 928-581-3467.
• SPECIALTY STORES: VIP Natural Care, 661 E. 32nd St., Suite A., 928-249-4169; Batteries & Bulbs, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1, 928-941-3221.
• TAXI/CAB: Sonora Transportacion, 690 N. 10th Ave., Apt. 124, San Luis, 928-285-8514.
And here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Achieve Human Services, 3220 E. 40th St., for interior alterations; Arizona Department of Child Safety, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., for tenant improvements; CPA Financial, 798 W. 8th St., for addition and alterations; Camelot Apartments, 1334 S. Avenue B, for fire damage repairs; Mesa Verde RV Park, 3649 S. 4th Ave., for remodel of pool bathrooms; Ron Martin for new offices and warehouses at 3234 and 3246 S. Florence Lane.
