After 35-plus years in private chiropractic practice, 21 years in Yuma, Dr. Scott Norris announced “with mixed feelings” his retirement and practice closure effective March 31.
His practice is located at 11814 S. Foothills Blvd.
In a message to patients and supporters, Norris said, “Cheryl and I wish to express our sincere thanks to all of you, our practice family and friends, for your support over the years, making this time in Yuma the best.”
Norris can be reached in the short term at the office phone 928-342-7220 and in the future at Grammiecheryl47@gmail.com for records requests or other related matters.
We wish Dr. Norris and wife Cheryl a happy retirement!
*****
Yuma County is hopping with so many new businesses and construction projects. The Foothills has two new places.
Sandee Lobred recently opened Sandee’s Arts and Crafts at 11855 S. Fortuna Road. She describes it as a “fun place in the Foothills with a refreshing and relaxed atmosphere for all the community to enjoy.”
Sandee’s offers “tons” of affordable projects for big and little kids. “Adults are considered big kids at Sandee’s,” Lobred quipped.
Sandee’s offers classes for all ages, including felting, mosaics, paper quilling and rock painting. Children can come to Sandee’s for a couple hours, and Lobred will guide them as they create their projects. A separate room is set aside for kids 3-8 years old, with toys and art supplies and coloring walls so they can “let their imagination run wild.” She encourages moms, dads and grandparents to join in as well. Lobred’s future plans include “Little Foothills Puppeteer” shows for the younger ones.
Teen Game Nights will be coming soon on Fridays, starting at 7 p.m. for $5. Teens can choose from a variety of board games. The shop has a button-making machine and spray-on tattoos that wash off after a few days. Sandee’s will supply the popcorn and refreshments and play whatever music is requested.
A Wine and Paint Night is in the works. For $25-30, participants can bring their own bottle and get to know their neighbors while they paint. A safe ride home will be offered if needed for a small fee.
The location can be rented for parties and events. Lobred’s said that the birthday parties for younger kids have been a big hit. Parties can be customized and can include karaoke, cupcake decorating and sand art projects. A piñata is always included.
Every holiday is celebrated with a decoration that can be made and taken home. Cotton candy and snow cones are always on the menu.
“You don’t have to be an artist to have a good time at Sandee’s. All you really need is an imagination and the time,” Lobred said.
Sandee’s is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily but visits can be customized and parties can be scheduled any time by calling Lobred at 619-251-3267.
*****
Just a few doors away is the new American STARH Foundation Thrift Shop, located at 11777 S. Fortuna Road, adjacent to the Foothills Furniture and Mattress store. STARH stands for Supporting Troops After Returning Home.
Blade Anthony, a combat veteran who survived a bomb blast, addiction and two suicide attempts, runs the shop to raise money for the foundation, which supports troops after they return home in partnership with Adventurous Change, The Hooves and Hearts Connection, which offers equine therapy to veterans and first responders in Yuma and art therapy classes in partnership with Sandee’s Arts and Crafts.
Look for more information on the foundation and Anthony’s story in a future Yuma Sun article.
The thrift shop is cash only. All proceeds go to the veteran programs. The shop also accepts donations, both items and monetary. The foundation is a 501(3) nonprofit organization, so all donations are tax deductible.
The thrift store will hold an Easter bunny photo op from 12-3 pm. March 26 and 2-5 p.m. March 27 for a $5 donation. Participants will take photos with their own camera or device.
The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Monday and Sunday. For more information, call Anthony at 310-430-4392.
*****
In case you missed the earlier Yuma Sun report, the community had a groundbreaking for the future La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham on Thursday. The hotel will be the first La Quinta in Yuma and the first part of a planned commercial subdivision next to the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, at the intersection of East 8th Street and Castle Dome Avenue in Yuma.
Rio Cantera Lodging will build La Quinta just southwest of Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. The new 83-room La Quinta will have free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast, a Brightside micromarket and 24-our guest laundry.
It will feature an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and a variety of guest rooms catering to groups, family and corporate travelers. Guest rooms will have microwave, refrigerators, in-room coffee, and 47-inch smart televisions.
The hotel is scheduled to open in early summer 2022. The project will employ 125 workers during construction, and the hotel will have 25 positions during the first year of operation. Medallion Hospitality, based in Scottsdale, will manage construction and hotel operations.
Plans for the 25-acre mixed-use development called The Fields at Castle Dome also call for restaurants, stores and high-end apartments.
*****
I have more information on the new Batteries Plus store that recently opened in Yuma. Husband-and-wife duo and longtime Yuma residents Edwardo Castro and Elisa Velasco own and operate the battery, lightbulb, key fob and tablet/phone repair franchise located at 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1.
Both are graduates of Northern Arizona University, and Castro brings 20-years of management experience. When looking for business opportunities, Castro and Velasco wanted to contribute to their community needs, green efficient products and proper recycling services.
“Batteries Plus of Yuma will meet the need for those that need immediate repair for devices, quality products in-stock and same-day services,” Velasco said. “Our local team will be there to help provide a memorable experience that is readily accessible to residents, local businesses, and more to meet their demand for a quick and efficient shopping experience, conveniently located in their neighborhood.”
The store offers a range of products, including automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, sealed lead–acid (SLA) batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.
Batteries Plus also provides residents with services for their automotive needs, such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles. Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens.
To celebrate the opening of the new store, Batteries Plus will host a grand opening event on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and in-store weekly prizes March 11-28. Free auto battery testing will be offered to the community from March 25-28.
“Edwardo, Elisa and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “We are excited for their location to grow within the community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in Yuma.”
To reach the new Yuma location, call 928-366-1013.
*****
Here are Yuma’s Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: All Secure Self Storage, 7505 E. 32nd St., for new modular storage units; Mesa Verde RV, 3649 S. 4th Ave., for a remodel of the pool bathrooms.
*****
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!