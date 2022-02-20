Somerton has a new place for Taco Tuesday. The city recently celebrated the soft opening of El Buen Taquito Extra, 611 E. Main St. The new restaurant is in the former space of Oriental House Express, next to the Super Mini Mart gas station.
“It’s not just Mexican food, it’s real Mexican food,” according to the motto. Owner Sergio Licona is ready to serve you tacos, of course, as well as traditional Mexican favorites like sopes, flautas, tostadas and loaded fries.
However, these are not the street tacos many people associate with the word. These tacos are rolled and filled with potato or beef. They also come folded for those who prefer them that way. It also serves wings and beef and bean bowls.
The original location in San Luis Rio Colorado was established in 1953. It also has a restaurant in Yuma at 810 S. 13th Ave.
El Buen Tquito is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except on Friday and Saturday when it’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Place orders ahead by calling 928-236-3560.
******
Sweet As A Peach, a lingerie store, has opened at 2855 S 4th Ave., Suite 109.
After running as a home-based business, owner and mom Brisa Lopez celebrated the grand opening of her storefront on Valentine’s Day. The store sells lingerie and shapewear for all body types.
Business hours are from Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop phone number is 928-248-5889.
******
CaedoFit has a new location. The gym moved from 380 W. 16th St. to 2450 S. 4th Ave., in the Crescent Centre.
The new facility is open and fully running. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers personal training and group fitness classes.
Owner and certified personal trainer Caeden Ethington, born and raised in Yuma, opened his first fitness center in 2018. He wanted to offer personal training and boot camps for all ages and make it fun even for those who don’t think fitness can be fun.
Caeden worked his way up, starting with doing boot camps at local parks and then training in a garage.
But his journey into fitness started with baseball. He spent one year with a professional minor league team in Missouri. When he came back to Yuma, he wanted to stay active and competitive, so he got into weightlifting and started participating in bodybuilding shows.
To find out more, call CaedoFit at 928-750-3816.
******
Follows is the list of business licenses that were issued by the City of Yuma in November:
• CONTRACTORS: Kuubix Global LLC, 7401 W. Sunnyview Ave., Visalia, California; Mark’s Demolition & Excavating, 2425 N. Center St., Mesa, 480-892-8025.
• DAY CARE: Arcoiris Early Learning Center, 833 S. 2nd Ave., 928-285-3534.
• FARMER’S MARKET OR VENDOR: Over the Road Coffee & Tea, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 573-789-1224; Salt and Timber, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 928-261-8657.
• ITINERANT VENDOR: Lindsay Wrisley, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive, 760-803-9764; Face Painting By Barb Walker, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive, 219-816-2057; JD Concessions, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive, 970-270-7317.
RETAIL: Zophakinrico, 3358 E. 30th St., 951-310-4060; Chewyz World, 661 E. 32nd St., Suite 67, 928-248-4372.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Yuma Fades & Braids, 909 W. 16th St., 928-798-0716; Nizhoni Hair Studio By Veronda, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 125, 928-304-9604.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: EMG Diagnostic Testing Services, 1244 S. Sunset Drive, 928-235-9785; Linda M. Ornelas, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 128, 928-287-6550; Super Cooling & Heating, 1910 S. Avenue A, Suite 23A, 928-785-2112; Absolute Healthcare Billing, 2724 S. Fresno Ave., 928-941-8840; Clean Assets Detailing, 1560 E. 26th Place, 928-723-7614; Property Watchers LLC, 1850 W. 14th St., 928-920-4635; The Browtique, 1325 W. 16th St., Suite 6, 928-246-7676; Holmes Handyman Services, 1514 W. Santa Maria Way, 618-960-1411; D&C RV Service, 16612 S. Avenue A, 928-488-5104, Somerton; Yuma Auto Transport, 2718 E. 15th St., 928-246-7069; Jose Aguilar Debris Removal, 2832 W. County 19½, Somerton, 619-627-7610; Esteveen Planner, 115 E. County 22nd St., Suite 43, San Luis, 928-580-5439; Pollos Mobile Detail, 953 S. 47th Drive, 928-366-4865; United Dump Truck Services, 16009 S. Avenue B¾, Somerton, 928-318-0780; Top Shelf Portrait Retouching & Restorations, 832 S. 8th Ave., 509-768-2931.
******
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Building Permits Issued: ROSS Store, 600 W. Catalina Drive, for interior fixtures; Soft Cloth Car Wash, 1922 S. Avenue B, for a new car wash.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Circle K, 1415 E. 16th St., for interior remodeling; Circle K, 2600 S. Araby Road, for interior remodeling; Fairway Mortgage, 6255 E. 26th St., Suites E, F and G, for tenant improvements; and Nicklaus Engineering, 1851 W. 24th St., for a solar PV for canopy.
*****
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.