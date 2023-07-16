Are you craving tacos and seafood? Then consider a visit to Tacos Y Mariscos El Compadre 928, a food trailer parked at 2760 S. 4th Ave., next to Papasan.
Husband and wife team Ernesto Gonzalez and Denisse Garcia started selling seafood and tacos at the Friday Night Munchies events held at the old Sears parking lot on 32nd Street in February.
“Everyone’s great compliments and motivation pushed us into bigger projects. We now have a food truck and we would love to invite you guys to come eat with us,” Garcia said.
El Compadre has specials: $2 tacos on Tuesdays, $4 ceviche tostadas on Wednesdays and $10 shrimp cocktails on Thursdays.
Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Just what we need in this heat! Desert Snow Cones is now serving snow cones, ice cream, juices and floats and will even let you flavor your own cool treats.
Most recently, the trailer can be found at Walmart off 32nd Street in the Foothills from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Snow cone flavors include blue raspberry, banana, cherry, horchata, mango, peach, pina colada, strawberry, tiger’s blood and tamarind.
Soft serve ice cream flavors are chocolate, vanilla and swirl. Scoop ice cream flavors are pistachio, strawberry and rocky road.
Toppings include chocolate, strawberry or caramel syrup, coconut shavings, gummy bears, sour candy rings, Oreo cookies, sweet cream milk, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, chamoy, chili meon nuts, chopped peanuts, sprinkles and whipped cream.
And since Desert Snow Cones is mobile, it can come to you. It caters birthday parties, business and private events, fundraisers, baby showers and more.
Follow Desert Snow Cones on Facebook or on Instagram @desertsnowconesyuma.
The Fitness Spot by Selene is now open at 3860 W. 24th St., Suite 107, in the Mission Valley Plaza. Selene Hinojosa is offering “super fun” Zumba classes that will “definitely expand your comfort zone.”
With more than 14 years of experience as a Zumba instructor, she promises that participants will meet new people, exercise and forget about stress.
Classes are held from 9-10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
For more information, follow Selene Hinojosa on Facebook or @fitness.spot.by.selene on Instagram.
It’s official! 4th Ave Gym has put up a sign announcing its next gym. It will be located in Somerton on Main Street, going past Cesar Chavez Avenue on the next right. It’s the corner lot when you turn to the new Somerton High School.
“We have been waiting for the new roads and underground to be completed before we stuck our sign up,” the company stated online. “We are super excited, though, coming back home to #somertonaz where our family originated from back in the 1920s.”
After the Somerton facility is completed, 4th Ave Gym will then turn its attention to San Luis.
In the meantime, the expansion of the original 4th Ave Gym continues at 300 W. 22nd St. in Yuma. The second location is at 7900 E. 32nd St. in the Foothills.
Sadly, Rossy’s Hot Dogs and Mexican Food announced that the restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon and will be closed until further notice. The restaurant is located at 3121 W. 8th St.
We wish them well and hope they can reopen soon!
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.