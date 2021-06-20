Lots of Yumans have been hit with the entrepreneurial spirit and are opening new businesses.
Doug Valdez debuted Ellie’s Wood Fired Pizza, located at 3795 W. 22nd Lane, Suite 8, on Saturday and is now offering Neapolitan style pizza with fresh ingredients and never frozen.
Valdez’s Neapolitan pizza obsession came about four years ago when he first discovered the style. He spent those years with his father-in-law cooking pizzas at home for friends and family after purchasing a personal woodfire oven. They experienced new ways of cooking all while perfecting the dough process.
After a while, Valdez figured it was time to bring this concept to the people of Yuma, where he was born and raised.
Ellie’s is currently only taking in-person orders for take out and soon will accept phone and online orders.
*****
Jenifer Nicole Vargas’ new business, Maid With Love, offers a variety of cleaning services to fit the customer’s needs.
“Whether you don’t have the time in the day to do the job yourself, the physical ability, energy or motivation, I’m here to help make sure that your home is the least of your concerns,” she noted.
Maid With Love offers daily, weekly, biweekly and monthly cleaning services with the availability to choose the cleaning package: basic cleaning, deep cleaning, custom cleaning, move in/out cleaning and special event cleaning.
For more information, call 928-366-6818.
*****
Serenity Pet Services, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 122, opened self-service wash stations for clients to bathe their own pets. The business provides shampoo, conditioner, brushes, blow dryer, towels and aprons AND they clean up the mess when you’re done.
The self-service wash is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One tub is available for walk-ins and one for appointments.
All dogs are required to be current on the rabies vaccine. For more information, call 928-287-2711.
*****
And speaking of pets … Valena Parker announced her new grooming service, Foothills In-Home Pet Bath and Groom, 14817 E. 49th St.
Among the services she offers are a full groom, de-shedding treatments, nail trims, bath and brush, teeth brushing, ear cleaning and more.
Foothills In-Home Pet Bath and Groom is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 760-972-6646.
*****
Simply Shabby Mini Mall, an indoor market coming to the Foothills, is looking for vendors who specialize in unique gifts. The mini mall will be located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, in the former Arizona Mini Mall, and open year-round on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting Sept. 1.
It’s the brainchild of Bebe Shockey, who has a business called Simply Shabby by Bebe. She used to sell her items at a local marketplace, but decided to look for her own place after the owner raised the rent. She liked the idea of renting a building and having an indoor market “for vendors that would like a nice cool place to sell their stuff.”
Now that Shockey has secured the space, which has plenty of room, she’s looking for other vendors interested in sharing the space, which is part of the Yuma East Shopping Center.
Email sshabbymmall@gmail.com for detailed information on becoming a vendor.
*****
Lee Moffatt, a longtime Foothills resident, just started Yuma Liquidation, which sells tools, hardware and home and garden items. Most are new or used once and returned to stores. All items are 20% off or more.
Moffatt explained that at the moment the business is run out of a two-story steel building located at 11388 S. Foothills Blvd. He’s open on the weekends.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.