Kathy Ahuactzin, who for 43 years owned and operated 24 Karat Jewelers with her late husband, Jorge, is kicking off a new business.
ESL Yuma, located at 2340 W. 24th St., Suite A, teaches one-on-one, small and group classes in English as a second language. It also offers beginner to advanced Spanish classes and private touring.
Classes are held Monday through Friday and weekends by appointment.
“We’re able to give more individual classes to people. We really want to try to make a difference,” Ahuactzin said. “And our classes are really economical.”
Ahuactzin’s longtime dream for when she and Jorge retired from the jewelry business was to teach English and Spanish.
“I was going to open my own private school in Mexico as my husband was from Mexico. We were planning to go live there and open our own English and Spanish academy,” she said.
Towards that end, she completed her master’s degree in English as a second language, and she’s currently working on her doctorate.
Unfortunately, Jorge died before they could retire and realize the dream. Ahuactzin and one of her sons, Jeff, continued running the store until they closed it in June 2022. She recognized it as the perfect opportunity to work on her longtime dream.
“At this point, it was like OK, let me give back to the community. I’m retired, but I don’t want to be retired,” she said.
“Then this building became available, and I thought it was just a perfect setup for doing individual one-on-one and small classes for kids and for adults. I love this building. I love the location because it’s really super centrally located.”
Students must be 12 and older for the school to be able to build on a basic understanding of language.
Ahuactzin found it challenging to choose the right textbooks for the school. Most come in six-week modules.
“Well, guess what? You can’t do everything in six weeks. I just feel that you need that one-on-one,” she said.
Two other teachers are waiting in the wings for when the school has more students. One has a master’s in English as a second language, and the other a master’s in Spanish.
Ahuactzin also wants to open the school to the community. “There are a lot of people that might tutor three or four people. A lot of moms do homeschooling, and maybe they have four or five students that they want to homeschool, but they don’t want the people at their house. This would be a perfect venue for them,” she explained.
Tutors and homeschool teachers can bring in their laptops, PDFs and PowerPoints and hook up to the school equipment. A big screen TV is also available. A desk area with tables and whiteboards is also available for use.
“Then if you want to run some type of an event, hey, you can run an event. Sometimes it’s really hard to find a place for 25 people or 30 people here in Yuma,” she noted.
Ahuactzin has submitted the paperwork to make ESL Yuma a nonprofit organization. “We really want to step up to the plate as far as being a nonprofit here in Yuma because our goal is to make a difference to people who can’t afford studying but really want to do it,” she explained.
“I’m seeing demand. I started with zero because this was a new endeavor type of thing … I’m getting phone calls all the time,” she added.
ESL Yuma is planning on having an open house and a ribbon cutting in November.
For more information, call 928-955-0079 or email ESLYumaAZ@gmail.com.
*****
Dave’s Hot Chicken will open Friday at 1525 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 2, next to Chipotle in the mall. The restaurant serves chicken tenders in a sandwich or slider. Sides include fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese, and kale slaw. The menu also includes milkshakes and sodas.
The restaurant will have late hours, opening from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The franchisee is Lawrence Kourie of San Diego, the founding franchisee of Dave’s Hot Chicken.
The Los Angeles-based chain started in 2017 as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood selling Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, sliders and sides.
Chef Dave Kopushyan set out to create the perfect Nashville-style hot chicken by searching, tasting and frying. He and friends Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan “scrounged up” $900 to open the tiny stand, according to the company’s website.
The pop-up had a simple menu with the “juiciest and most tender chicken” as the “star.” It was topped with a variety of signature spices ranging from No Spice to “The Reaper,” which is reportedly so hot it requires a signed waiver.
A year later, the friends opened a shop in a strip mall, where crowds regularly waited for more than an hour to come in. Dave’s Hot Chicken now has a cult following.
The restaurant’s number is 928-459-6477.
*****
Edward Jones financial advisor Wendy Steward will be opening a new branch at 7929 E. 32nd Street, Suite 7, on Monday.
The new branch will be in the same complex as the 4th Ave Gym on 32nd Street, across from the Foothills Walmart on Avenue 8E.
Services include plans for reaching retirement goals, education goals, investment, life insurance and long-term care insurance.
An open house is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The office phone number is 928-328-8837.
*****
The Salvation Army moved into its new corps community center in Yuma about a month ago. The newly built facilities are at 445 S. 4th Ave., across Fourth Avenue Junior High School.
“Corps,” in the Salvation Army, is the equivalent of “church,” according to Lt. Johnathan Herzog, who was appointed to Yuma with his wife, Lt. Amber Herzog.
However, he noted that the new building isn’t just for Sunday services.
The Salvation Army, which has been in Yuma County since 1956, is where folks in the community who are struggling, whether financially, spiritually or healthwise, can receive help, either in the form of a food box, prayer or Christian counseling.
“It’s literally just a place of hope,” Johnathan said.
The goal for this center is to meet the ever-changing needs of the local Yuma community while encouraging clients to take the next steps to self-sufficiency, as reported by Sisko Stargazer, staff writer for the Yuma Sun.
The center has the ability to feed the hungry through a commercial kitchen, a mobile feeding program and emergency food boxes. The community center can be rearranged as needed, for example, for sit-down meals or church services.
It also provides rent and utilities assistance on a case-by-case basis. The center can also be quickly transformed into a shelter in the event of disaster.
The Herzogs lead church meetings on Sundays, and throughout the week, the center serves the community, such as providing case management for social services and pastoral counseling.
This location serves as the entry point for veterans to attain help through the Yuma Veterans Recoverable Loan Project.
The organization receives some funds from grants and, as a faith-based nonprofit organization, also receives donations and funds that can be used at its discretion. In the past, for example, it has used funds to find lodging for a family who lost their home in a fire.
If they can’t help, they will point people in the right direction.
To learn more, visit yuma.salvationarmy.org/yuma_corps.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.