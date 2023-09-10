Kathy Ahuactzin, who for 43 years owned and operated 24 Karat Jewelers with her late husband, Jorge, is kicking off a new business.

ESL Yuma, located at 2340 W. 24th St., Suite A, teaches one-on-one, small and group classes in English as a second language. It also offers beginner to advanced Spanish classes and private touring.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you