Everhome Suites Hotel has submitted construction plans for a 122-room extended-stay four–story hotel on the southwest corner of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street. The project is valued at $6.7 million.
Everhome Suites, an all-new construction midscale brand from Choice Hotels, will offer apartment-style accommodations with spacious studios and one-bedroom suites.
All rooms feature a combination of defined spaces that separate work from play and customizable “me” space with full-size closet and additional open and closed storage “so guests can stay organized for the days ahead.”
Suites will have “spa-like” bathrooms with ample counter space and high-quality fixtures. The fully equipped kitchens will come with full-sized refrigerators, dishwashers, stovetops and microwaves as well as everything they need to prepare home-cooked meals, including flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space.
The hotel will also have pet-friendly options so guests can bring their favorite companions on the road.
The hotel will have “modern and sophisticated public spaces” such as a multipurpose lobby area that allows guests to eat, work or relax; fully outfitted, spacious fitness centers with cardio and strength training equipment; and on-site 24/7 guest laundry facilities.
Also featured will be a 24/7 self-service marketplace with a variety of hot and cold breakfast options and an outdoor pool and amenities.
Design options will take their cues from the local culture, including murals by the hotel entrance and public space artwork depicting the surrounding area.
*****
Bio Family Walk-in Clinic and Yuma Kidney and Dialysis Specialists have moved into the newly constructed building at 11518 N. Frontage Road, in the Foothills, although construction continues on the second floor.
The building is very distinct due to the red and blue facades. The red side is for the Bio Family multi-specialty clinic, and it offers a walk-in clinic, primary care, specialty services and diagnostic imaging.
The Bio Family Clinic was founded by Dr. Irfan Fazil in 2010 and has grown rapidly, covering the Yuma Valley from San Luis to the Foothills.
The Frontage Road office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, email to info@biofamilyclinic.com or call 928-342-6500.
The blue side houses Yuma Kidney and Dialysis Specialists, also founded by Fazil to provide kidney and dialysis care for patients from the Foothills to San Luis. The practice offers rapid diagnosis and various in-house treatments and services.
For more information and/or to make an appointment, call 928-388-6138.
*****
Southwest Diabetes Center has chosen to join Yuma Regional Medical Center as YRMC Internal Medicine and Diabetes.
For nearly 30 years Dr. Sergio Penaherrera and the Southwest Diabetes Center team have been committed to the Yuma community, focusing on chronic disease management. This new relationship with YRMC gives Penaherrera the time to focus on his passion: population health-based medicine.
“In order to deliver high-quality care to our entire population, it is essential to be a part of an integrated health system with increased resources, knowledge and support to achieve this goal,” Penaherrera said. “To succeed at population health, we cannot do it alone. Rather, it is something we must work together to accomplish.”
Penaherrera joined YRMC’s medical staff in March 1995 when he established Southwest Diabetes Center. Physician assistant Michael Lau recently celebrated 18 years working alongside Penaherrera.
The Southwest Diabetes Center team will continue to provide care at 3800 W. 24th St., Suite 1, and can be reached at 928-344-6450.
*****
Yuma Regional Medical Center Cardiology has a new location:1951 W. 25th St., Suite F, in the Picacho Mountain Medical Center by Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood.
Providers moving to the new location include Dr. Preeti Chandra (preventive cardiology), Dr. Kameel Kassab (interventional cardiology) and Dr. David Meyer (cardiac electrophysiology). The phone number for Chandra and Kassab will remain the same, but it will change for Meyer. To reach YRMC Cardiology, call 928-336-1675.
*****
And still more YRMC news … Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that staff is now welcoming patients at the newly renovated Endoscopy Center located at 2261 S. Avenue B.
“Thank you to all of our employees who worked so hard to complete the renovation process and begin caring for patients,” YRMC stated.
Reach the YRMC Endoscopy Center at 928-336-3278.
*****
Did you catch the story on the plans Gowan Co. has to expand its headquarters in downtown Yuma? Gowan Co. plans to renovate the former JC Penney, 354 S. Main St., and Lee Hotel, 390 S. Main St. The project will cost more than $7.4 million.
The company hopes to grow its international business operations, “while preserving the historic context and visual landscape of the existing structures located on Main Street.”
Gowan Co. is a global, family owned agricultural solutions company headquartered at 370 S. Main St. The company owns and operates more than 45 business entities in 19 countries with sales in over 70 countries and employs more than 1,500 individuals worldwide.
This expansion project will increase Gowan’s employment in downtown Yuma to 53 positions with an average annual wage in excess of $77,000 at project completion. The expansion is anticipated to generate new payroll totaling more than $4 million.
According to an economic impact report prepared by the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., Gowan’s downtown redevelopment effort will result in additional city, county and school district direct tax revenues estimated at $282,389 for 2023 through 2025.
The GYEDC report estimates that this project will have an overall economic impact of about $42.3 million within the Yuma area, consisting of, but not limited to, renovation costs, the employment of new employees, and the additional direct and indirect commercial activity resulting from the project.
*****
Here are the latest Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Soft Cloth Car Wash, 1922 S. Avenue B, for a new car wash.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Solar Self Storage, 6656 E. 32nd St., for storage additions to Buildings 2/B and 4/D.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Araby Acres RV Park, 6649 E. 32nd St., for a remodel of the recreation room; Everhome Suites Hotel, a new 122-room hotel on the southwest corner of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.