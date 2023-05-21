Everhome Suites Hotel has submitted construction plans for a 122-room extended-stay four–story hotel on the southwest corner of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street. The project is valued at $6.7 million.

Everhome Suites, an all-new construction midscale brand from Choice Hotels, will offer apartment-style accommodations with spacious studios and one-bedroom suites.

