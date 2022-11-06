Now that Del Sol Market has finished building its new distribution center in Somerton, the grocer has turned its attention to the new store planned for the Foothills.
Del Sol parent company Factor Sales first made public plans to build the grocery store in late 2020. However, other than earthwork, the project has stood at a standstill.
The company has now explained that construction was pushed back due to the pandemic and related shortages, a problem that delayed a lot of construction projects.
However, Del Sol has now announced that it hopes to welcome shoppers at its new location on Foothills Boulevard in 2023.
“A new Del Sol Market is coming to the Foothills in Yuma, providing grocery and home goods, fresh produce, authentic all-natural tortillas, and delicious food made in-house daily,” the company said.
“We’re extremely grateful for the support of those who shop at our local, family-owned, business during these last two years, and are thrilled to be able to unveil the new store for you. We will continue working hard during challenging times to perfect how we provide to the community and can’t wait to serve you and your family.”
The proposed store, with 30,000 to 35,000 square feet of floor area, will be constructed at 11737 S. Foothills Blvd., on the property previously occupied by the Desert River Spa and RV Resort and formerly the Schechert Family Aquatics.
Zaddyz Cabbiz, a new local touring transportation company, is offering rides in the downtown area to “lower the risk of drinking and driving, solve the parking issues downtown, make it convenient to get around and lower the risks of getting a DUI,” according to owner Angel Torres.
From 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays to Sundays, he will pick up up to five passengers in a six-seater Can-Am, providing music, water bottles, energy drinks and chips.
“Say goodbye to walking all night with heels. No more parking issues. We can take you to your car,” Torres said.
He will even pick passengers up and/or drop them off at home as far as 16th Street and Avenue B. He will also pick up and drop off to the Marine base.
Call or text your address to 928-503-5191 for pickup and drop off pricing and/or to request a ride.
Arizona Home and Land Sales celebrated a grand opening on Oct. 19 to mark its new ownership.
The real estate company is still at the same location at 11792 S. Foothills Blvd. However, it now has a new owner, Carol Bennett, a licensed real estate broker.
In addition, the office includes a number of licensed real estate agents: Irene Wilcomb, Janet Bloxham, Judy Morehouse, Cheryl Bailey and Maggie Padilla.
They handle residential sales, land/lot sales and commercial sales. In addition, Bennett manages residential rentals. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The Foothills office phone number is 928-342-8375.
The company also has a satellite office in Wellton managed by Shaun Morrison. It is located at 28841 Commerce Way, Suite A2. The Wellton office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and the number is 928-988-2275.
Carnitas El Taste Food truck has found a permanent new location in the Foothills. Owner Juan Barajas has parked it in the old Hank’s Market parking lot at 11720 S. Foothills Blvd.
The food truck offers freshly made “delicious” carnitas, carne asada, al pastor and birria tacos, quesadillas, chile relleno fries, machaca burritos and more.
Carnitas El Taste has two other locations, with the first restaurant at 3250 S. 4th Ave., Suite D, next to Cal Ranch, and another at 5836 E. 32nd St.
The restaurant specializes in a Mexican pork dish called “carnitas,” which means “little meats” in Spanish.
“There’s not really that much Mexican food down there (in the Foothills area). I just want to bring good food to Yuma. Our food is delicious, and I want more people to experience it,” Barajas said.
I made an error in last week’s column. I incorrectly identified one of the owners of D&N Formas Y Mas, a new document business that opened at 725 E. Main St., Suite 6, in the Somerton Valley Plaza.
The correct name of the co-owner is Nancy F. Ramirez. I sincerely apologize for the error.