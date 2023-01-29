It’s official. The deal is done. The sale has closed. The Foothills Eatery, which is located at 12871 S. Frontage Road, off of Interstate 8, has been sold to the Shay Oil Co., owner of 21 Chevron gas stations and convenience stores located from San Luis to Quartzite.
A new Chevron fuel and convenience store will go on the site.
Although Maria Stefanakos is “happy the Foothills is growing,” she called the closure and sale of the Foothills Eatery “bittersweet.” The longtime restaurant served homestyle food for more than 30 years before permanently closing last year.
Stefanakos bought the restaurant in 2016, continuing a tradition started by her restaurateur father, who opened Nick’s Coffee Mill in 2004 on the corner of 4th Avenue and 29th Street.
“Restaurants are very hard to own and operate nowadays, especially mom-and-pops. Food prices are soaring, labor costs are high. It was not an easy business to run, but I loved it with all my heart,” she said.
However, Stefanakos is not totally out of the restaurant business. She owns, along with her sisters, Wheezy’s Grill and Sportsbar, which is located at 11732 S. Fortuna Road.
Stefanakos is happy that Shay Oil bought the property, not only because she believes a gas station on that corner is needed, but because the company is a locally and family-owned business.
“I was glad to do business with them,” she said. “I believe in my heart that a gas station and commercial development for the people needs to happen on Foothills Boulevard. We need more things in the area. I believe this will just be the beginning. At least this is my hope.”
Shay Oil Co. opened its first gas station in Mobridge, South Dakota, in the 1930s. and sold Phillips 66 gasoline and heating oil. The company provided minor automobile repairs and sold sodas, ice cream and some grocery items at locations in northern South Dakota, according to Shay’s website.
In 1961, the company moved to Yuma and eventually opened locations throughout the area. Shay started selling Chevron fuels and motor oils in the early 1990s.
*****
Word is that Five Below is having its soft opening today (Sunday), and our grand opening Friday. The store is located at 1496 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suites J4, in the space formerly occupied by Kirkland’s Home.
Five Below is a retailer offering trendy products loved by tweens, teens and beyond, with most items priced between $1 and $5 and some beyond $5.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has more than 1,300 stores in 42 states.
*****
CrossCountry Mortgage celebrated the grand opening of its Yuma branch on Jan. 19. The office is located at 862 S. 5th Ave.
Branch Manager Lucy Johannsen was born and raised in Yuma and has been in the mortgage business for 15 years. After graduating from high school, she moved to San Diego and attended San Diego State University “before quickly realizing the big city was not for me.” She moved back to her hometown and finished her bachelor’s degree in business at Northern Arizona University-Yuma.
She began working for Crane School District as a finance analyst, which eventually led her to become a loan consultant.
“I fell in love with the home financing industry because every transaction is different and allows me the unique opportunity to be part of the biggest decision in my clients’ life. There’s nothing more rewarding than being part of this homeownership journey,” she noted.
“Also, being able to provide my clients with all available options and ensuring an on-time closing is my top priority. While I do my best to find the optimal mortgage product for each individual, I know having choices is key to feeling comfortable with your purchase. From conventional and jumbo to FHA, VA, and our expanded specialty products, we’ll discuss the differences and personalize your mortgage experience,” she added.
“Whether this is your first home or ninth property, I look forward to helping you achieve your dreams and serving your home financing needs for many years to come.”
Reach CrossCountry Mortgage at teamlucy@ccm.com or 928-581-9908.
*****
ChilaKillers Chilaquiles Express is now ready to serve breakfast at 1627 Cesar Chavez Blvd. in San Luis, next to Rolls and Bowls. It’s open daily from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chilaquiles is a traditional dish served in Mexico consisting of fried corn tortilla chips in a sauce. At ChilaKillers, customers choose their sauce, protein and extras, and they’re ready to go. For more information, call 928-785-7367.
*****
Readers have asked if Circle K in the Foothills has closed. No, it’s still open. The convenience store and gas station located at 11235 S. Fortuna Road, off of Interstate 8, is being remodeled. It might look closed because some windows are boarded up and the front is fenced off, but it’s still open and you can walk in.
Circle K has been remodeling all of its stores, and this one happens to be one of the latest.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last.
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Sunset Health, 703 S. Avenue B, Suite A, for new administrative offices.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: First Bank Yuma, 242 W. 28th St., for office remodel; Jim Smith, 201 W. 2nd St., for office alterations; Shay Chevron, 3919 S. Avenue 3E, for interior alterations; Yuma’s Red Tacos, 2601 S. 4th Ave., for kitchen alterations.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: El Buen Taquito, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite B-2, for tenant improvements; El Charro to Go, 7875 E. 24th St., Suite 2, for tenant improvements; PMG Building, 350 E. 16th St., Suite 405, for office alterations; Sam’s Club, 1462 S. Pacific Ave., for replacement of HVAC/refrigeration equipment; Yuma Union High School District, Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St., for alterations to the culinary lab and engineering classroom and stagecraft renovations; YUHSD, Yuma High School, 400 S. 6th Ave., for science lab renovations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.