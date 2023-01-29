It’s official. The deal is done. The sale has closed. The Foothills Eatery, which is located at 12871 S. Frontage Road, off of Interstate 8, has been sold to the Shay Oil Co., owner of 21 Chevron gas stations and convenience stores located from San Luis to Quartzite.

A new Chevron fuel and convenience store will go on the site.

