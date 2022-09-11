For more than 30 years, the Foothills Eatery and Spirits served homestyle food at 12871 S. Frontage Road, off of Interstate 8. That era has now come to an end with the permanent closure of the restaurant.

Owners Maria, Helene and Loula Stefanakos announced “with a heart that is heavy” the closure with this Facebook post:

