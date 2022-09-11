For more than 30 years, the Foothills Eatery and Spirits served homestyle food at 12871 S. Frontage Road, off of Interstate 8. That era has now come to an end with the permanent closure of the restaurant.
Owners Maria, Helene and Loula Stefanakos announced “with a heart that is heavy” the closure with this Facebook post:
“Although part of the weight of that heavy heart has to do with this decision, it is also a heart that is full with the joy and all the memories that we have made throughout the years. It’s been a joy to get to know each and every one of you, as you’ve become family to us.”
The sisters bought the restaurant in 2016, continuing a tradition started by their restaurateur father, who started Nick’s Coffee Mill in 2004 on the corner of 4th Avenue and 29th Street. The Stefanakos not only lived behind the restaurant, but they all worked there too.
The sisters noted that the closure of the Foothills Eatery is the end of a chapter for their family, but not the end of the story.
“Our family asks you to join us at our newest adventure, Wheezy’s Grill and Sportsbar, where we promise to continue the legacy that was started here so long ago. So once again thank you for all the memories and the years of joy. We appreciate each and everyone of you and we hope to see you again.”
Wheezy’s is located at 11732 S. Fortuna Road.
Rumors have already started floating around about what’s coming next to the Foothills Eatery property. The family is not ready to make that announcement yet, but Maria Stefanakos did confirm that they are working with a buyer and will reveal the details when and if it’s a done deal, probably next month.
******
While one business closes, another business is planning to reopen. Duners Diner shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed until now.
“We are happy to announce that we will be opening again this year after 2 challenging years.
We are shooting for an opening date of mid-October,” the diner posted.
Many of the restaurant’s customers are outdoor recreationists enjoying the Imperial Sand Dunes.
The address of Duners Diner is 6626 Evan Hewes Highway in Winterhaven, California. It’s located next to Gordon’s Well RV Park and Storage, in the south part of the Imperial Sand Dunes, near Interstate 8 and the US/Mexico border.
******
And for our readers who love to golf, Ironwood Golf Course will open this winter season. The golf course is shooting for an Oct. 24 opening day.
Although the owners of the 13-acre golf course are planning to turn the property into a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development, they noted that these kinds of projects take time.
As for a closing date, Kelly Curtis posted: “We haven’t a clue how long these projects take to put together nor have we even discussed a closing date.”
In the meantime, golfers can still enjoy the beautiful grounds located at 2945 W. 8th St.
The 1,720-yard, nine-hole course has been open for 33 years. Nikolaus A. Curtis, his wife Loella and their four sons, Shannon, Scott, Dean and Kelly, built the course in 1989. Nikolaus died in 2000, and Loella in 2019. Kelly has continued to operate the golf course.
Currently, the course is open for the summer season with $10 for unlimited golf. The gate unlocks at 5:45 a.m. and the irrigation comes on around 6 p.m. and runs for 12 hours every night. However, the owners have warned that this summer they are doing needed maintenance so irrigation might kick in at random times.
And, as a reminder, payment is done on the honor system. Do not start without paying first!
******
Nichim Café and Boutique had a soft opening Sept. 1 with a “great turnout, lots of smiles and the rich aroma of freshly ground coffee galore.” A grand opening is in the works.
Nichim, which means “flower” in the Mayan language, serves organic coffee, espresso, teas and other hot and cold drinks as well as pastries. It also carries other special items such as candles, jewelry and lotions. It is located at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 9, in the Foothills Village, off of Interstate 8.
During a trip, owner Karime Hayer fell in love with the beauty and culture of Chiapas as well as its food and coffee. She immediately wanted to bring those special flavors back and share them with other Yumans.
Nichim imports the certified organic coffee from the Chiapas mountains. Check out the coffee menu at nichim.cafe/coffee-drinks.
Hayer’s daughter, Karime Burruel, who has extensive experience in the food industry, runs the coffee shop, while Hayer takes on the business side.
Nichim Café and Boutique is currently open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and closed on Wednesdays.
To reach Nichim Café, call 928-248-4139.
******
Olive + Oak Boutique and Creative Studio has opened at its new location: 30 W. 3rd St., behind Da Boyz in the old Plaza Paint building, in downtown Yuma.
The home decor and gift shop celebrated a soft opening on Sept. 2. The DIY studio will open early October.
The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Gwynn Carla Jones, with the help of husband Jonathan and son Levi, opened the first shop in June 2021 at 3939 S. Avenue 3E, Suite 124.
By the way, she is Olive and her husband is Oak.
******
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Five Below, 1496 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite J3/J4, for tenant improvements.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, for storage additions/remodel; Yuma County Fair, 2520 E. 32nd St., for new parking lots and water and sewer lines.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.