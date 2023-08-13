Simply Shabby Mini Mall, located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, in the Yuma East Shopping Center, in the Foothills, has more new shops.
The mini mall is the brainchild of Bebe Shockey, owner of Simply Shabby by Bebe, who wanted to offer a year-round, air-conditioned space for vendors and small businesses. The mall is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call Shockey at 602-617-9691.
The following are the new businesses in the mini mall.
After years of being at the other end of Fortuna Road, Foothills Furniture and Mattress, owned by Kevin and Nicole Smith, has moved into Simply Shabby. The business first opened in 1993 and moved to the Fortuna Road location in 1995.
The Smiths opted to downsize their business after Kevin survived cancer and for less stress. The reason they didn’t completely close the store is because they specialize in hard-to-find and unusually sized mattresses and furniture, such as cut corners for RVs and adjustable beds.
The downsized business has a smaller inventory, mostly mattresses and bedroom furniture, but other furniture is available by special order. Just ask; they might have it in storage.
Although the mini mall is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, Foothills Mattress will still take calls. The number is the same: 928-342-6288. So is the website: www.foothillsmattress.com.
•••••
Kevin’s mother, Barbara Smith, has set up shop in the next spot. Catnip’s Closet offers her handmade quilted, crocheted and knitted gifts.
Everything is handcrafted: tater bakers, tortilla warmers, double oven mitts, trivets with magnets, steering wheel covers, pin cushions, microwave holders so you don’t have to touch hot plates, and more.
“I do it all!” Barbara said.
She also takes custom orders. Just pick the fabric and colors from her supply.
Barbara likes to create new things with her hands. Started working with her hands literally as a baby. Her mom would lay her down in her crib and give her a bottle, but little Barbara wanted to play with the mobile above her so she learned to hold the bottle with her feet and use her hands to play with the mobile.
Since then, Smith has to have something in her hands at all times, “or it drives me nuts.”
As for the name, it points to her love of cats, in particular, Maine coons.
•••••
Lisa Clarke sells goodies and treats at her booth called Auntie Lee’s Home Bakery. You’ll find homemade cookies, brownies, cakes, cupcakes, pies, bread and “pretty much anything that can be baked,” she noted.
She also makes gluten- and sugar-free treats. Her best sellers are the almond joy cookies.
Everything is made from scratch, with no mixes ever used, and she takes custom orders.
Clarke grew up in the kitchen with her mother and has been baking since the age of 6. Her family could always find her in the kitchen cooking and baking, especially during the holidays.
Clarke is “Auntie Lee,” a name that originated with a little cousin who couldn’t pronounce “Lisa.” The name stuck and all her nephews and nieces still call her that.
For more information or to place an order, call Auntie Lee at 928-247-1380.
•••••
Alexis Fricke, owner of Luna Estrella Crystals, sells crystals, jewelry, all-natural Windrift Hill goat milk soaps and lotions, books on crystals, cleansing and smudging supplies, such as sage and Palo Santo, along with some other assorted items.
Soon she will be offering a line of essential oils and warmers as well. Her plan is to grow her business by always sourcing quality products, keeping her shop well stocked and building good customer relations.
Fricke explained how she started out: “I have always found crystals beautiful and interesting and thought it to be neat to start collecting and learn more about them. At some point I started thinking it would be fun to buy and sell them too.”
She started an online business about a year ago but didn’t find it very fulfilling. “Since I wasn’t really feeling it, I set up a pop-up one day at a yard sale we were having. That is when I found that I enjoyed the interaction with people and started looking for opportunities to sell in person. When the opportunity to set up here in the Simply Shabby Mini Mall came along, I jumped on it. I’m so glad I did it,” Fricke said.
“There are a lot of various independent shop owners here which really help keep things unique, lively and fun,” she added. “I hope you can come check us out.”
To contact Fricke, email lunaestrellacrystalsllc@gmail.com.
•••••
Another new shop is Lovelies by Tina, run by mother-and-son duo Tina Clarlile and Michael Hernandez. They sell handmade and custom sublimation items (a type of permanent print, I learned), including shirts, cups, key chains, mouse pads, makeup and tote bags, license plates, a variety of trinkets and vinyl items. The print is permanent and won’t wash off.
They also design logos or can print the logos on merchandise. They take large shirt orders and other custom orders using personal photos or other designs.
Carlile started crafting with her mom more than 30 years ago, making candles and jewelry. She started going to craft fairs on her own as a teen, before being “sucked into the corporate world.” She left the corporate world in February 2022 and is back to crafting full time. Carlile likes working with her 23-year-old son because he offers a younger perspective.
•••••
Vickie Sexson and Becky Graham have opened Rick’s Haberdashery, which offers men’s shirts and shorts.
“We wanted to be able to provide men’s clothing in the Foothills. We are new and still getting in men’s clothing and men’s accessories,” Sexson said.
They will be highlighting some of their shirts and shorts at a fashion show on Friday, Sept. 1, as part of Simply Shabby’s two-year anniversary celebration. The fashion show will feature clothing for men and women.
The celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with specials throughout the mall and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
******
The American STARH Foundation Thrift Store, which had been subleasing from Foothills Mattress, closed its doors July 31. STARH stands for Supporting Troops After Returning Home.
Blade Anthony, a combat veteran who survived a bomb blast, addiction and two suicide attempts, ran the shop to raise money for the foundation, which supports troops after they return home, in partnership with other nonprofit organizations.
“We would like to express our thanks to all of our wonderful donors, supporters and contributors who have helped make this store a success in the support of veterans and first responders within the Yuma community,” STARH stated.
The foundation will continue to provide support to veterans. The foundation will keep raising funds to support this cause. STARH is a 501©3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information, call Anthony at 310-430-4392.
*****
Crouse’s Flat Top Grill located at 2855 S. 4th Ave., permanently closed on Friday. Crouse’s BBQ Shack in the Foothills closed back in May. It was located at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 15, in the Foothills Village Plaza.
Randy Crouse, owned the restaurant along with his son, Cory Crouse.
“As we begin to ride off into the sunset we would like to thank everyone who has come out this past week to show their appreciation for what we brought to Yuma,” the Crouses stated. “It has been our pleasure serving this amazing community. Our family is forever grateful to our supporters!”
We wish Randy a happy retirement!
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Gowan Company, 354 S. Main St., for tenant improvements to the offices and conference center.
Planet Fitness, 1232 S. Castle Dome Ave., for restrooms and interior alterations.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Fast Eddie’s RC Hobbies, 1659 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Yuma County for new administration building at 197 S. Main St.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.