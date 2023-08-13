Simply Shabby Mini Mall, located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, in the Yuma East Shopping Center, in the Foothills, has more new shops.

The mini mall is the brainchild of Bebe Shockey, owner of Simply Shabby by Bebe, who wanted to offer a year-round, air-conditioned space for vendors and small businesses. The mall is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call Shockey at 602-617-9691.

