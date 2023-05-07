The pandemic and skyrocketing construction costs put many projects on hold, but some previously announced projects are now set to move forward while others have changed plans.
Ross Wait, developer of Fortuna Palms, the 13.5-acre commercial development located between the Dairy Queen and Walgreens in the Foothills, shared what’s going on with the eight-lot development.
Here’s a lot-by-lot rundown:
• Lot No. 1, the one next to the Dairy Queen, was supposed to be the second location of The Chile Pepper, a longtime Mexican food favorite in Yuma, but the Gutierrez family has put those plans on hold.
“I really thought I had Chile Pepper going in there, but the building cost came in so high, they just backed away,” Wait explained.
Initial estimates called for $2 million, but the bid came in at $3.06 million. “It would have been a $5 million project by the time you got everything in the building and all the furniture, fixtures, equipment and then included the land price,” Wait said.
The good news is that Chile Pepper still plans to build in the Foothills, probably on Fortuna Road, and their plans sound really cool.
The other good news is that Lot 1 is now going to be Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, which currently has a location across the street from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
Wait is happy about this development. “That’s kind of my favorite place to eat a hamburger. I really like Freddy’s burgers,” he noted.
• For Lots 2-3, Wait is in talks with a major retailer that can’t be announced yet. Let’s just say that sometimes wishes do come true. That’s all I’m saying about that for now.
• Lot 4, which is next to Walgreens, has Dutch Brothers on it.
• Lots 5-6 will have a carwash, and those plans are still moving along.
• Lot 7 is available. For more information on this lot, call Wait, owner/broker at Yuma East Real Estate and Development, at 928-342-2203.
• Lot 8 is going to be a 114-room extended stay hotel. The hotel chain is working with the architects and engineers. “It takes about a year to 14 months to get that complete,” Wait said.
Groundbreaking is expected to take place in January or February, and then it will take about 18 months to build the hotel.
The hotel developer wants to keep the hotel’s name mum for now. “He doesn’t want to announce until the very moment that it’s impossible to go backwards,” Wait said.
This hotel developer also plans to build another two new hotels in the Yuma area, one on Hotel Hill, the area off of 16th Street and Interstate 8.
That’s it for Fortuna Palms. We’ll keep you posted as new developments occur.
*****
But that’s not all Wait is working on. For the lot next to where Washington Federal, which now goes by WaFd Bank, is building a branch, on the corner across from CVS on Fortuna Road, Wait is negotiating with another fast food restaurant, the first of its kind in Yuma. Wait is keeping the name to himself at this time, until and if negotiations are done.
*****
Remember the plans for Filiberto’s Mexican Food in the Foothills? It was supposed to go next to Wheezy’s Restaurant and Sport Bar on Fortuna Road.
The restaurant submitted building plans to the county and put the project out to bid. Again, this is a case where the construction costs got in the way. The bids came back way more than the company felt comfortable with. But the plans are done and can be used somewhere else in the Foothills. At least, we hope so.
In the meantime, you can enjoy the chain’s “authentic” Mexican food at 1750 S. 4th Ave. in Yuma.
*****
I keep getting emails and messages from readers asking about Del Sol Market in the Foothills. The grocer still plans to build the new store at 11737 S. Foothills Blvd., the property formerly occupied by the now-demolished Desert River Spa and RV Resort.
A reliable source has confirmed that it’s still moving forward on Foothills. They reiterated that the parent company, Factor Sales, first wanted to build a distribution warehouse in Somerton. And that is done. Now, sometime within the next six months, the company will “steamroll ahead on that” and have it built.”
Factor Sales first made public its plans to build the grocery store in late 2020. However, other than earthwork, the project has stood at a standstill. The company previously explained that construction had been pushed back due to the pandemic and related shortages, a problem that delayed a lot of construction projects.
Then it said that it hoped to welcome shoppers at its new location on Foothills Boulevard in 2023. That plan still stands, according to the source.
“A new Del Sol Market is coming to the Foothills in Yuma, providing grocery and home goods, fresh produce, authentic all-natural tortillas, and delicious food made in-house daily,” the company previously stated.
*****
EcoEnergy Solutions, which provides cooling, heating, roofing, solar services and more, recently moved offices. The new location is 550 W. Catalina Drive in Yuma.
Gloria De Los Reyes, office manager, explained that the reason for the move is to accommodate the growing business and provide better facilities and services for clients.
“Our new office is spacious, modern and equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that we can continue to deliver the highest level of service to our clients,” De Los Reyes said.
“We appreciate your support and patience during this transition period, and we look forward to continuing to work with you from our new location,” she added.
The phone number and email address remain unchanged. To reach EcoEnergy, call 928-782-1011 (office) or 928-304-6434 (mobile) or email support@ecosolutionsusa.com.
*****
Campesinos Sin Fronteras has also moved into a new office space in San Luis, Ariz. After almost three months without a local office, the nonprofit organization recently opened its new headquarters at 750 N. Main St.
Bajo El Sol reporter Cesar Neyoy reported that CSF left its previous location at the Fernando Padilla Community Center in November due to building repairs and most services for local residents were moved to the office in Somerton.
However, Emma Torres, executive director of CSF, explained that there’s still a need to local services. “A lot of people had been waiting for us to reopen in San Luis. Many come in connection to the relief payments for farmworkers or for help reading documents or issues related to immigration,” she said.
Torres added that, in the newly rented building, a room has been set up for group meetings of young people and older adults, which were temporarily offered in other places.
Likewise, health prevention services resumed along with the biometric testing that the organization offers, as well as the classes that are required of those who were cited for DUI and others as ordered by the courts.
The CSF director announced that next month she will meet with the CSF Board of Directors to discuss the organization’s growth challenges, including the need for a larger building and, potentially, a multipurpose center.
“We know that this building is small for the needs we have. Campesinos Sin Fronteras has always been at the forefront of the needs of the community and our purpose is to provide the best care to the people,” she said.
The new office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. For more information, call 928-627-1060.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.