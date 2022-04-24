Somerton officials have welcomed another new business, Fountain of Youth Spa. It’s located at 115 N. Columbia Ave., Suite 4, in the Synergy Plaza, in front of the Post Office.
Fountain of Youth offers skincare and body sculpting services and a variety of specialized facial and body care treatments.
Owner Viviana Jimenez is a certified phlebotomy technician, licensed esthetician and certified body sculptor.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For an appointment or more information, call 928-975-9912.
*****
Made In Yuma, which started out as a booth at farmers markets, celebrated the grand opening of its store on Saturday. The shop is found at 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 318.
The mission of owners Stephanie Carbajal and Juan “Johnny” Verdugo is to “support and promote local handmade, Yuma grown and locally sourced products.” The one-stop shop sells handmade jewelry, home décor, candles, tumblers, snacks, plushies, apparel, dog treats, Yuma-themed novelty items and souvenirs and more.
Carbajal and Verdugo met many businesses and vendors at the local farmers market during the previous season, many of which they had never heard of before. For the next market season, they decided to sponsor their own booth at the market to spotlight a new business and/or vendor weekly. “We hope to help these businesses get revenue to invest back into their business whether it’s by purchasing items that will allow them to attend future events, purchase more inventory, or any way they see fit for their business.”
Made In Yuma lists business names so customers know what vendors they are supporting when they make a purchase.
The www.MadeInYuma.com website offers shipping or local pick-up.
*****
The former Leto’s Paddleboards and Kayaks is now 3:10 Kayak and Paddleboard Rentals. Although ownership and the business name have changed, the phone number, prices and many other things remain the same.
Affordable family fun is still the goal, whether you plan on visiting Mittry Lake, Senator’s Wash or the Colorado River.
3:10 continues the workout and “learn how to” classes and has added a tandem kayak and an extreme workout class. Also, look for the upcoming “Explorer Series,” an opportunity to meet like-minded kayakers or paddle boarders and check out one of the local lakes at a reduced cost.
Hourly rentals by appointment: $20 for up to two hours, $35 for up to four hours and $50 for up to six hours. Many locations include free delivery and pick up.
For more information, go to 310KPR.com or call 928-482-2276.
*****
San Luis, Arizona, has a new business, T. Soledad Shapewear, located at 1233 N. Main St., Suite 7.
Owner Tania Miranda’s motto is that “the right underwear makes outerwear look better.”
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 928-398-5563.
*****
La San Luisina Hot Dogs y Más, which opened in 2019 at 704 Cesar Chávez St. in San Luis, Arizona, has moved. Its new location is 879 E. B St. in San Luis.
As the name implies, La San Luisina specializes in hot dogs, but it also serves tacos, hamburgers, breakfast burritos and chicken wings, both Sinaloa and Sonora style.
You can dine-in or order home delivery by calling 928-236-3403.
*****
The City of Yuma issued the following business licenses in February:
• CONSULTANT: Ayres Associates, 3433 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 715-831-7526.
• CONTRACTORS: BD Lafever Enterprises, 2021 Las Positas Court, Suite 137, Livermore, California, 925-449-2649; JSR Networks & Security, 2091 S. 7th Ave., 928-257-3635; James H. Kinney, 830 W. Fletcher Ave., Orange, California, 928-657-1427.
• ENTERTAINMENT: Yuma Axe Co., 5883 E. 44th Place, 928-246-5164.
• MEDICAL/DENTAL: Arizona Heart Rhythm Center, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 302.
• NONPROFIT: Hope Inc., 791 S. 4th Ave., Suites A-B, 520-903-6525.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: 143 Beauty & Co., 318 S. Main St., 928-323-5000.
• RESTAURANTS: Round Table Pizza, 2544 W. 16th St., 928-783-5895; Nana Fela’s Taco Shop, 875 W. 32nd St., 928-615-7424.
• RETAIL: Gigi’s Delights, 2656 W. 12th Place, 928-246-6147; Luna Escape Apparel, 1949 S. 3rd Ave., 928-259-1684; Love U, 1215 S. 4th Ave., Suite B1, 928-580-2499; Elito’s Jumpers, 1402 S. San Joaquin Ave., Somerton, 928-261-9532.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: J’s Tile Work, 348 S. 9th Ave., 928-655-0547; Eagle Veteran Cleaning Services, 1314 E. 24th Place, 928-581-5765; Dad’s Professional Cleaning Service, 7489 E. 26th Place, 928-344-9500; Rigo’s Jumpers, 3952 W. 18th St., 928-580-8978; Top Priority Fire Protection Services, 2025 S. 7th Ave., 928-318-1924; Mon Ami Cleaning, 10320 S. Typhoon Ave., 928-446-5672; LP Power Washing, 8396 E. Lorenzo Lane, 760-504-7513; Woodland Designs and Services, 225 W. Catalina Drive, Suite 149., 760-880-7390; Pup N Cuts 840 S. 5th Ave., 928-503-6625; Clean and Fresh, 2240 S. Elks Lane, Suite 40, 928-210-6287; Deep Green Clean, 14233 E. 28th Lane, 928-210-4728; Scrubs Auto Detailing, 3530 S. Hinckley Drive, 928-298-5750; Crossfit Yuma, 1735 S. 1st Ave., 928-246-0274; DG & Sons Junk Removal, 17555 S. Avenue B½, Somerton, 928-446-9838; Magnolia Roots Virtual Business Services, 4467 S. Jasmine Ave., 601-651-7306; Roy’s Auto Glass, 1217 S. 7th Ave., 928-920-6556; Yuma Clean Housekeeping, 13255 E. 43rd Drive, 928-351-7224; Lasezp, 4742 W. 11th Lane, 928-488-9574; Montana Pool Service & Repair, 1259 S. 11th Ave., 928-723-9990.
SPECIALTY STORES: Blue Bug Records, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D10, 928-955-0240.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.