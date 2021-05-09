Yuma’s newest hotel, Four Points by Sheraton, opens Thursday. The 110-room hotel is located at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, along Interstate 8 and next to two of PR Normandale Hotel’s other facilities, Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites.
The four-story hotel, which will employ 65 people, will have Yuma’s largest conference center, at 8,000 square feet, as well as a restaurant and lounge, and a swimming pool “as big as a house,” according to one source.
The newest Four Points by Sheraton diverges from the brand standards hotel design by including a conference center and extra large outdoor pool. The hotel is set to serve destination weddings, military brass and desert trekkers. With 6,286 square feet of modern space and six different meeting rooms, the hotel is the perfect venue for social and business events.
The first floor contains the public areas of lobby, check-in, restaurant and conference center as well as back-of-house hospitality space that includes a kitchen, housekeeping, laundry and office administration. The south wing of the first floor also provides for seven guest suites. The second through fourth floors house 34 guest suites per floor.
The stylish guest rooms weave timeless classics with modern details with comfortable beds, productive workspaces and free Wi-Fi.
Guests can connect for breakfast, lunch or dinner at the Boston’s Gourmet Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar. The restaurant will open on May 17, and I’ll have more information on that next week.
******
A cool new business recently opened in Yuma. The Concept Shop, 2910 S. Avenue B, is a space where small and medium entrepreneurs, usually online vendors, can offer their products. The Concept Shop has gathered more than 50 brands under one roof, with a special emphasis on “girly things.”
Some of the brands include Unik Creations Handmade Accessories, Maritza’s Lash Boutique, Amandome Granola Artesanal, Charms Accessories, Sarantas Custom Jewelry, Fresh and Clean Artisan Soap, Arbonne, K2S Snacks, MJ Apparel, Sweet Cheats Low-Carb Bakehouse, Aggression Desirous Clothing Co., Blushing Beauty by Erika Alvarez (makeup), Shop Everything Chic, Arianna Silva’s Sunset Scents (candles), Mi Boutique Clothes and Accessories, Marissa Bella Children’s Clothing, Luna Bijoux Accessories, Pretty Woman Beauty, Crema Rosita, Zona Babe Boutique, TrendyLuxe Boutique, AppleBerry By S spicy snacks, Tu Casa Healthy, Sweet and Salty Treats by Fer, Him and Her Cosmetics, Mi Showroom Clothes, Shoes and Accessories, Centinela Velas (candles), Hello Rain sunglasses, MZ Favorites, Fouette Boutique by Mya dancewear and workout clothes for adults and children.
For more information, call 928-318-2777.
******
Glam Dance Studio is now open in San Luis, Arizona, at 580 N. Main St., Suite C. The studio offers a variety of dance classes, including modern, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, folkloric, ballet, cheer, acro, turns and flex.
In 2018, owner Cindy Rodriguez, a longtime dance and PE teacher and a mother of two, opened Glam Dance Studio by Cindy next door to Stan’s Grocery at 1920 S. 1st Ave. in Yuma, and now she’s opening a second studio in San Luis.
The studio keeps small classes with 12-13 girls per session. Classes are open to girls ages 4-15. Boys are welcome to join the hip hop class.
“We’re focused on discipline, dance technique and choreography,” Rodriguez said.
Her team has taken first place in the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade for numerous years. Her students have also performed at Disneyland and regularly take part in community events.
Normally, the studio holds two recitals a year, in May and December, and Rodriguez also holds a Recognition Night to honor students with awards such as Positive Attitude, Perfect Attendance and Most Improved, among others.
Office hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 928-459- GLAM (4526).
******
Also in San Luis, city officials and community members celebrated the expansion of the San Luis Senior Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 28. The center, located at 970 E. Cesar Blvd., now has 2,419 square feet in additional space for a multi-purpose room area with operable partition, restroom facilities and janitor storage and 3,200 square feet of existing interior space has been remodeled. The room dividers can now buffer sound for multiple activities, events and meetings.
The city received $459,764 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing to complete the expansion.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, Vice Mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco and council members Gloria Torres, Jose Ponce and Matias Rosales and City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya attended the ceremony.
“The City of San Luis, Arizona, is excited to share this great news with our community. We look forward to seeing the many services and benefits this expansion project will offer our senior residents,” the city stated.
******
Some readers have asked what’s going on with the Circle K at 6544 E. 32nd St., at the intersection with Araby Road. The convenience store and fuel station is in the process of being demolished with plans to rebuild a larger store with new fuel stations in a slightly different location on the property. The demolished Circle K convenience store and fuel station had been in operation since 1987.
******
And here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: CSL Plasma, 501 W. Catalina Drive, Suite A, following tenant improvements; Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
Building Permits Issued: Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2460 S Parkview Loop, for MRI renovations.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St., for health aide classroom renovations; Yuma County, Public Works, 4343 S. Avenue 5½ E, for a new solar PV canopy.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.