Get Axed Yuma will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 15, and the new business invites the community to forget about taxes and instead throw axes.

Get Axed Yuma, located at 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Space L2, has 15 bays for throwing axes, knives, or both. Projection targets feature 12 digital games. All ages are welcome, however, only those 12 and older can throw axes and knives.

