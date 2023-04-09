Get Axed Yuma will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 15, and the new business invites the community to forget about taxes and instead throw axes.
Get Axed Yuma, located at 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Space L2, has 15 bays for throwing axes, knives, or both. Projection targets feature 12 digital games. All ages are welcome, however, only those 12 and older can throw axes and knives.
Get Axed is also a sports bar with 15 TVs for watching sports and other events. It offers beer, wine and seltzers. Outside food is welcome, but no outside drinks. It also has themed trivia nights.
Reservation hours are Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. To make reservations, go to www.getaxed.com/yuma.
Katie and Randall Small are the proud owners of Get Axed Yuma. They were originally introduced to Get Axed at the flagship location in Lincoln, California.
“We knew instantly this is something we needed to bring to Yuma,” the couple notes on their website. “This fun, modern and entertaining experience is like no other with state-of-the-art technology.” This is a “dream come true” for the Smalls after being stationed in Yuma for four years. Randall is a military pilot, and Katie is an educator. They are also the proud parents of four daughters.
For more information, call 916-501-0698.
*****
Dr. Evren Kaynak announced his new office, Advanced Cardiovascular Care of Yuma, 1965 W. 24th St., Suite B. He is accepting new patients.
“I will be proud to serve this great community, with state-of-the-art equipment utilizing all my science and compassion for the art of being a physician,” he said.
Kaynak was with Yuma Cardiac Center for the last 10 years. “First job out of training, it was a beautiful experience, and I had a great mentor and the best staff. I learned a lot, and fell in love with this community. And now it is time for me to spread my wings,” Kaynak said.
“Looking forward to helping the cardiac patients of Yuma County,” he added.
Reach Advanced Cardiovascular Care of Yuma at 928 248 4617.
*****
Yuma Dispensary, formerly known as Jamestown Center, has a new name, location and website. The store is now located at 4104 E. 32nd St.
The new website is yumadispensary.com. Previous Jamestown customers can access member points by registering their new account using the number and email associated with their Jamestown profile.
Originally established in 2013, Yuma Dispensary serves both medical and recreational customers and offers “effective” products, support, education and “great” customer service.
The store is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 928-344-1735.
*****
Emerald Springs Senior Living, 1475 S. 46th Ave., recently celebrated renovations and new management with a grand reopening.
Yuma Councilman Mike Shelton helped cut the ribbon along with Executive Director Deb Ludington and Kim Te Brugge, vice president of senior living and health care with The Goodman Group.
At this event, guests received tours of the community and its spacious newly renovated apartments. Everyone enjoyed signature margaritas, a delicious assortment of appetizers and live music featuring country western.
Emerald Springs is situated on nine acres with gardens, courtyards and beautiful landscaping. The community offers 152 residences of independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care.
“We were so excited to welcome prospective residents and their families into our community to see why so many call Emerald Spring Senior Living home. We are proud to offer exceptional service and care in the Yuma community,” Ludington said.
The Goodman Group is a Minnesota-based company with nearly 55 years of experience designing and managing senior living and health care communities, residential communities and commercial properties.
For more information, call 928-329-7707.
*****
A couple of readers suggested that the recently closed Ricky’s Other Place, which was a pub located at 3950 W. 24th St., would turn into an urgent care or some sort of medical facility.
Although 928 Healthcare Holdings bought the property, the building will not be medical in nature, said business member Maria Stefanakos.
“I am working with lots of builders and qualified architects right now! And investors I can’t disclose, but I can tell you it will not be medical,” she told me in a message.
She promised to let us know what the building will be as soon as the lease is signed. “It’s going to be something awesome,” Stefanakos said.
*****
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for January:
• CONTRACTORS: Mycon General Contractors, 17311 Dallas Parkway 300, Dallas, Texas, 972-529-2444; GP Builders, 16530 Bake Parkway, Suite 200, Irvine, California, 949-491-2878.
• DEPARTMENT STORES: Schenck & Kuffe, 261 S. Main St., Suite 1, 928-782-7683; Karyna’s Korner Boutique, 261 S. Main St., Suite 4, 619-586-2249.
• ENTERTAINMENT: The Church A Historic Venue. 256 S. 1st Ave., 928-459-9995.
• FARMER’S MARKET: Anillo Del Sol, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 907-513-2438.
• MEDICAL/DENTAL: Yuma Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health Center, 7201 E. 31st Place, 928-344-2000.
• NONPROFIT: Art of Intelligent Minds, 256 S. 2nd Ave., Suite G.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Cuevas Photography, 1902 W. 20th Lane, 928-615-2799; Jasmin Barrios Photography, 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 305, 928-315-5951.
• RESTAURANTS: Stan’s Burritos, 1920 S. 1st Ave., 928-783-2526; Tacos La Revolución, 2115 S. 4th Ave., 928-610-9750; Go Go Ice Cream, 1442 W. 17th St., 928-817-7854; Rolling Waffles, 1222 S. 42nd Ave., 928-430-0788; Bluefox Bar & Grill, 2355 S. 4th Ave., 928-256-3000; Shawarma Rolls, 2395 S. 4th Ave., 619-925-1990.
• RETAIL: Amigo Motorcycle Recycler, 2220 E. 15th Place, 951-391-7763; Anillo Del Sol, 565 S. May Ave., Suite 20, 907-513-2438; Rivera’s Embroidery, 1062 S. 48th Way, 928-550-0755; Yaya’s Flowers, 986 S. 37th Ave., Unit B, 928-615-7302; Golden Embroidery, 1995 S. 39th Drive, 928-580-8555.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Lovely Nails & Spa, 706 E. 32nd St., 928-247-9911; The Posh Spa, 850 W. 32nd St., 928-514-6411; Blushing Lillies Beauty Lounge, 2850 S. Pacific Ave., Suite J, 928-366-7501; The Derma Regimen Spa, 100 E. 24th St., 928-580-1971; In The Cut Barbershop, 2241 S. Avenue A, Suite 24, 928-318-2223.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Family Hammer, 12774 E. 34th St 928-610-8248; Tazz Lawn & Tree Services, 1744 W. 24th Drive, 928-257-7022; Qun Landscape, 2145 W. Ramos St., 928-503-4955; Home Detailing Services of Arizona, 4667 W. 27th St., 928-723-6059; Roman’s Garage, 1900 S. Factor Ave., 928-285-4506; Maid in America USA, 2191 S. 5th Ave., 831-200-0729; AJ’s Lawn and Tree Care, 531 S. Bingham Way, Somerton, 928-291-8139; Cactus Tow And Recovery, 12349 E. 37th Place, 928-201-6796; Ara Landscaping, 7399 E 37th Pl 928-785-6001; On Point Pressure Washing Services, 4758 W. 11th Place, 928-294-4660; Semper Fi Floor Care & Restoration, 15731 S. Via Cortile Way, 928-388-9413; Rage & Sage, 2712 W. Julie Lane 928-920-5301; Sarah Lyn Rojas, 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 204, 928-210-4106; Vizcarra Cleaning Services, 3760 W. 5th St., Lot 5, 928-257-9926; Luna Age Defying & Wellness Center, 3970 W. 24th St., Suite 209, 661-858-9414; Surface Guys of Yuma, 2244 W. County 17½ St., Somerton, 928-988-2100; Yuma Plumbing Express, 1440 S. 46th Ave., 928-941-8592; Javi Tile & Stone, 5201 E.. Highway 95, Space 170, 619-664-9514.
• SWAP MEET: Desert Elite Basketball Club, 3150 S. 4th Ave., 928-919-0371.
• TRUCKING: R & J Transport, 3055 W. 17th St., 928-285-4722.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.