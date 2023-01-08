Yumans are excited about Get Axed, which announced its upcoming opening at 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Space L2, in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
The veteran-owned sports bar will offer indoor ax and knife throwing with 12 games, projection style targets and single lanes.
Get Axed will also have more than 100 beers, wines and seltzers and a TouchTunes Jukebox. The company, which also has a location in Lincoln, California, a part of the Sacramento metropolitan area, will have weekly and monthly specialty nights. It promises “fun, high-tech, safe and upscale” entertainment that would be fun for special events.
We’ll let you know when Get Axed opens its doors.
And speaking of ax throwing … Another business also plans to offer ax throwing for events or just fun. The Yuma Axe Company will supply a mobile unit with ax-throwing targets, protective fencing, axes and trained ax-throwing coaches. The coaches will ensure safe throwing and help guests stick the ax.
The mobile ax-throwing trailer will be available in March for birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, private parties, family events, corporate events, large and small gatherings and any special event.
Yuma Axe Company is also available for entertainment opportunities at restaurants and bars.
Owners Jake and Kate Gompert explained why they’re starting this business: “We are Yuma locals who fell in love with ax throwing and wanted to bring something fun to do to our community.”
By the way, I’m using the American spelling for “ax.” The British spelling is “axe,” which looks pretty good in a business name, which is what these two companies went with.
Las Delicias De Mi Abuela, which roughly translates to My Grandmother’s Delicacies, is now open at 344 W. 24th St., a building which had been vacant since Del Sol Auto Parts closed in 2018.
The restaurant celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 26. It’s now serving Mexican “antojitos,” or cravings, such as flautas, tacos dorados, sopes, enchiladas, menudo, pozole, burritos and tamales.
Some readers have asked what’s happening at the Foothills Mini Mart, 12870 S. Foothills Blvd. The store announced that it is doubling the size of the gas station, adding more grocery style items, making the liquor section bigger and adding a café. It hasn’t settled on the style of food yet, but it will probably be hot and cold sandwiches, soups and salads.
Some wished for a car wash, but the store said that’s not coming at this time, although it might be down the road.
Sadly, a few businesses have closed. After offering RV collision and auto body repair services since 1996, Suttons Auto Body, 4396 E. 30th Place, closed its doors as of Dec. 23.
After nearly 60 years of “printing everything but money,” Yuma Printing, 1400 S. Avenue B, has also closed.
House Blend, 1292 S. 5th Ave., Suite 4, which had been open for about a year and a half, has closed as well. It housed several businesses, including Salty Baldy Coffee, Pumphouse Vintage, Botanica Yuma and DeClair Baking Co.
If someone is interested in owning a coffee shop with a large patio, the business is for sale, complete with inventory, equipment and training. For more information, call 928-285-6132.
Here are Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED:
Bravo 6 Nutrition, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 6, for tenant improvements; Enterprise Car Rental, 3905 S. 4th Ave., after building alterations; 5 Below, 1496 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Spaces J3/J4, after tenant improvements for new retail store; Las Delicias De Mi Abuela, 344 W. 24th St., after tenant improvements; Massage Envy, 2377 S. 22nd Drive, after tenant improvements.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Kennedy’s Karne, 380 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements for a butcher shop; La Quinta Hotel, 770 S. Castle Dome Ave., for rooftop solar PV system.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Barrows Family Dental, 2101 S. Avenue A, for alterations to suite; GH Dairy, 2505 S Industrial Ave., for a new shop building.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.