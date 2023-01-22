No doubt San Luis is one of the fastest growing cities in Arizona. And a second hotel might be coming to accommodate that growth.
As reported by Bajo El Sol, and published in last Sunday’s Yuma Sun, the city has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to allow the public to comment on a request by HMS Development for a conditional use permit to build a 133-room Hilton Hampton Inn on a nearly 3-acre parcel on Cesar Chavez Boulevard between 7th and 8th avenues.
As Cesar Neyoy reported, HMS Development previously sought to build the hotel on the northwest side, but dropped those plans in favor of locating it on the northeast corner, along the road that links San Luis with Yuma.
The permit request comes a year after the city approved the first hotel, under construction at Avenue E on the eastern side of San Luis. Jenny Torres, the San Luis economic development director, noted that the two hotels serve different needs. While the other hotel is for extended stays, the proposed Hampton Inn is for overnight stays.
The Hampton Inn is expected to be completed in time to provide lodging for out-of-town construction workers hired for the expansion of the San Luis I Port of Entry, a project due to begin in mid-2024.
The permit request by HMS Development is subject to approval by the San Luis City Council.
This same story also reported that the San Luis City Council approved a separate request for a conditional use permit for a truck stop with convenience store and gas pumps to be located in the Magrino Industrial Park at Vaughan Street and Port Authority Avenue.
The truck stop would serve tractor-trailers and other commercial traffic that travel between the United States and Mexico, passing through the nearby San Luis II Port of Entry.
The project, to be done by R.L. Jones Properties, will take place in two phases, starting with the construction of the truck stop.
A separate convenience store and gas station is about to open on Avenue E, but the new project will serve mainly large commercial trucks. The truck stop will include temporary spaces where truckers can rest, as reported by Neyoy.
*****
A Yuma company that sells farm equipment, Booth Machinery, 6565 E. 30th St., is now called Sonsray Machinery.
Although the official announcement was made on Sept. 30, 2021, some of us missed the initial announcement.
Sonsray Machinery, the largest CASE Construction dealership on the West Coast, acquired Booth Machinery, a Case IH agriculture equipment dealership.
“We are so excited to continue growing into a new industry that we haven’t broken into yet, and the brand we are representing is phenomenal,” said Matthew Hoelscher, president and CEO at Sonsray Machinery.
By purchasing Booth Machinery, Sonsray obtained five new locations: Yuma and Bakersfield, Five Points, Fresno and Salinas in California. These locations distribute farming equipment and marked Sonsray’s breakthrough into the agriculture industry.
“I grew up on a farm and am thrilled to work with agriculture equipment again,” Hoelscher said.
The acquisition of Booth Machinery fits into Sonsray’s strategy to expand globally, Sonsray said in a press release. Sonsray supports industries that aid in basic life necessities such as housing, food and transport.
Booth Machinery was founded in 1986 in Yuma. However, the company’s original ownership began in the mid-1940s, which represents more than 75 years in business.
Over time Booth Machinery grew significantly, servicing seven counties throughout Arizona and California and became the fastest growing Case IH dealership in North America.
In addition to selling Case IH equipment, the company provides parts and service along with a full line of implements and agricultural equipment and supplies.
Founded in 2012, Sonsray Machinery is the largest CASE CE distributor on the West Coast with 15 locations in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Arizona with state-of-the-art facilities equipped for new and used sales, rentals, parts and service. The company services all makes and models.
To reach Sonsray in Yuma, call 928-955-7607.
*****
Yuma has a new endocrinology provider. The Be Well Diabetes and Endocrine Center opened on Jan. 3 at 2692 S. Avenue B, Suite 1.
Dr. Cynthia C. Abacan specializes in managing diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis, pituitary and adrenal disorders. She received her medical degree from University of Santo Tomas and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 928-783-5857.
*****
Lucrecia Vargas State Farm has moved from 1150 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite C, to 900 W. 8th St., Suite B. The phone number and email stayed the same.
The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Staff is available by appointment in the evenings and on weekends.
To reach Vargas’ office or for more information, call 928-726-0300.
*****
Remedies + Rituals has moved from the Foothills into town and is now at 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 107, in the plaza behind Staples. The herbal apothecary celebrated its grand opening at its new home on Dec. 30.
The small business “aims to bridge the physical and metaphysical” by using western herbalism and astrology. It offers single herbs, speciality and custom blends. For more information, call 928-210-2156.
*****
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for November:
• CONTRACTORS: Innovative Precast, 437 S. Sotomayor Ave., Somerton, 928-304-4160; Xtreme Refrigeration, 8709 E. 39th Place, 928-287-9376; Southwest Plumbing & Air, 3080 S. Pacific Ave., 928-920-8717; Rug Co. of San Diego, 6110 Nancy Ridge Drive, San Diego, California, 858-558-3939; Independent Solar, 1635 Mesquite Ave., Lake Havasu City, 480-993-4572.
• DEPARTMENT STORES: Made In Yuma, 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 318, 928-581-8172; Mohave Mist & Spa, 1150 S. Castle Dome Ave., Unit B, 928-565-6478.
• FARMER’S MARKET PROPRIETOR OR VENDOR: Remedies and Rituals, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 928-210-2156.
• HOTELS/LODGING: Super 8 By Wyndham Yuma, 1688 S. Riley Ave., 928-248-4076.
• MEDICAL/DENTAL: Arizona Avenue Dentistry & Wellness, 2025 S. Arizona Ave., 928-782-3685.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Entellus Inc., 3033 N. 44th St., Suite 250, Phoenix, 602-244-2566; Stantec Consulting Services, 3010 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas, Nevada, 425-289-7312.
• RESTAURANTS: Queen of Tacos, 464 E. 16th St., Suite 1, 928-919-4441; The Hills GastroPub, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, 928-750-1213; Azar’s Eastside Grill, 2129 E. 24th St., 509-991-0790.
• RETAIL: Johnny’s Crafts, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 928-919-8242; Created By Rachelle, Yuma Palms Shopping Center, 520-261-8369.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Glamour Medical Spa, 2833 S. 4th Ave., Suite B, 949-423-9325.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Premier Body Sculpting, 1207 W. 16th St., Suite B, 928-246-3201; Pool Service Team, 4171 W. 20th Lane, 928-257-0957; Lilian Laird, 645 S. 8th Ave., 904-612-3257; Chapman Collision Center of Yuma, 3031 E. 42nd St., 928-726-5500; Tetra Landscaping & Maintenance, 28121 Canal Ave., Wellton, 928-294-9025; B and V Cleaning, 824 W. Oak Drive, 928-502-0149; MV Custom Fabrication, 12380 E. 40th St., 928-287-2010; FW Service, 1105 S. 5th Ave., 702-802-0908; Efrain Moreno Soto, 2273 W. Del Sol Lane, 928-539-5569; Yuma Attorney Service, 227 S. 2nd Ave., Suite A., 928-726-6271; Sierra Estrellas Emergency Physicians, 1A Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee, 615-665-1283; Sebastian Mobile Mechanic, 780 E. 39th Place, Suite 211, 928-955-1212; J & Z Electric, 11466 S. Shadow Ave., 928-323-5646; C & D Stone Dreams Creations, 15287 S. Avenue A, Somerton, 928-920-7041; Cutting Edge Solutions Mfg & Mro, 4014 W. 15th St., 602-303-8324; Hi-Tech Tweaker, 10309 Robin Lane, Wellton, 571-655-9555; Webb Keys, 3077 S. 47th Drive, 928-615-4936; Pirate RV Mobile Service, 28320 E. County 11th St., Suite S, Wellton, 855-747-2839; Abigail Cleaning Service, 1793 W. 29th Drive, 928-261-1678; Sunny Skies Produce, 2980 W. Lisbon St., 928-446-7279; Knott’s Pest Control, 5141 Guild St., La Mesa, 619-466-0464.
• SHUTTLES: Garcia’s Transportacion, 1130 S. 10th Ave., 928-248-9033.
STREET FAIR PROPRIETOR OR VENDOR: Remedies and Rituals, 1700 S. 1st Ave., 928-210-2156.
• TELECOMMUNICATIONS: ALLO Arizona, 320 W. 32nd St., Suite B, 267-222-2169; ALLO Arizona, 1763 W. 24th St., Suite 100, 267-222-2169.
