No doubt San Luis is one of the fastest growing cities in Arizona. And a second hotel might be coming to accommodate that growth.

As reported by Bajo El Sol, and published in last Sunday’s Yuma Sun, the city has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to allow the public to comment on a request by HMS Development for a conditional use permit to build a 133-room Hilton Hampton Inn on a nearly 3-acre parcel on Cesar Chavez Boulevard between 7th and 8th avenues.

