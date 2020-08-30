Three women born and raised in Yuma got together to form a new business. Clarissa Gonzalez, Irma Villaneda and Irene Garcia opened Hermosa Salon and Spa on Aug. 4 at 2615 E. 24th St., Suite 5, in Yuma.
Hermosa offers full salon and spa services, including hair color, haircuts and body massage. Gonzalez runs the salon, and massage therapists Villaneda and Garcia handle the spa side of the business.
“We kind of wanted to come together, us three women, and build a business with each. We couldn’t have done it without each other,” Gonzalez said.
Their aim is to empower women and make them feel good about themselves. “Our goal is to get other women to do the same thing, the same drive to go do their own thing.”
They chose the name Hermosa, which means “lovely” in Spanish, to honor their Hispanic roots and the location’s proximity to the Mexico border.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 928-919-7009.
***
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is moving its retail store from 3242 E. 43rd St. to 1245 S. 4th Ave., in the old Sergio’s Carpet location in Yuma. The thrift store closed for most of the month while workers moved the inventory over to the new site.
Proceeds from the thrift store fund Habitat for Humanity projects. The nonprofit has been building homes in Yuma for about two decades. Working with community churches and groups, the organization constructs and renovates homes for those in need. The goal is to give low-income families new hope in the form of affordable housing.
The ReStore posted on social media that it will keep the same number, but the listed number I tried was not working Friday.
***
Stonehill Massage has announced a grand opening date of Sept. 14 at 281 W. 24th St., Suite 147, which is inside Fluid Energies Therapeutic Massage.
“We are just a couple of massage therapists with years of experience focused on bringing relief and therapy to your body’s needs,” the announcement stated.
For more information, message, text or call 928-919-1737.
In related news, Fluid Energies Therapeutic Massage is moving to a new location Oct. 1. The new location is 777 W. 27th St.
“We are hoping with this new location to be able to offer more services and grow into a better spa for our community,” the business posted on social media.
For more information, call Fluid Energies at 928-276-4605.
***
Yuma is one step closer to having a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. I’m not familiar with the chain restaurant, but locals sure do seem excited about it.
AT Pancrazi Real Estate Services announced this past week that Raising Cane’s would soon be breaking ground in Gomez Plaza on 16th Street, across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. The brand-new 3,200-square-foot restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating and a 17-car drive-thru.
The restaurant is famous for its crispy chicken tenders, buttery Texas toast and everyone’s favorite dipping sauce, according to AT Pancrazi Real Estate. The developer will announce more information on the anticipated opening day as construction gets underway.
***
Good news for coffee lovers! The second Dutch Bros. Coffee location in Yuma will make its debut Friday. The new 862-square-foot freestanding shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 3002 S. 4th Ave., in the Southgate Mall.
Like a typical Dutch Bros. stand, it does not have interior customer seating. Rather, it has a walk-up window and drive-thru lane.
“My husband and I are very excited,” said Rachel Roe, co-owner with husband, Chandler Roe,
Between both stands, the Roes have about 90 employees, most of them teens and young adults. “We’re blessed to be involved with youth, and we love them,” Rachel said.
“We feel really blessed to have been involved in the community. Now with two stands, it gives us the opportunity to open that to even more people,” she added.
On Sept. 18, both stands will celebrate Buck for Kids Day, with a $1 from every drink donated to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which looks after the interests of abused and neglected children.
The Roes, who hail from Redding, California, opened the first Yuma location in February at 1512 S. 4th Ave., next to Sprouts. They have a combined 12 years of experience with Dutch Bros., both as workers and in management.
When the local franchise was offered to them, they hopped a plane to check out Yuma. It turns out that Yuma reminds them of their hometown.
“It’s a close community, the weather is the same, a river runs through the town. Everyone we’ve met has been really, really nice,” she said.
They accepted the franchise. “Everyone has treated us well. We’re really thankful to be here,” Rachel said. “We’ll be living here for a while.”
By the way, that first stand “is going really well. We stayed busy through COVID, with no dry spells,” Rachel said.
***
Here’s the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Allied Cash Advance, 278 W. 32nd St., for interior alterations; Arizona Department of Economic Security, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., for tenant improvements; and Dutch Bros Coffee, 3002 S. 4th Ave., for a new coffee shop.
Building Permits Issued: Verizon Wireless, 6998 E. 24th St., for a new cell tower and ballfield light; Yuma Regional Medical Center/Starbucks, 2400 S. Avenue A, for tenant improvements.
New Plans Submitted for Review: YUHSD Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St., and Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St., both for sports medicine alterations.
***
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!