High Tanks Brewing Company, a family-owned and -operated destination brewery and venue located in Wellton, is ready to open. The new business will celebrate its grand opening at 13589 S. Avenue 25E, on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a variety of activities, entertainment, food and, of course, beer.

The day will include Yoga with Alexis, Cornhole with Misty, Farm Tours with Velma and a special performance by Kelly Hughes. There will be local vendors, “great” food and drink specials, door prizes and a chance to win a one-night glamping package on the farm in a vintage guest camper.

