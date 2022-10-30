High Tanks Brewing Company, a family-owned and -operated destination brewery and venue located in Wellton, is ready to open. The new business will celebrate its grand opening at 13589 S. Avenue 25E, on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a variety of activities, entertainment, food and, of course, beer.
The day will include Yoga with Alexis, Cornhole with Misty, Farm Tours with Velma and a special performance by Kelly Hughes. There will be local vendors, “great” food and drink specials, door prizes and a chance to win a one-night glamping package on the farm in a vintage guest camper.
All ages welcome, and it’s free. For a complete schedule of events and more details, go to hightanks.com.
After years of dreaming and low-key “brew club” testing, High Tanks finally came to life. It’s the brainchild of Kase Limmeroth and Misty Mastin, current operators of the farm, and founders of Naked Dates, an international supplier of USDA-certified organic Medjool dates.
Limmeroth has always been a home-brewer. With the success of the organic date operation along with their popular bistro and farm store, as well as positive response to samplings of his date infused beers, launching a legitimate brewery seemed a natural next step in the evolution in the expansion of their business.
“At HTBC we are committed to paying homage to the history and legends of our Sonoran Desert home with others with quality food, beverage, atmosphere and experiences unique to our desert oasis environment,” the company said in a press release.
The name is taken from a nearby natural watering hole and “source of life in the harsh desert mountains.” Along the infamously unforgiving El Camino Del Diablo, hidden between the rugged crags of the Tinajas Altas Mountains, lies the High Tanks.
High Tanks’ flagship beers feature crushable ales that pay homage to the surrounding beauty and bounty of the southern Arizona desert featuring dates, prickly pear and other unique Southwest flavors.
In addition, High Tanks expanded upon the unique and popular offerings of the Naked Dates Bistro Menu with house-smoked meats, homemade salsas and sauces as well as a few standard favorites.
The unique setting also serves as a venue for live music, weddings, parties, small campouts, retreats and a weekly concert series featuring both local favorites and touring artists. It also offers partial and exclusive rentals of the space for weddings and private events and basic catering options.
Small group tours of the organic farm are also available. “Daphnie’s Sleepover” is an annual weekend-long Volkswagen campout hosting a few excursions into the desert to visit the actual High Tanks, as well as short trips to a nearby rock labyrinth.
“Our mission here at High Tanks is to share the unique flavors and beauty of our desert home with friends and neighbors, winter visitors and desert adventurers alike. We look forward to hosting you here on the farm,” the company said.
Somerton recently welcomed two new businesses. On Oct. 19, D&N Formas Y Mas celebrated its grand opening with the help of city officials. It’s located at 725 E. Main St., Suite 6, in the Somerton Valley Plaza.
The new business helps customers with any type of official form, including immigration documents, divorce and child custody, income tax and more.
The business also provides notary public services as well as helps customers send and receive faxes and make copies of documents.
Owners Diana Meza Diaz and Norma F. Ramirez have more than 30 years of experience in the business.
For more information, visit the office or call 928-550-5900.
Somerton celebrated the grand opening of Mohave Cannabis Club on Oct. 14. It is located at 3345 W. County 15th.
Parent company Mohave Cannabis Co. has locations in Arizona and California. Curtis Devine started the company in Fort Mohave, along the Colorado River.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 928-919-8667.
El Buen Taquito is now The Best Taquito, 810 S. 13th Ave. To mark the 14th anniversary of the Mexican food restaurant, owner Alma Licona changed the name, but she notes that it’s still the “same food, same taste, same management, same location.”
She explained: “It was an amazing journey with our old name, but we believe that changes are good! Same amazing food, same taste, and same management! Nothing has changed about this authentic restaurant!”
Named as one of Yuma’s favorite Mexican food spots, The Best Taquito is known for its made-to-order crispy tacos “dorados” (fried), sopes and delicious aguas frescas (refreshing flavored water drinks).
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Fairway Mortgage, 6255 E. 26th St., Suites E/F/G, for tenant improvements.
BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Pour Behavior, 2175 S. Harley Drive, for tenant improvements for restaurant and bar; Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, for storage additions/remodel; Yuma Regional Medical Center Clinical Labs, 2400 S. Avenue A, for interim alterations and relocation; YRMC, 3333C S. 4th Ave., for data center upgrades; ALCO Harvesting, 7105 E. 30th St., for new farm labor office/shop.
NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: 4th Avenue Gym, 300 W. 22nd St., for an addition; Community Medical Associates, 201 1st Ave., for tenant improvements; Nextgen Properties for a new four-plex apartment building at the southeast corner 17th Avenue and 12th Street; Quick N Clean, 3202 S. Avenue 8E, for a new car wash; Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, 2440 W. 28th St., for new solar photovoltaic canopies; All Secure Self Storage, 7505 E. 32nd St., for modular storage units, Phase 3; Kennedy’s Karne, 380 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements for a butcher shop.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.