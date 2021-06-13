Rachel French is putting her passion and life experience to work with a new business, HomeTown Appraising. She moved to Yuma 2½ years ago, however, she’s lived in Arizona her whole life. She moved around to many areas, in fact, she has now moved 27 times in 28 years.
“I do feel that Yuma is now home, my family, and I love it here,” French said.
A handful of the moves involved flipping homes. “We would move into the home, and I would remodel it, and then sell for a profit. Home design and renovation is really my passion,” she explained.
As a licensed real estate agent in Yuma, she noticed a huge need for residential appraisers. “There are only a handful here in Yuma, and I was surprised to find that often the appraisers lenders use are having to come from out of town. The turnaround time for an appraisal is often much longer in Yuma than in the bigger cities nearby, especially given the current housing market and the refinance boom we are in,” French noted.
She had actually looked into being an appraiser 14 years ago. However, she had recently had triplets and couldn’t devote the time not only into the business but to the education and training needed to become an appraiser. A minimum of 150 hours education is needed and 1,000 hours of practical training is required before taking the final appraisal exam.
“Timing is everything, and I’m grateful to be able to continue to work in the real estate industry, providing a service that is meaningful to others,” French said. “Every appraisal given is unique with different challenges that have to be addressed, and I thoroughly enjoy the process.”
What is an appraiser? The party responsible for making sure the value of the real estate is consistent with the purchase price. “I provide an unbiased opinion of what a buyer could expect to pay – or a seller receive – for a property, where both buyer and seller are informed parties. Knowledge of the local market, neighborhoods and cost of construction is essential,” she added.
Reach HomeTown Appraising at hometownappraising@gmail.com or 928-276-4034.
******
Nohemi’s Eyebrow Academy, 318 S. Main St., celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on June 5.
After years of running Nohemi’s Threading Studio Services at 316 S. Main St., and offering threading, microblading, powder brows and combo microshading, Nohemi Munguia has expanded her operations and now offers training courses.
Nohemi’s Eyebrow Academy offers courses in Browology 101 and training in microblading, artistry, powder brows and combo microshading.
Now, if you’re wondering what threading is, Nohemi’s website explains that it’s a centuries old technique that is commonly practiced in eastern Asia and the Middle East. By using a piece of thread, hair can be removed swiftly from the most delicate areas of the face. By twisting the thread, hair is caught and pulled out by the root.
Why choose threading over waxing? According to the website, threading does not peel off the top layer of skin and does not irritate the skin, hair does not need to be long to be pulled out with the thread, and it allows better shaping and definition of the eyebrow.
For more information, go to www.nohemis.com/ or call 928-344-1087.
******
There’s a new cafe in Yuma, and it’s got a bit of a twist. Cloud N9ne Cafe bills itself as “Arizona’s First CBD/THC Cafe.” It’s located at 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 2, next to the Crescent Center, by the old Sage and Sand, off 25th Street.
Customers can order their coffee, drinks and tea plain or infused with CBD or THC. If you want your drink infused, you must ask. Each infusion is $2.50 each and two is the limit.
Customers have been showing off their drinks on social media, such as caramel Twix and white chocolate mocha frappes and passion fruit tea. The cafe also has infused baked goods and treats as well. The menu shows cold brews, espresso, hot chocolate, salads, crepes and sandwiches.
Cloud N9ne only takes cash. It’s open everyday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Sunday when it closes at 7 p.m. For more information, call 928-723-5721.
******
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma in April:
CONSULTANT: Clarissa Decarlo, 2621 S. 48th Ave., Yuma, 407-435-3741.
CONTRACTORS: All Affordable Air, 2470 S. 2nd Ave., Yuma, 928-750-3117; Southwest Desert Plumbing, 150 N. Joe Harper Court, San Luis, 928-988-6314; Foothills Fire Protection 7435 E. Karen Drive, Suite 1, Scottsdale, 602-661-1361; AK & J Sealants, 20615 N. 29th Place, Phoenix, 602-788-1670; PHP Commercial Painting, 2202 W. Lone Cactus Drive, Suite 9, Phoenix, 623-322-4747; Accurate Excavation AZ, 4833 E. 30th Place, Yuma, 928-344-5777; Palmetto Solar, 1505 King St., Suite 114, 843-720-1844.
DAY CARE: Treehouse Kids Club, 2350 S. Virginia Drive, Yuma, 928-783-8733.
DEPARTMENT STORE: Family Dollar No. 32625, 501 W. Catalina Drive, Suite B, Yuma, 757-321-5000.
HOTEL/LODGING: Four Points By Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, 928-248-4105.
MEDICAL/DENTAL: Smile Straight Orthodontics Yuma, 2383 W. 24th St ., Suite 120.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Territorial Law LLC, 113 W. Giss Parkway, Yuma, 928-783-8879.;
RESTAURANTS: Los Tacos y Mas, 2255 S. 4th Ave., 928-848-5070; The Press Cafe & Bistro 121 E. 24th St., Yuma, 206-579-2468; Holy Aguas & Fruit, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D7, Yuma, 928-256-3196; Cloud N9ne Cafe, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 2, Yuma, 928-723-5721; Hamburger Stand No. 556, 2820 S. Pacific Ave., Yuma, 928-726-9873; Birrieria El Gordo, 2129 E. 24th St., Yuma, 928-285-4570; Broken Yolk Cafe, 1731 E. 16th St., Yuma, 619-994-8131;
RETAIL: XKOR Motorsports, 2766 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma, 833-956-7494; Sun Coast VIPS, 661 E. 32nd St., Suite A, 928-600-6089.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: Let’s Get Waisted, 281 W. 24th St., Suite 147, Yuma, 928-503-6967; Le Vogue Nail & Spa, 1580 S. 4th Ave., Suite B, Yuma, 928-888-6789; Nohemi’s Eyebrow Academy, 318 S. Main St., Yuma, 928-344-1087; Digna’s Beauty Bar, 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 108, Yuma, 928-750-6472; The Hair Bar, 1215 S. 4th Ave., Suite F1, Yuma, 928-261-9299.
SERVICE PROVIDERS: Sun and Moon Sound, 1215 S. 4th Ave., Suite E2, Yuma, 928-580-1204; Chace Moto Fab, 5836 E. 32nd St., Suite3, Yuma, 928-315-9100; The 911 Omb No:xxxx0018, 1081 Camino del Rio South, San Diego, California, 619-310-7294; Lawn Care & Landscaping Los Plebes, 2847 W. 5th St., Space B, Yuma, 928-318-7235; Corona’s Auto Detailing, 930 E. 25th Place, Yuma, 928-750-5791; Car Wash Mobile Los Plebes 2847 W. 5th St., Space B, Yuma, 928-318-7235; Home & Property Maintenance Solutions, 164 S. 17th Ave., Yuma, 928-210-4768; ENC Personal Fitness, 2008 W. Del Sol Lane, Yuma, 480-280-3131; Body Sculpting By Ada, 200 S. 3rd Ave., Suite 224, Yuma, 928-246-3526; Fuel Fitness, 2555 E. Gila Ridge Road, Yuma, 928-261-9439; All-In-One Business Services, 291 S. Main St., Suite G3, Yuma, 928-581-2820; Paradise Lawn Service, 1340 W. Santa Maria Way, Yuma, 619-213-7251; Master Pro Emergency Flood Response, 1003 Industry Way, Unit G, El Centro, California, 760-618-5499; Massage Envy-Yuma, 2377 S. 22nd Drive; Loris Sanitation, 686 E. Ross Road, El Centro, California, 760-357-1178; Fit In 4 Life, 3739 S. Joshua Way, Yuma, 928-723-6851; Yuma Pool Service, 13461 S. Avenue B, Yuma, 928-919-9450; Alpha Omega, 1906 W. 6th St., 928-345-5489; Goal One Carpentry, 115 W. 22nd St., Yuma, 928-261-9064; Green Moth Piercing & Jewelry, 1215 S. 4th Ave., Suite G1, Yuma, 928-388-7279; J Rose Home Services, 6825 E. 32nd St., Suite 6, Yuma, 858-717-2557; No Limit Pressure Washing/hood Cleaning, 2072 S. 27th Ave., Yuma, 928-581-4594; Hyper Cleaning Services, 185 S. 9th Ave., Yuma, 928-256-2494; Total Lawn Care, 10364 E. 38th St., Charleston, South Carolina, 928-723-9252; The Lavish, 11384 S. Cardinal Lane, Yuma, 928-503-6694; JAS Pool Service, 1432 S. 12th Drive, Yuma, 928-446-6080; Gabriel Concrete, 1334 E. Morrison St., Yuma, 928-257-9412.
SPECIALTY STORE: Valcel, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite B3, Yuma, 520-238-9333
******
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.