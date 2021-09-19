Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing services to children in Yuma County. The new facilities will be located at 1185 S. Redondo Center Drive, Suite 1, in Yuma.
One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge is bringing more than a decade of knowledge, experience and care to the community beginning in October.
According to research conducted by Hopebridge, 16% of children in Arizona that have been diagnosed with autism wait longer than 6 months to receive therapy services. The new Yuma center will help reduce this wait time.
The state-of-the-art facilities have been designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels. It will have about 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment.
The center will also have large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills. It will provide socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals.
Children will receive a wide range of benefits and services, including diagnostic and evaluations (now scheduling); a full-service care and benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid; and parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls.
The new Yuma center will ultimately create more than 55 new jobs in the community to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top board certified behavioral analysts, registered behavior technicians, clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals.
Families are encouraged to apply here: https://www.hopebridge.com/centers/yuma-az/.
For more information, call 928-414-7037.
The Fisher dealerships in Yuma are now part of the Chapman Automotive Group. The Arizona-based company recently acquired Fisher Chevrolet Buick GMC and Fisher Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
Chapman explained that, much like the Fisher organization, it is a family owned dealer group that opened its first Chevrolet dealership in 1966 in Chandler and now has dealerships throughout the state including metropolitan Phoenix, Tucson, Payson and now Yuma.
Customers will still see the familiar faces they have come to know with the Fisher organization as they have all been welcomed to the Chapman team.
Chapman also noted that it’s a civic-minded organization and anxious to become a part of the Yuma community.
Chapman Chevrolet Buick GMC is located at 775 E. 32nd St. and can be reached at 928-257-3580.
Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is located at 349 E. 32nd St. and can be reached at 928-344-2650.
Another business that has changed hands is Pioneer Express Lube & Car Wash, located at 11274 S. Fortuna Road, in the Pioneer Shopping Center in the Foothills.
Sharon Merz, who ran the business with son Gary, sold Pioneer Express to a company called Grease Monkey. She posted on Facebook: “After weeks trying to find the words to say ‘Thank you for your trust, loyalty and friendship,’ Gary and I are saying goodbye to Pioneer Express Lube & Car Wash. We have loved you and this business for 22 years. It was a very difficult decision.”
She said they are not leaving Yuma. “We look forward to seeing you in the community we call home. While the name on the building will change, we know you will give the new owners a chance to earn your business just like you did for us,” Merz added.
Grease Monkey was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, near Denver. The brand currently operates more than 300 centers internationally with operations in Mexico, China, Colombia and Saudi Arabia, and is the nation’s largest independent franchisor of automotive oil change centers, according to its website.
The brand is looking to expand in 2021 by opening more than 30 new locations, including Yuma.
For now, Pioneer Express Lube & Car Wash still has the same name and can be reached at 928-305-5085.
The Yuma Commercial Construction Projects Updates for this week follow:
Building Permits Issued: Dole Fresh Foods, 3725 S. Avenue 3E, for processing plant alterations; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 2801, for a remodel of the Tuscany Plaza Outpatient Surgery Center; Yuma Union High School District and Yuma High School, 400 S 2nd Ave., for a health aide classroom remodel.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Ave., for 480 KW solar PV canopies.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.