After 77 years on Main Street and 31 years in the same location, Hoppstetter’s Office Products has moved to 350 W. 16th St., Suite 207, at the intersection of 4th Avenue in the Pancrazi Building.
The warehouse will stay at 450 Gila St., where the furniture is stored and assembled and copiers are fixed.
With the passing of Chris Hoppstetter of COVID-19 in September, Colette Hoppstetter wants the community to know that she will continue the business as a legacy to her husband.
“I want to keep it going in my husband’s memory. We were a team and we worked together. A lot of our customers have accounts with us, and we have quite a few long, long accounts,” Colette said.
“We’re still here and moving to a new location, providing the same service we’ve been doing the last 60-plus years,” she added.
Both the Hoppstetters and the company have a long history in Yuma. In August 1944, Yuma Stationers opened at 245 Main St. The business was owned by Peterson, Brooke, Steiner and Wist, who operated PBSW Office Equipment Center in Phoenix.
In November 1944, PBSW hired John Hoppstetter to repair typewriters and office machines at the Phoenix location. He eventually came to manage stores in Phoenix, Tucson and Bisbee.
In 1960, John was transferred to Yuma. The office was moved to 261 Main St. and the name changed to PBSW. In 1978, John purchased the business from PBSW and named it back to Yuma Stationers.
In 1985, Chris Hoppstetter, John’s youngest son, returned from San Antonio, Texas, with new wife Colette to work with his dad. In 1986, the business name was changed to Hoppstetter’s Office Products.
In December 1989, Chris bought the building at 102 S. Main St. After extensive remodeling, the business moved to the new location in August 1990.
In June 1990, Chris and Collette purchased the business from John Hoppstetter. In October 2006, they bought the warehouse on Gila Street.
In the spring of 2021, Chris and Colette entered into negotiations with Yuma County to sell the building.
“The building is really, really big. My husband wanted to downsize, and with COVID, it was time to downsize. We’re a business-to-business company, not retail,” Colette explained.
With a mostly online and business-to-business model, the Hoppstetters decided they didn’t need a storefront since the warehouse contained the inventory and the in-house designer and representatives prefer to go to customers.
In late summer, Chris and Colette contracted the coronavirus and were hospitalized. Colette recovered, but sadly Chris died at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Sept. 13.
Collette decided to continue the business, with help from longtime staff, including Cathy Todd, who has been with the company for 30 years.
In November, the building at 102 S. Main St. was sold to Yuma County, which will temporarily house the Recorder’s Office and Election Services during construction of a new Administrative Building.
The Hoppstetter’s catalog carries more than 33,000 items, including desks, chairs and other office furniture and equipment, such as copiers, in all major brands. A designer is on hand to help customers decide what kind of furniture best suits their needs.
The company will also deliver, assemble and install the furniture, as well as take care of copier repairs, if they sign up for maintenance.
“That’s why we’re here. We take care of customers so they can take care of their business,” Colette said.
Orders can be placed online or by email, phone or fax. The phone number remains the same, 928-782-3633, as well as the fax number, 928-329-0961. The website is www.hoppstetters.com.
During the pandemic, the business hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. but someone is available until 5 p.m. The cut-off deadline for next-day delivery is 4 p.m.
“We’re not a huge corporation, but we’ve been here a long time,” Colette said. “New year, new location.”
*****
Stephanie Carbajal and fiancé Juan “Johnny” Verdugo recently started a business named Made In Yuma. The retail business sells items that are locally made, such as clothing, drinkware, novelty and souvenir items.
Their mission is to “support and promote local handmade, Yuma grown and locally sourced products.”
Carbajal noted that while they do not have a traditional brick-and-mortar shop, they set up a booth every Saturday and Sunday at the Yuma Community Farmers Market located at the Yuma Palms Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They also launched a website that offers shipping or local pick-up from the booth. The website is madeinyuma.com.
The website explains that Carbajal and Verdugo met many businesses and vendors at the local farmers market during the last season, many of which they had never heard of before. “We shopped their products as often as we could and spread the word as much as we could.”
For this market season, they decided to sponsor their own booth at the market to spotlight a new business and/or vendor weekly. “We hope to help these businesses get revenue to invest back into their business whether it’s by purchasing items that will allow them to attend future events, purchase more inventory, or any way they see fit for their business.”
Made In Yuma lists business names so customers know what vendors they are supporting when they make a purchase.
They can be reached through their website, Facebook or Instagram.
*****
Zydeco Grill, located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, “with great sadness” closed its doors for good on Jan. 22.
“We want to thank all of our loyal guests and employees for always supporting us. This was a truly hard decision to make, but there were hurdles we could no longer overcome. Once again thanks Yuma and all those who supported us in this journey,” the restaurant posted on social media.
Owners Ace Crye and Charles Pisaeno first opened the restaurant as Icons Grill in the Foothills’ Yuma East Shopping Center in early 2019, offering fine dining, spirits and entertainment, with an emphasis on Cajun-style food.
In November 2020, the restaurant’s name was changed to Zydeco Grill.
*****
Here are the latest Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates:
• Building Permits Issued: Adore Nail Salon, 3080 S. 4th Avenue, Suite B, for tenant improvement; Crane Salida Del Sol School, 910 S. Avenue C, for a new multipurpose building/classroom; Negrete’s Tire Shop, 3003 S. Pacific Ave., for tenant improvements; Yuma Mesa Storage, 2775 E. Palo Verde St., for a new self storage facility.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: South West Roofing & Guttering, 1215 S. 5th Ave., for office alterations; Walmart, 2675 W. 8th St., for renovations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.