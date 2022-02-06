Sonora Nissan is now Horne Nissan. Gilbert-based Horne Auto Group recently bought the dealership located at 3160 S. Pacific Ave.
The dealership continues to offer new or used Nissan cars, trucks and SUVs as well as Nissan service and parts.
Horne owns dealerships that sell various automotive brands across Arizona, including Nogales, Show Low, Globe, Thatcher, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert and Tempe.
The Horne family has a long history in Arizona, starting with Henry James Horne, who settled in Mesa from Utah in 1880. Gail B. Horne, one of his grandsons, became a certified public accountant and co-founded the Henry and Horne CPA firm in 1957.
His son, Robert C. Horne, who was a partner at Henry and Horne, purchased a small Chevrolet dealership in Show Low in 1991. From there, Robert and sons Aaron, Adam, Andrew and Michael and son-in-law Martin P. Jones grew the automotive business into the Horne Auto Group.
For more information, call 928-726-0525.
*****
Yuma has a new shop offering a frozen treat. The Yogurt House celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. It’s located at 2241 S. Avenue A, Suite 25, in the Palm Plaza.
Yogurt flavors include Belgian chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter, cookies and cream, Hawaiian Delight, raspberry pomegranate sorbet, salted caramel, coconut cream pie, strawberry banana and more.
Toppings include chocolate chips, granola, almonds, peanuts, Oreos, Tajin, caramel, Lucky Charms, Gummy Bears, coconut flakes, crushed peanut butter cups, cake bites, chopped Snickers and chocolate and strawberry syrup.
*****
The combined Comprehensive Integrated Care and Comprehensive Surgical Center opened a couple of months ago at 2145 W. 28th St., Suites A and B, in the Tuscany Plaza.
CIS, located in Suite B, specializes in endovascular, vein and men’s and women’s health. The company has locations across Arizona, Utah, Nevada and New Mexico.
Dr. Brian Evans splits his time between Reno and Yuma. He is an interventional/endovascular radiologist with years of experience in endovascular and oncological intervention.
After graduating from the University of Arizona, Evans received his medical degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He returned to Arizona to complete his radiology residence in 2007. Upon completion of his residency, Evans completed an interventional radiology fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle.
“I chose interventional radiology as my fellowship because I appreciate how we can treat a multitude of patient conditions, saving them the discomfort and down time of surgery. It’s enormously rewarding to share this experience with my patients,” Evans posted on social media.
To schedule an appointment, call 928-328-8338.
*****
And it is with “mixed emotions” that the office of Dr. Ghebru Woldemichael announced his retirement.
Woldemichael has provided urology care to the Yuma community for nearly 20 years.
“He has deeply enjoyed providing care for this community and will greatly miss his patients,” office manager Pennie Sosinski said. “Thank you for your patronage.”
To make arrangements for their medical records, patients should call 928-317-9562 by Feb. 28.
*****
And here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Yuma Asso ciation of Realtors, 290 S. 1st Ave., following interior alterations.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Jim Smith Office Building, 219 W. 2nd St., for fire damage repairs; Kohl’s/Sephora 1350 S. Castle Dome Ave., for tenant improvements; Spinal Touch Wellness Clinic, 7929 E. 32nd St., Ste. 9, for tenant improvements.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Chapman Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep/Ram, 349 E. 32nd St., for interior alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.