Johnson Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park, a provider in the Dignity Memorial network, has added a new garden to serve families of all faiths and cultures.
It also plans to add an additional cremation garden by the end of the first quarter, the first of its kind in the Yuma area.
Both projects are the first major cemetery developments in Yuma in more than two decades.
Garden of Eternal Love, the newest memorial garden, includes 1,400 burial spaces, suitable for both monument and flat markers, as well as a columbarium, a facility for the storage of cremated remains and urns.
The major feature of the Garden of Eternal Love is a statue of Christ the Redeemer, and the area is surrounded by grassy turf. The hope is to provide a welcoming environment and more modern amenities for Yuma families.
Garden of Angels, an additional garden, is expected to open by the end of the first quarter. Designed to better serve the growing number of consumers who are choosing cremation for their final disposition and the first of its kind in the area, the new garden will include a family columbarium and other cremation products, such as benches, pedestals and cored markers.
“Since we began serving our community about 90 years ago, our mission to provide compassionate care to the families we are honored to serve has never wavered,” said Matthew Burgess, family service manager.
“The additional gardens in our beautiful park will ensure that we will continue to serve our community for many more decades, offering unparalleled service and a final resting place that meets the needs of every client family’s wishes for their loved one,” Burgess added.
Johnson Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park is located at 1415 S. 1st Ave. For more information, call 928-782-4384.
*****
Hilary Smith, a nurse practitioner in Yuma, recently opened Kactus Blossom Aesthetics, a new medical spa offering Botox, filler and skin care products, at 1929 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 3, in Yuma.
Owner Smith, who serves as medical director and aesthetic nurse practitioner, explained that Kactus Blossom Aesthetics provides Botox and filler “to help clients achieve their best skin, enhance their natural beauty and reverse signs of aging.”
Medical grade skin care products from Skinbetter Science will also be offered “to help achieve optimal results alongside injectables,” she said.
After more than 10 years of working in emergency medicine and family practice, helping patients on their worst days, “I wanted to change roles and start helping people on their better days by enhancing their natural beauty and making them feel good about themselves,” Smith noted.
“At Kactus Blossom Aesthetics, I strive to help enhance clients’ natural beauty without creating an overdone look. Everyone should notice, but no one should know you’ve had anything done after getting treatment with me.”
Treatment plans are also individualized as no two people’s facial anatomy and structure are the same, she added.
Business hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday and Tuesdays by appointment only.
To contact Kactus Blossom or make an appointment, email kactusblossom@gmail.com or call 360-298-2239.
Clients may also book online through https://kactusblossom.com. Free consultations and same-day treatment are available.
*****
Kelly’s Dream Brows celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 5. Owner and permanent makeup artist Kelly Hill officially opened her doors at 240 W. Main St. in Somerton.
Kelly’s Dream Brows specializes in “sweatproof, waterproof brows.” Hill explained that permanent makeup brows are perfect for any skin type, including oily, dry and aged. It’s also less invasive and heals looking like powder or a shadow, adding volume to the brows and making them appear fuller.
The business also offers permanent makeup for the lips. The appointment time is up to 2 hours, the lips heal in 5 days, and the makeup lasts up to 3 years.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 928-580-4433.
*****
A few readers have asked about the building under construction behind the new hospital on East 26th Street, off Araby Road. The building will be a new multi-tenant building for Elliott Construction.
“One of the spaces will be their new office,” said Alan Kircher, the Yuma deputy building official.
And, in case you missed it, Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital is being built at 2632 S. Araby Road, close to Interstate 8, next to the Circle K. It will have eight emergency room beds and nine hospital beds for acute admissions and overnight observation.
The 20,000-square-foot Phase 1 of the facility is now being built on the 2½ acres. About 1,000 square feet of the single-story building to be shelled for future hospital usages.
*****
There’s only one Yuma Commercial Construction Project update for this week:
New Plans Submitted for Review: Gowan Co., 354 S. Main St., for tenant improvements for offices and conference center.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.