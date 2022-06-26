Did you notice that the Yuma commercial construction project updates a few weeks ago included an entry for Five Below? The retailer submitted tenant improvement plans for review by the city for space at 1496 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suites J3/J4 – the same address as Kirkland’s Home.
So I reached out to Yuma Palms representatives, and they told me that Kirkland’s lease is up at the end of next month and it looks as though the home-décor store is moving out and Five Below is moving in.
No word yet on whether Kirkland’s plans to open somewhere else.
Five Below is a discount store that sells products that cost up to $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. The chain, which is aimed at tweens and teens, has more than 1,200 stores across the United States.
*****
The Cocopah Indian Tribe on June 17 held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art car wash facility, located next to the Korner Store on Highway 95 in Somerton.
The facility, which is expected to be completed in the fall, will accommodate standard size vehicles, trucks and semi-trailer trucks.
It will also include a sanitation station and car detailing bay, LED lighting throughout, shaded canopies and 10 coin-operated stalls for vacuuming the interior of vehicles.
Cocopah Business Development Director Gary Magrino kicked off the event, which included a keynote address from Cocopah Chairwoman Sherry Cordova.
Representatives from the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, City of Somerton, Regional Center for Border Health and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce were among those who attended the groundbreaking event.
The Cocopah Indian Tribe also recently celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Community Center located at 1421 Veterans Place in Somerton.
Tribal members attended an open house held June 16, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the facility, home-run hitting competition, raffle prizes, food and refreshments, live music and entertainment.
The center officially opened on June 21.
*****
Someone asked me about Yuma Upcycle, a thrift store formerly affiliated with Habitat for Humanity and originally known as ReStore, located at 1245 S. 4th Ave. The improvement center had offered everything from bolts and doors to drywall to furniture and everything in between.
It seems that the store closed in February. Apparently last summer the store changed its name and ended its affiliation with Habitat for Humanity, although it remained a nonprofit organization.
When announcing the closure on Facebook, Janet Hernandez said that the local Habitat group built 14 homes in Yuma and was in the process of building another one.
“Yes, unfortunately, the store is closing, but we are still building homes,” Hernandez posted.
“We too are saddened by the closing,” she added in response to comments lamenting the closure of the store.
Only fixtures, such as stands and racks, remain, according to the more recent posts. For more information, call 928-210-2812.
*****
Have you seen the rumors on FB regarding speculation of Foothills projects? One saying that Flat Iron Grills is going into the former Rolls and Bowls space? Another saying the old Hank’s Market (or Gecko) is going to be a BBQ and brewery, or coffee shop and brewery, or coffee shop and roller skating rink?
I checked in with the listing agent, Maria Stefanakos, and she said that no one has signed anything yet. “None of those things are confirmed, and I have lots of people looking at these spots,” she noted.
It’s great that people are showing interest in those spots. I will keep checking in with Stafanakos to see which businesses make it official.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Ortiz Plaza, a new office complex located at 1606 S. 6th Ave.
• Building Permits Issued: Target, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway, for store renovations.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: City of Yuma for the new Fire Station No. 7 to be located at the southeast corner of Avenue 8½E and Desert Springs Drive; Northwestern Industries/Glasswerks, 7595 E. 30th St., for a warehouse addition.
