A new radio station, the newly licensed 91.5, KIZY-FM, is coming to Yuma. Ozcat Entertainment has been granted a construction permit from the Federal Communications Commission to build a nonprofit community radio station for the Foothills area.
Co-founder David Martin explained that the radio station will focus on promoting local and independent artists and musicians as well as highlighting community events, history and nonprofits.
Its flagship program, Ozcat Radio Yuma, “will be a musical oasis on the FM dial where dreams come true for local and indie artists who make their way down the Yellow Brick Road,” Martin said.
“Our DJ’s love music and they search high and low to bring you the best in just about every genre imaginable. If you’re not diggin’ what we’re playing’, tune in to the next show and you can bet we’ll be jamming something completely different. All your musical tastes can be satisfied here at Ozcat Radio.”
The station will have a staff of DJs from Yuma who will program shows in their different genres, representing the breadth of eclectic musical tastes, including rock, reggae, world, jazz, blues, hip-hop and rap, metal, international hits, indie artists, local Yuma unsigned artists, acoustic eclectic, world unsigned jazz artists, vinyl rarities, classic rock, dance, trance, dub, dubstep … “whatever, you name it, and an ever-shifting mix of others,” Martin noted.
“We love working with local community organizations to highlight their programming and events,” he noted, adding that Ozcat Radio aims to serve as the official emergency radio station for the Yuma foothills area.
Danielle Machado has launched a new business, Bizzy Bee Cleaning Services, which provides Yuma and surrounding areas with affordable professional cleaning services for residential and commercial spaces. (A small fee may apply if you are outside Yuma.)
Bizzy Bee can clean floors, grout, tile and wood. The company offers standard basic or deep cleaning; moving in and out; seasonal; window; upholstery; furniture; and carpet cleaning.
“We are happy to help,” Machado said. “We pride ourselves in providing the best possible services including using professional grade cleaning supplies, sanitizing and disinfecting products equipped to kill and prevent bacteria, mold and flu virus as well as providing natural based cleaning products upon request. We are trained professionals in wood floor care and will always maintain the best care possible for your home.”
Bizzy Bee offers one-time, weekly, biweekly or monthly recurring service. Give her a buzz at 928-388-7165.
Agave Beauty Bar is now open at 12585 S. Frontage Road, Unit 4, in the Foothills. The locally owned and operated salon uses Natural Active Ingredient products “for the health of our guests and our environment. Our Organethic Pure Care products have everything for your hair care needs.”
Samantha Wallace and her talented staff “thrive on keeping our clients happy and give exceptional services.”
Agave Beauty Bar offers all things hair (excluding extensions, for the time being) and facial waxing. Skin care will soon be available as well.
To book an appointment, visit www.vagaro.com/agavebeautybar1 or call 928-920-0067.
Desert Refreshers, a new food trailer, is serving fresh fruit salads, blended iced coffees, mangonadas and real fruit smoothies.
They park at 11529 Foothills Blvd., in the U-Park U-Sell parking lot on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The hours may vary, so check out Desert Refreshers on its Facebook page for the latest schedule.
Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, a longtime family restaurant in Yuma, is bringing its hometown cooking “with a twist” to the Foothills. Crouse’s BBQ Shack opens Monday at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 15, in the space vacated by Rolls and Bowls in the Foothills Village Plaza.
The menu includes sandwiches and burgers made with pulled pork chicken, smoked brisket, tri-tip and rinds, all served with the Shack’s homemade BBQ sauce.
Call in your order at 928-247-9741.
Let me recap a few stories you might have missed in Yuma Sun this past week …
First up: Exceptional Community Hospital opened its doors on Monday at 2648 S. Araby Road, close to Interstate 8, heading toward 24th Street. The 20,000-square-foot hospital was built
The $20-million facility, built by Texas parent company Exceptional Healthcare, has eight beds in the emergency room and nine beds on the hospital side for acute admissions and overnight observation of patients.
The hospital is designed to “fast track” patient care with the idea of getting them in and out as quickly as possible.
For those admitted into the hospital, patients will have their own room equipped with a pullout sofa for a family member to stay the night.
The first phase, with two more planned buildouts, includes a specialty internal medicine hospital, a 24-hour emergency department, a “state-of-the-art” digital imaging suite with CT scan, X-ray, mobile MRI and ultrasound and an in-house laboratory and pharmacy.
Additionally, Exceptional works with air ambulances to ensure fast transfer of patients to larger hospitals needing a higher level of care.
The hospital accepts all insurance, including Medicare and military plans.
And then … Arizona Western College celebrated the start of construction on its new two-story, 45,000 square-foot Student Experience Center with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. The facility is projected to open its doors in the fall of 2023 on the north side of the 3C Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.
While the official name of the building is still under consideration, the space is set to support multiple instructional modalities, shared common areas, conference rooms, Maker Space, esports, an eatery option, the Honors Program, information technology services, television services/broadcasting with KAWC, Andale’s Pantry, and a game room.
McCarthy Building Companies is building the center through board-approved revenue bonds for the college’s capital building efforts.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED:
Royal Nails and Spa for tenant improvements at 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 117; Yuma County Development Services for new solar PV canopies at 2381 W 26th St.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: City of Yuma’s Joe Henry Optimist Center for gym restroom renovations at 1793 S. 1st Ave.; Chapman Chevrolet for service garage alterations at 775 E. 32nd St.; Chapman Collision Center for building renovations at 3365 S. Chevy Lane; Chick-fil-A for new drive-thru shade canopies at 1935 E. 16th St.; Circle K for store remodeling at 2400 S. Arizona Ave.; Exceptional Healthcare for a new helipad at 2648 S. Araby Road.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW:
Arizona Marketplace for an enclosed shade canopy at 351 S. Avenue 4E; La Quinta Inn for a rooftop solar PV at 770 S. Castle Dome Ave.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.