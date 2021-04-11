La Doña, a new restaurant in the Foothills, is now offering the Yuma community a “taste of real Mexico” with shrimp cocktails, carnitas, chilaquiles, and potatoes and chorizo. It also serves freshly made agua frescas, such as horchata, jamaica (hibiscus) and agua de pepino (cucumber).
The family-owned restaurant opened its doors at 12415 S. Frontage Road, the site of the old Mandarin and, most recently, The Chicken (not to be confused with Rick’s Kitchen, which also recently opened at 12471 S. Frontage Road).
La Doña had a grand opening April 3, and it was a “wild” ride, according to the restaurant, which apologized to those who waited a long time for service. “It was a learning experience for us all and we hope you can understand and give us another shot,” the restaurant noted.
La Doña is open for dine-in or carryout from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 928-655-0211.
*****
Foothills residents have another food option available. Birrieria El Gordo is now serving up its signature dish at 10179 S. Frontage Road, in the Southwest Exchange parking lot.
“Tio Gordo” serves his birria several ways, including in a bowl and in tacos and quesadillas and with nachos or ramen, as well as other ways. Rice and beans optional.
The food truck is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Check out the menu at www.ordergordo.com and call in orders at 928-503-7048.
El Gordo’s in-town location is 2129 E. 24th St., at the corner of Pacific Avenue.
Let me recount the owners’ story in case you missed it earlier: Liz and Isaiah Lopez had been planning to open a physical location last year, but then the pandemic hit and they were forced to put their plans on hold. However, until they could open a physical location, they decided to prepare their birria dishes at home and offer them via pickup or delivery. They then acquired a food truck so customers could order and pick up in person.
Isaiah told me that “it has been our life dream to feed people our birria, and we pour our heart and soul into it!”
*****
Arizona@Work-Yuma County has expanded its services to the residents of Somerton and all South County. The Arizona@Work Somerton Resource Center, located at 201 N. Bingham Ave., Suite 6, provides workforce services for adults and youth as well as recruitment and staffing assistance for employers and businesses in South County.
Services will also include assistance with GED attainment, skills training, work exposure, job search and career exploration.
The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. To contact the Somerton Resource Center, all 928-550–6064.
*****
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, has launched in Yuma. The service allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals.
Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Yuma find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero, who is based in Nashville.
He noted that with the coronavirus still looming and social distancing still a priority, the service might be the only way some people can get their lawn mowed. He explained that GreenPal’s technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face-to-face with the homeowner.
“Historically, this industry has been a cash business,” Caballero added. “GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and use cash that has been scientifically proven to spread not only germs but also COVID-19.”
He added that more than 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60. “That demographic is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and falling fatally ill from it.”
Find GreenPal in an app store or visit the website at https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-yuma-az.
*****
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.