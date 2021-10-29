Lapels Dry Cleaning has reopened and is back to taking care of Yuma’s garment needs at the original site: 2595 S. 4th Ave., Suite 2. The business had closed its doors in October 2020.
Lapels, an environmentally friendly company headquartered in Massachusetts, offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning, shirt service, alterations and shoe repair, comforters and household items, wedding gown preservation, suede and leather, and rug cleaning.
Customers may also sign up for Lapels’ free pickup and delivery route. For more information, call 928-248-4700
*****.
Yuriko Arias, who specializes in the straightening, repair and care of hair, has opened a shop at 3795 W. 32nd Lane, Suite 1.
Using products that she manufactures herself, Arias offers keratin-based treatments that regenerate hair with nutrients and vitamins and 100% natural oils, to restore shine and softness, eliminate frizz and reduce hair loss. Hair will remain straight for up to six months with proper Treatment plans are personalized according to each customer’s hair. For more information, call 928-248-4157.
*****
Illusions Sports Cards and Memorabilia recently celebrated its grand opening at 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite B8. The shop buys, sells and trades football, baseball and basketball cards. Buy and trades are only on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Memorabilia includes baseball lanyards, hobby boxes, and more.
Illusions is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 928-919-7160.
*****
TK Upholstery, also known as Kory’s Upholstery Shop, has moved to a new location: 5836 E. 32nd St., Suite 5.
The shops service boats, cars, ATVs, UTVs, RVs, restaurants, hotels and offices. For an estimate, call 928-276-7486.
In case you missed the earlier reports in the Yuma Sun, I’d like to recap some of the companies that have received conditional use permits to conduct business in Yuma.
*****
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit for a combined convenience store, gas station and restaurant. The Maverik will be located at the northwest corner of East Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E, next to the Love’s Travel Center.
It will have a drive-thru for a quick-serve restaurant and provide fueling, packaged beer and wine sales, as well as fresh food items. The store will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with restroom facilities open to the public. It will not offer overnight truck parking, laundry or showers.
The business will have seven fuel pumps and a canopy in front of the store and six additional pumps and a canopy for commercial fueling, for a total of 13 fuel positions on site.
The design will include outdoor seating, surrounded by landscaping.
The commission also approved a permit to PJT LLC for a soft cloth drive-thru car wash at 1998 S. Avenue B, at the northwest corner of 20th Street.
The new car wash will have 37 vacuum station parking stalls and will accommodate more than 21 queued vehicles.
The hours of operation are expected to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition, the commission granted permits to a car rental company and a mobile mechanic.
The permit allows JRS Mobile Services to operate at 2697 S. Avenue 2½ E, in the Gateway Plaza Industrial Park.
When a semi-truck or trailer breaks down, JR’s Mobile Service is called to the site to complete repairs. The majority of the work is done off-site, away from the property.
A vehicle which cannot be repaired in the field is brought back to this location for repairs. The proposed business will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with public access from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*****
Enterprise, a vehicle rental company, will operate at 3905 S. 4th Ave. on property that previously, at different times, housed a gym and a bar.
Enterprise wants to add an enclosed car wash tunnel and a vacuum canopy for the cleaning of returned vehicles.
General hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with hours subject to change based on vehicle rental needs.
*****
The City of Yuma issued the following business licenses in August:
• CONTRACTORS: T & K Electric Company, 3514 N. Power Road, Suite 115, Mesa, 602-497-1754; DLD Technologies, 11722 S. Dorothy Drive, 928-580-9088.
• RESTAURANTS: Pitufo’s Ice Cream, 5201 E. Highway 95, Suite 197, 928-488-6908.
• RETAIL: Judy’s Outlet Store, 2760 W. 16th St., 928-785-0207; Royal Duchess Raw, 11127 S. Desert Air Blvd., 928-482-2214.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: J Aesthetics, 1455 W. 16th St., Suite C, 928-446-7637; Peach & Co., 1455 W. 16th St., 928-257-5205; The North End Salon, 50 W. 3rd St.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Jasmine Spa, 281 W. 24th St., 136A, 928-580-0619; R.K. Welding Services, 3614 E. Los Olivos Drive, San Luis, 323-866-9833; Blazing Handyman Services, 2693 S. 47th Drive, 928-287-0731; Chrysippus Cleaning Service, 3010 S. Lemon Ave., 928-488-1656; Reliable Handyman Services, 4080 W. 21st St., 928-210-9223; EP Lashes & Brows, 695 S. Orange Ave., 928-246-2497; Doehrman 1432 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, 602-252-2964; Janeth Cleaner House 242 E. 25th Place, 442-270-2003; How About This Home Care, 9182 E. 22nd Lane, 9283235866; Joshua’s General Service & Repair, 4481 W. 17th Place, 928-919-8858; Affordable Lawncare & Landscape, 3704 S. 39th Drive, 928-224-1295; Serratos Paint, 3622 W. 4th St., 928-257-8094; Arizona Dirt Heads, 2209 W. County 18th St., Somerton, 928-919-0721; 20/20 Plumbing, 4776 W. 19th St., 928-259-8937.
• SPECIALTY STORE: The Beauty Bar, 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite B, 928-813-8269.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.