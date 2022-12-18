A couple of Yuma businesses recently celebrated grand openings, or in the case of Lotus Day Spa and Salon, grand reopening to mark a change in ownership from Kim DeAnda to Manuel and Damarice Galindo Martinez.

Lotus Day Spa and Salon is located at 11274 S. Fortuna Road, Suite B4, in the Pioneer Shopping Center in the Foothills. It offers salon, massage, hair, skin and nail services as well as medical spa services and lash extension and brow services. It also offers a variety of spa packages.

