A couple of Yuma businesses recently celebrated grand openings, or in the case of Lotus Day Spa and Salon, grand reopening to mark a change in ownership from Kim DeAnda to Manuel and Damarice Galindo Martinez.
Lotus Day Spa and Salon is located at 11274 S. Fortuna Road, Suite B4, in the Pioneer Shopping Center in the Foothills. It offers salon, massage, hair, skin and nail services as well as medical spa services and lash extension and brow services. It also offers a variety of spa packages.
For more information, call 928-345-4744.
Lending X merged with Garibay Financial, and together with neXGen Real Estate, celebrated the opening of their new office at 350 W. 16th St., Suite 300, in the PMG Building.
neXGen, which has several offices around Arizona, is ready to help Yumans achieve the dream of homeownership. Reach NexGen’s Yuma office at 928-433-3237.
Lending X is a one-stop shop for all mortgage needs. For more information, call Henry Martinez at 928-941-0821 or Edgar Garibay at 928-261-9095.
Yuma Feed and Livestock Supply, 2291 E. Palo Verde St., will close its store on Dec. 31. Owner Debbie Brown is ready to retire. She and husband Kenny took over the store back in the summer of 2013.
“It has been a hard decision to make, but Debbie is ready to retire,” the business posted online.
“We want to say thank you to our loyal customers who have been with us … Thank you for 9 wonderful years.”
Brown is willing to sell the business to the “right person,” but the store’s name would have to be changed. For more information, go into the store and talk to Brown.
Until the store closes, it will have limited supplies and will slowly be cleared out, “but we will do our best to continue to get the things y’all need.” For more information, call 928-344-4940.
Did you catch the story about the potential development of the southwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, the intersection known as Center Pointe Commons?
The Yuma City Council is considering a sale and development agreement for the city-owned property. The developer, Spencer Companies, which also does business as Hardknocks LLLP, plans to combine the property with an adjacent property owned by SpenCrazi LLC. The property will then be divided into two parcels.
The conceptual site plan for Parcel A shows a Slim Chickens restaurant. If the option on Parcel B is exercised, the developer will construct a 5,000-square-foot restaurant or at minimum a 10,000-square-foot building for retail, office, medical or commercial use, or a combination of these uses.
Readers, it’s that time of the year! Comings and Goings is putting together the annual Business Wish List of companies and services that readers would like to see in Yuma County.
What businesses would you like? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of services do you think are needed in the area?
Please let us know your wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 25 column.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates, for this week and last:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Love’s Travel Center, 2931 E. Gila Ridge Road, for a service garage addition and alterations.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: AROI Thai Cuisine, 1325 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite B-4, for tenant improvements; Western Village Plaza Shops, 1400 S. 4th Ave., for a new façade and parapet walls.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Chapman Chevrolet/Buick, 775 E. 32nd St., for a remodel and expansion of the showroom; Chapman Collision Center, 3031 E. 42nd St., for building alterations and addition for a paint booth; Jim Smith, 201 W. 2nd St., for interior office alterations; Solar Storage LLC, 6656 E. 32nd St., for a self-storage addition; Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center, 2375 S. Ridgeview Drive, for installation and replacement of equipment.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.