After much anticipation, Massage Envy will open its Yuma location on Wednesday at 2377 S. 22nd Drive, just west of the intersection of Avenue B and 24th Street, where an urgent care facility was located for many years.

In addition to massage therapy, facials, skin peels and microderm infusion, Massage Envy offers stretch therapy and skin care products. The brand is built upon the belief that regular massage, stretch and facials are integral components of whole-body wellness and keep your body working, and Massage Envy strives to make these services an accessible part of people’s daily wellness routine.

