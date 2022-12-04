After much anticipation, Massage Envy will open its Yuma location on Wednesday at 2377 S. 22nd Drive, just west of the intersection of Avenue B and 24th Street, where an urgent care facility was located for many years.
In addition to massage therapy, facials, skin peels and microderm infusion, Massage Envy offers stretch therapy and skin care products. The brand is built upon the belief that regular massage, stretch and facials are integral components of whole-body wellness and keep your body working, and Massage Envy strives to make these services an accessible part of people’s daily wellness routine.
Originally started in Scottsdale, the Massage Envy franchise network has more than 1,100 independently owned and operated franchise locations, and it recently provided its 200 millionth service on the heels of its 20th anniversary.
Massage Envy Yuma is a locally-owned location by a longtime Yuma family that wanted to bring the Massage Envy mission to Yuma. Neil and Beth Bowman and their daughter Shanna Bowman own Massage Envy Yuma. Neil was born and raised in Yuma, and Beth moved here when she was very young. Their children, including Shanna, were also born and raised in Yuma. Neil started farming in Yuma in the 1970s, and he started his own company, BSN Farms, in 1990, followed by Coronation Peak Ranches in 1996.
Beth was a dental hygienist for many years for Dr. Geyer and then Dr. Minyard before working full-time for the farm. Shanna was a bond trader on Wall Street and an attorney before working full-time at Coronation Peak Ranches beginning in 2018. All three of the owners have been deeply involved in the community for many years.
After being a Massage Envy client for many years, Shanna said she saw the value of regular bodywork as part of everyone’s whole body wellness and care and wanted to bring the Massage Envy mission to Yuma.
She believed that a company like Massage Envy, “with its strong brand reputation and many years of dedication to wellness, would provide excellent service to Yumans in an environment that is safe, comfortable and accessible,” she said.
“Massage Envy strives to earn and to keep the trust of those served by delivering exceptional and memorable service in a reputable and professional environment. Positivity and empathy are the cornerstones for every member and guest who walks through the door of a Massage Envy franchised location. The Massage Envy brand was built on the foundation of helping people feel their best,” she added.
Once it opens on Wednesday, Massage Envy will be open Mondays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will add Sundays in the near future.
Customers can call Massage Envy Yuma at 928-328-8844 or book online 24/7 at massageenvy.com or on the Massage Envy app. It’s currently offering an introductory rate and holiday gift card promotion.
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center celebrated renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 17.. The center was renovated to better serve entrepreneurial clients in Yuma and La Paz counties.
Prior to the renovations, the center consisted of one large classroom and two offices. Now, the space consists of four cubicle workstations, a director’s office, conference room, client waiting area and a break area for employees. The facility has also been decorated with artwork from local artists and features framed business success stories from past clients.
The renovations were made possible due to funding from the CARES Act Grant, Proposition 301 dollars and institutional funding. The renovation cost an estimated $40,000.
The SBDC delivers professional, high-quality, individualized business advising and technical assistance to existing small businesses and pre-venture entrepreneurs. Center staff provides problem-solving assistance to help small businesses access capital, develop and exchange new technologies and improve business planning, strategy, operations, financial management, personnel administration, marketing, export assistance, sales and other areas required for small business growth and expansion.
During 2021, SBDC contributed to the growth of the local economy by generating $3.2 million in capital formation, $5.6 million in sales growth and $43.9 million in annual sales.
“We are excited to continue making an economic impact in our communities, which is why we have launched our Please Buy Local Campaign,” SBDC Director Crystal Mendoza said. “We have distributed 800 flags and 20 banners to serve as a reminder to our community of the importance of buying local. It is important to remember that our friends and neighbors own these businesses and if we support them, they will hire people within the community, which in turn increases jobs.
“In addition, when we buy local, a greater part of every dollar spent stays locally, which also helps with public infrastructures, roads, and public transportation,” she added.
Desiree Apodaca announced that her business, Happy Paws Pet Spa, is moving to 11127 S. Desert Air Blvd., in the Foothills.
The phone number remains the same: 928-246-1765.
Happy Paws is a full-service grooming shop for all breeds. Apodaca uses a reverse osmosis system and all dogs are hand dried and receive individualized care, she said.
Readers, it’s that time of the year! Comings and Goings is putting together the annual Business Wish List of companies and services that readers would like to see in Yuma County.
We’re looking for your input. What businesses would you like? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of services do you think are needed in the area?
Please let us know your wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 25 column.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Blue Fox Restaurant, 2355 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements; StorWise Self Storage, 3090 S. Avenue 3E, for new storage buildings.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: First Bank Yuma, 242 W. 28th St., for an office remodel; Sunset Health, 675 S. Avenue B, for a remodel of the dental clinic; Sunset Health, 2060 W. 24th St., for interior renovations; The Realty Agency, 2052 S. 4th Ave., for a remodel of the lobby and mezzanine.
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma in August:
• CONTRACTORS: ABC Water Works, 8163 E. Fountain St., Mesa, 480-753-5849; Procraft Door and Glass, 26690 Madison Ave., Murrieta, California, 951-676-7515; Facility Builders & Erectors, 3940 E. Miraloma Ave., Anaheim, California, 714-577-8060; Ally Energy Solutions, 10932 Strang Line Road, Lenexa, Kansas, 844-237-2559; Desert Outdoor Builders, 26251 N. 92nd Ave., Peoria, 480-630-2251.
• DEPARTMENT STORE: Lounge, 103 S. Madison Ave.
• FINANCE AND LENDING: Sunny State Mortgage, 4107 S. Sunlight Way, 928-366-9292.
• ITINERANT VENDOR: National Rarities, 2850 S. Pacific Ave., Suite P, 888-787-1112.
• MEDICAL/DENTAL: Enhance Aesthetics and Wellness, 324 S. Main St.; Northstar Licensed Professional, 1020 S. 4th Ave., Suite 206, 760-270-9200; Be Well Diabetes and Endocrine Center, 2692 S. Avenue B, Suite 1, 928-783-5857.
• NONPROFIT: Arizona Community Health Workers Assoc., 2215 S. 8th Ave., 928-366-3016.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Prolook Media, 4491 S. Jasmine Ave., 619-962-0738.
• RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY: Sunshine Caring Home, 3692 W. 27th St., 928-446-7867.
• RESTAURANTS: Birrieria El Gordo Rolls and Bowls, 362 W. 32nd St., 928-318-1677.
• RETAIL: The Pink Squid, 3848 S. Avenue 10E, 928-919-2841; Pokey Alma, 429 S. 10th Ave., 928-278-1325; Solar Steals, 1925 S. Factor Ave.; Grandma Wendie, 3696 S. Susannah Drive, 619-581-4514; Sell Firewood/Adolfo’s Tree Service, 1416 W. 8th Place, 928-783-5517.
• RESTAURANTS: Hamburger Stand 556, 2820 S. Pacific Ave., 928-726-9873.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Beards and Shears Barbershop, 1455 W. 16th St., Suite 82, 928-388-8220.
• SERVICE PROVIDERS: Vivid Imaging, 1701 S. Avenue B, Suite 114, 346-264-3966; Franco Wellness and Aesthetics, 2580 E. 24th St., Suite B, 480-553-2660; Better Left Said, 2045 S. 14th Ave., Suite 38, 928-941-1369; Regen-A-Juve Aesthetics and Wellness, 1207 W. 16th St., Suite B, 928-581-9969; Chambitas Handyman, 12812 E. 45th Drive, 928-318-0273; Imperial Painting, 2171 S. 9th Ave., Apt. B, 928-276-1608; Dawn Accounting, 6345 E. 42nd Lane, 360-269-4014; Vaksh Terapeutico, 200 S. 3rd Ave., Suite 224, 928-246-3980; Vanity Room, 200 S. 3rd Ave., Suite 224, 928-246-8361; Pandora Mind and Body, 2025 W. 1st St., 928-210-5123; Nayeli’s Luxx Cavitation, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D8, 928-256-7243; LS Auto, 12826 E. 42nd St., 928-615-4263; Weed and Stuff Lawn Services, 2266 E. 14th Place, 928-287-3110; Myers Cleaning, 5192 W. Clip St., 928-750-6987; Cervantes Landscaping, 4460 W. 18th St., 928-271-0088; Haven Home Health Care, 670 E. 32nd St., Suite 9, 888-891-0786; Haven Hospice, 670 E. 32nd St., Suite 9, 888-891-0786; Maria Ruiz, 135 N. 8th Ave., 928-256-6238; Yolanda Renteria, 281 W. 24th St., Suite 142, 928-503-0935; Betty’s Cleaning, 4835 W. 27th St., 928-502-9539; JM Lawn Services, 2345 S. Walnut Ave., 928-247-7911.
• SPECIALTY STORES: 24 Karat Engraving and Awards, 2390 S. Avenue B, 928-782-3306.
• TAXI/CAB: Jose Martinez Rodriguez, 829 S. Almond Ave., 760-427-8272.
• TRUCKING: R&F, 3875 S. Desert Oasis Drive, 661-401-0984.
• VEHICLES: Valenzuela Auto Sales, 2931 S. 27th Drive, 928-459-0802.
