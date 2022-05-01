The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Michael Foods, 4420 E. 36th St. Post Holdings, a consumer packaged goods holding company, acquired Almark Foods, a hard-cooked egg facility in Yuma, and combined it with Post’s existing Michael Foods egg business.
Almark, leading provider of hard-cooked and deviled egg products, offered conventional, organic and cage-free products. Its products were distributed broadly across retail outlets, including in the perimeter-of-the-store and the deli counter, as well as to foodservice distributors.
Michael Foods, headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is a leader in foodservice and food ingredients, Michael Foods both produces and distributes innovative egg and potato products along with a variety of specialty food offerings, including sausage, macaroni and cheese and more. Its brands include Papetti’s, Abbotsford Farms, Simply Potatoes, Owens and Bob Evans.
The chamber noted that “Yuma is one of the largest egg plants for Michael Foods in the country and is now one of the largest manufacturers right here in Yuma.”
The chamber also recently welcomed a new member, Ricardo Urquijo, who recently opened an Allstate Insurance Agency. Rick’s Insurance Agency helps people in Arizona with their auto, home, RV, mobile/manufactured homes, motorcycle and other types of insurance.
He explained that he opened his Allstate agency in Yuma “because I’ve always had a passion for helping people with their insurance needs. I love that my job involves helping my friends and neighbors in the community choose the right coverage. My role is extremely rewarding.”
He added; “As an Allstate Agent in Yuma I know many local families. My knowledge and understanding of the people in this community help me provide customers with an outstanding level of service. I look forward to helping families like yours protect the things that are important – your family, home, car, boat and more.”
For a free quote, call 928-236-6056.
Horizon Health and Wellness held an open house at its new location at 1185 S. Redondo Center Drive on April 20 to meet the community, show off its new building and share all the opportunities offered at the facility.
Horizon’s mission is to ensure all clients, regardless of age, race, ethnicity or gender, receive quality care in a place where kindness matters just as much as their healthcare needs.
The nonprofit integrated health care organization offers a wide range of healthcare services for all ages and stages of life. Skilled physicians, clinicians, nurses, psychiatrists and healthcare experts specialize in primary care, behavioral health and addiction treatment.
For more than 40 years, Horizon has been serving Arizona residents, providing access to an array of inpatient, outpatient, residential and habilitation services that addresses the whole person and promotes wellness. Patients can also access Horizon services from anywhere in the state of Arizona through the convenience of telemedicine.
The new location serves adults and children 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Horizon also has a location for adults only at 3180 E. 40th St.
For more information about Horizon, visit www.hhwaz.org or call 833-431-4449.
Wave Neuroscience announced a partnership with Arkos Health that will increase mental health services in Yuma County. On Monday, the companies will offer at-home Braincare technologies to Medicaid beneficiaries.
As part of Arkos Health’s mobile behavioral health program, highly trained care teams will bring Wave Neuroscience’s Braincare assessment tools and Braincare technology directly to those who need it. By providing care in-home, the program removes barriers such as transportation to a care facility and time off work to seek treatment.
According to the press release, “patients will be using Sonal, Wave Neuroscience’s at-home device that uses personalized non-invasive, drug-free gentle magnetic fields to reshape brainwaves and optimize function to effectively improve health for general well-being.”
“Wave Neuroscience is proud to partner with Arkos Health to bring our innovative, patented, and personalized resources to their Arizona Medicaid population,” said Fred Walke, CEO of Wave Neuroscience. “While the foundation of our technology was developed for at-risk clinical populations, this version has been widely adopted by high-performance organizations for the purpose of optimization and improved wellness. Our work with Arkos Health furthers our mission to provide the most impactful Braincare Technologies and Services to anyone, anywhere. We look forward to the continued success and expansion of this program.”
“Our focus at Arkos Health is to provide community-based services that improve health access to care and reduce costs associated with unnecessary inpatient and emergency department visits. Depression, substance abuse, and PTSD are massive health issues in the populations we serve, and, when left unmanaged, cause poor outcomes and dramatic increases in health expenditures,” said Dr. Amish Purohit, Arkos Health co-founder and president of Population Health Services.
“By including Wave Neuroscience’s technology with our mobile behavioral health program, we are engaging patients proactively in their homes with a multi-disciplinary approach and innovative technology that’s proven to have a positive impact on mental wellness leading to optimal physical health as well,” Purohit added.
More information about the Wave Neuroscience and Arkos Health partnership can be found at www.arkoshealth.com.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week and last:
New Plans Submitted for Review: Askari, Hassan, 2475 S. Avenue A, for interior medical office alterations; Chick-fil-A, 1935 E. 16th St., for drive-thru canopies; and Felicity Fleet, 4160 E. 30th Place, for a new storage building.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.