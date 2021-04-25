Michael Vargas opened his new shop, Michael Tuned, 4454 E. 40th St., Yuma, with a great event – a burnout and donut competition – on April 17. Talk about a grand opening!
Michael Tuned LLC does custom performance and tuning, including engine, dyno and street tuning; ECU/unlock/reflash; diesel and gas; custom fab; turbo kit; supercharger/nitrous, Can-Am/Polaris/RZR, motorsport and powersport and window tint.
The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 928-287-5027.
******
T-Mobile has a new location in San Luis. The new store is at 639 N. Main St. This store serves both T-Mobile and Sprint customers.
T-Mobile offers “amazing device deals and the most value” with 5G included in its plans at no extra cost. The store has the newest Apple products, like the iPhone 12, and devices from Samsung, OnePlus or LG.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 928-285-0032.
******
Financial professional Lorraine Cummings is on a mission to “make Yuma the most financial literate city in Arizona.” And after holding free virtual classes for a while, she’s now rented an office to hold live classes.
Cummings’ new office is located at 2260 S. 4th Ave., Suite 2H, in the Citrus Plaza.
Cummings is an educator with HowMoneyWorks, which has the goal of eradicating financial illiteracy worldwide. She works for World Financial Group and is a personal coach with the Proctor Gallagher Institute.
For more information, go to https://linktr.ee/lorrainecummings or call 928-244-9416.
******
Serenity Yoga, currently located at 720 E. 22nd St., will be moving to 3795 W. 22nd Lane, Suite 5, effective May 1. The yoga studio will be about 3 miles west of 24th Street, between Avenues B and C, two blocks north of 24/7 Get Fit.
Serenity Yoga explained that its current landlord is expanding his business and has asked that the studio move. The class schedule will remain the same, “just at an exciting new location.”
For more information, call 928-941-1358.
******
And here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
New Plans Submitted for Plan Review: Arby’s, 2640 S. 4th Ave., for exterior and interior remodeling; Horizon Health, 1185 S. Redondo Drive, for tenant improvements; and T-Mobile Store, 2883 W. 24th St. Suite 140, for interior alterations.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.