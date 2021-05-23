A new store has moved into the old Pier 1 space. Mobile Home Depot is now open at 839 W. 32nd St., next to Barnes and Noble. It opened its doors on May 17.
Mobile Home Depot, a supplier of parts and accessories for mobile and manufactured homes, offers a long list of products, including air conditioners, aluminum, bathtubs and showers, cabinets and vanities, coatings and sealers, doors, electrical, plumbing, vinyl siding and skirting, steps and rails, windows and more.
The parts warehouse has a price match guarantee with locations in three states. It might be new to Yuma, but the company has been serving customers for more than 40 years.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 928-318-2110.
***
Smile Straight Orthodontics, a national chain, now has a Yuma branch. Smile Straight celebrated its grand opening at 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 120, with a ribbon cutting on May 13.
Dr. Micah Yetter is the primary provider in the Yuma office. The family friendly Smile Straight offers orthodontic care for all ages. It provides advanced treatments with top-quality care in a comfortable, fun environment, as indicated by the murals and décor. Treatments such as Invisalign, Empower and clear braces allow the team to ensure that patients receive the treatment that best fits their needs and lifestyle.
Smile Straight notes that by age 7, a child has enough permanent teeth that an orthodontist can spot a problem such as misaligned teeth, an “overbite,” and an underbite or a crossbite.
Smile Straight accepts most insurance plans, and affordable payment plan options are available.
For a free consultation or more information, go to https://smilestraightyuma.com/ or call 928-723-2940.
***
Yuma Dermatology recently moved into their new location at 1079 W. 23rd St. It is located in the same complex area as Chile Pepper.
After extensive remodeling both inside and out, the new office offers more patient treatment rooms and superior parking.
Their phone number remains the same: 928-247-6825. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Right now the staff consists of Dr. M. Shane Hamman, Salvador Alonzo, a nurse practitioner, four medical assistants and three front desk personnel. The office is looking to add another full-time dermatologist.
***
A. Nicole Coleman of Yuma has joined Mary Kay as an independent consultant.
“I choose Mary Kay because we as women in the world have many duties. When we take care of our duties, who do we run to? I want to build a team that builds around each other being true to God, being positive, encouraging and uplifting,” Coleman noted.
“Self-love, whether at a beauty party with friends or online, it’s all for the love of you. Let me help with your beauty needs,” she added.
The best times to reach Coleman are 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 12-3 p.m. Sunday. Contact her at anicolecolemanmarykay@gmail.com or 229-291-6045. Or go to https://www.marykay.com/NicoleColeman.
***
Here are the Yuma commercial construction project updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: Border Town Arts Project, 176 S Main St., for mechanical and plumbing alterations; Lalani Offices, new retail suites, 2820 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for a pharmacy carousel replacement.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Yuma Carpet, 575 E. 18th Place, for a rooftop solar PV.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.