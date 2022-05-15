Simply Shabby Mini Mall, located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 200, in the Yuma East Shopping Center, in the Foothills, has tons of new shops and businesses.
The mini mall is the brainchild of Bebe Shockey, owner of Simply Shabby by Bebe, who wanted to offer a year-round, air-conditioned space for vendors and small businesses.
However, one of the new spots that caught my eye is Cristina’s Closet, which isn’t a vendor at all. It’s for people getting back into the workforce who need interview clothes at no cost.
Run by Christina McInnes, the nonprofit offers gently used business attire and shoes in all sizes. No questions asked. Just call McInnes for an appointment at 928-235-4588.
But there are plenty of new businesses as well. Donna Peet has opened Pupcakes, which sells homemade dog treats, including sweet potato, blueberry, pumpkin and peanut butter snaps as well as chicken chews and soft treats for older dogs, small and large.
Peet initially did cupcakes for humans, then a dog trainer suggested pupcakes, and it became her passion.
She will also soon start offering cat treats. She’s working on the recipes, but you know how finicky cats can be. All her treats are dog or cat approved! For special orders or needs, call Peet at 928-271-0195.
Next door is Jeanine’s Lavender Boutique and Treasures, which offers antiques, paint and fashions. Owners Jeanine Mehdizadeh and Deborah Camarena also have dishes, lamps, pictures, furniture, linens and, of course, organic lavender products.
Mehdizadeh touts the health benefits of lavender as an anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, air purifier, migraine and stress reliever, hot flash treatment, skin irritation relief and moth and flea repellent.
Her Poochie Boutique has puppy and kitty collars and accessories. She’s also an artist and offers “silly” paintings featuring her 60 rescue animals wearing glasses. Her muses include horses, donkeys, rabbits and more.
In addition, Mehdizadeh makes and sells chapel lace veils and donates the proceeds to benefit the homeless. For more information, call 928-920-0027.
Donna and Cliff Hay share space with their daughter, Kelley Burnes. Donna’s business is Cute as a Button; she makes flowers out of buttons and felts. Cliff’s Creations has wood-burned crafts and pine needle baskets. He also runs Custom Keychains, which, yup, offers keychains customized with names and art. Burnes’ AbstractArte sells unique tile artwork made with resin.
After Cliff started wood burning, Kelley moved to Yuma and she wanted to start a business together. They started out at crafts markets and art shows and now enjoy having a permanent site.
“It’s nice to have a little shop. We don’t have to pack and set up and all that work,” Donna said.
Klozetique, owned by Ana Camacho, has clothes in all sizes, from extra small to 3XL, shoes, and custom accessories for girls and ladies, epoxy tumblers and gel pens made of resin. It’s also home to the $5 Papatique, which offers Paparazzi jewelry.
My Crystal Club, owned by Tamara Lynn Smith, has an assortment of crystals in all sizes and kinds, including jewelry and accessories, as well as lamps, oils and tapestries. If she doesn’t have it, she will be happy to order it for you.
Smith will be happy to do a personalized assessment to find out what kind of crystals are best for the customer.
Jeff Bennett of SoCal Customs hand builds 1/24th scale models of airplanes, boats and cars. He also sells model kits for those who want to build them. (He also happens to do air conditioning, heating and electrical work after hours.)
His wife, Noi, shares the space, offering macrame products. Reach Jeff and Noi at 619-921-7834.
Mother and daughter duo Terri Wade and Nikki Ruatta run Crafts by Terri and Casa Di Soap, which offers all natural, handmade soap, essential oils, body butter, lip balms and more. For more information, go to www.casadisoap.com.
Wade offers crochet crafts, such as microwave bowl holders so you don’t burn yourself, pin cushions and other novelty items.
Edie Woods runs Serendipity Boutique, which offers one-of-a-kind gifts, and Stitches ‘n Sewing Shack fabric shop.
Patty VanDusen offers Rada Cutlery and flags of all kinds, including the American flag and flags for ATVS, as well as crystals, rocks and beads.
Baked Goods by Crissy sells Crissy Keeling’s homemade breads, muffins, cookies and candies.
R Jewelry features Richard Royal’s new, used, unique and antique jewelry, including pieces made by him and the “old and unusual,” as he says.
Linda Hillyard’s Rustic Country Crafters and Cheryl Weiser’s My Pink Horse share a space. They offer crafts, home decor, gifts and custom T-shirts.
I was curious as to how Weiser came up with her business name. She called it after her very first horse, who happened to be a “very prissy, girly girl.” Love it!
To reach Hillyard, call 307-248-2877. To reach Weiser, call 951-961-7099
The other vendors include Aqua Touch Massage, Betty’s Recycled Cans, Bikers Hippies Outlaws and Lovers, Chey Soul, Creative Designs by Jessice, Darn It All, Handcrafted from the Heart, KFE Limited Services Bikers, Marti and Me, Misty’s Snaps, Sol Sips Tea Bar, Stephanie’s Forever Flowers and UnKnotted by Monica.
The Simply Shabby Mini Mall is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but summer hours will start June 1, when the mini mall will close at 3 p.m. For more information, call Shockey at 602-617-9691.
*****
Sadly, I’ve learned that Rocky’s Pizzeria & Italian Food, 2601 S. 4th Ave., has permanently closed. Rocky’s was especially known for its New York-style pizza.
The building is being leased to Yuma’s Red Tacos, which serves Tijuana-style beef birria tacos. For more information, call 928-919-4175.
*****
The Sweet Spot is now Mooo’s Creamery, which serves premium homemade ice cream, baked goods and more. The shop is located at 1400 S. 4th Ave., in the Western Village Shopping Center in Yuma.
The business used to be Catherine’s Cupcakery, until Pauline Cameron sold the business last year.
Mooo’s Creamery is open daily from 2-10 p.m. For more information, call 928-248-4463.
*****
In case you missed reporter Sisko Stargazer’s story, the Salvation Army broke ground on its new corps community center in Yuma. Salvation Army leadership, advisory board members and dignitaries gathered at the site, 445 S. 4th Ave., to celebrate the event.
Lt. Johnathan Herzog and his wife, Lt. Amber Herzog, have been appointed to the church. “But it’s not just a meet-on-Sunday kind of place,” Amber said. “It’s a community center where we provide folks in the community who are struggling – whether that’s financially or spiritually and just even with their health – an opportunity or an outlet to come and receive, you know, whether that’s a food box, prayer, even Christian counseling. It’s literally just a place of hope.”
She added that the center will provide case management for social services, pastoral counseling “and just kind of meet the needs where they’re at.”
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Sunset Health, 703 S. Avenue B, Building B, for a new storage building.
• Building Permits Issued: Royal Nails & Spa, 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 117, for tenant improvements; Spencrazi, 2994 S. Kyla Ave., for interior alterations for two suites; We Recycle Solar, 1970 S. Factor Ave., for equipment installation and alterations.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Blue Fox Restaurant, 2355 S. 4th Ave., for interior and exterior renovations; The Sonoran Apartments, 1451 S. Avenue B, for 84 units; Yuma Senior Living, 2600 S. 4th Ave., for building alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.