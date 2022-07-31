Karime Hayer wants to bring a little of southern Mexico to the Yuma Foothills in the form of a coffee shop called Nichim, which means “flower” in the Mayan language.
Nichim will serve coffee, espresso and other specialty drinks as well as ice teas and pastries, such as empanadas and rolls. She hopes to partner with other local food businesses and offer them a space to sell their products.
During a trip to Chiapas, Hayer became enamored with not only the beauty of the location, but also the food and beverages, such as its chocolate and coffee. She immediately wanted to bring those special flavors back and share them with other Yumans.
Hayer thought one way she could do this is by opening a coffee shop. “I fell in love with it, and it’s been in the back of my mind since then,” she said.
She’s taken the leap and is now renovating a space located at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 9, in the Foothills Village, off of Interstate 8. Her target opening date is Sept. 1.
Her daughter, Karime Burruel, who has extensive experience in the food industry, will be running the coffee shop, while Hayer will take on the business side.
Hayer hopes Nichim becomes the spot where young people and community members hang out while enjoying a cup of authentic Mexican coffee. To make sure of this, she went in search of an all-natural, organic coffee, with no bitter aftertaste.
“The less ingredients it has, the better,” she said.
Hayer found it in the south of Mexico, with a family business that cares about the environment and the indigenous community. She will import their coffee and will be the first to introduce it in the U.S.
The coffee is certified as organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration. Hayer also hopes to become the U.S. distributor for the product.
Birrieria El Gordo has opened its newest location in San Luis, Arizona. The partnership with Abraham Andrade, owner of Rolls and Bowls, continues, with Birrieria El Gordo now offering its birria at a food stand outside the original Rolls and Bowls located at 1627 Cesar Chavez Blvd.
“Where else would it be?” Isaiah “Tio Gordo” Lopez said.
Birrieria El Gordo celebrated a soft opening on Friday, offering customers birria with broth or in the form of tacos, burritos or quesadillas or with nachos or ramen, as well as other specials.
The two eateries already share space at 362 W. 32nd St., in the Big Curve Shopping Center, where foodies can also find Rolls and Bowls’ Japanese cuisine “with a zest of Mexican flavor,” including sushi rolls and teriyaki bowls.
And that’s not it! Tio Gordo and wife Liz Lopez have more big plans. They are opening another location at 3909 N. 16th St. in central Phoenix in October if everything goes to plan.
If not, Tio Gordo shared his backup plan. “Worst case scenario, we open a food truck while the building is finished,” he said.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce helped Arizona Skincare Institute celebrate the grand opening of its new school at 318 S. Main St. in downtown Yuma on July 22.
Students, working with instructors, are now accepting clients for facials, peels, makeup sessions, waxing, microdermabrasion, ultrasonic exfoliation, nano needling, brow tint, eyelash tabbing and more.
In founding this school, the goal of ASI is to “build a world-class team of beauty professionals passionate about making people look and feel beautiful in their community.”
Founder and CEO Nohemi Munguia, who also runs Nohemi’s Threading Studio next door, began her career in the beauty industry 17 years ago in her home with a facial hair removal business.
Although ASI is a new school, Munguia and the instructors have been able to connect with some of Arizona’s most experienced cosmetologists and aestheticians, “and we are confident that we can provide our students with the most complete and comprehensive education in skincare you can find.”
My Kid’s Closet has moved and will open at the new location on Monday. The store is now at 1245 S. 4th Ave., not too far from the previous site.
The shop buys and sells gently used kids clothing and shoes, maternity clothes, toys and baby gear.
My Kid’s Closet is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Here are the Yuma commercial construction project updates for this week:
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Chapman Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge/Ram, 349 E. 32nd St., for showroom renovations; Five Below, 1496 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite J3, for landlord improvements; Nextgen Properties, 578 S. 1st Ave., for two triplex apartments; The Sonoran Apartments, 1451 S. Avenue B, for 84 units.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Chapman Collision Center, 3365 S. Chevy Lane, for building alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.