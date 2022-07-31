Karime Hayer wants to bring a little of southern Mexico to the Yuma Foothills in the form of a coffee shop called Nichim, which means “flower” in the Mayan language.

Nichim will serve coffee, espresso and other specialty drinks as well as ice teas and pastries, such as empanadas and rolls. She hopes to partner with other local food businesses and offer them a space to sell their products.

