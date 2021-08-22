In late April, after 75 years, the Yuma School of Beauty permanently closed its doors. Now a couple of former students and instructors have reopened the doors of the longtime iconic landmark located at 50 W. 3rd St., in Yuma’s historic downtown.
Susan Warren and Ron Hicks have converted the space into the North End Salon. They celebrated their grand opening on Aug. 16.
They both shared their story on social media. Warren, fresh out of high school, enrolled in beauty school “and hasn't looked back.” She worked as a stylist for 10 years before going back to school to get her instructor license. Since then, she has continually worked in schools and salons.
Warren has been a stylist, skin care specialist, educator, sales representative, school administrator and salon owner, all the while continuing her education in the field of cosmetology.
At 37, Hicks decided to leave behind the hard work of construction and maintenance and enter the world of cosmetology. He fell in love with the field and during beauty school decided he wanted to teach.
Hicks worked five years behind the chair perfecting his craft before going back to his alma mater, Yuma School of Beauty, where he earned his instructors license.
Warren and Hicks are joined by Tiphanie Montoya, 2002 graduate of the school. “I blinked, and 19 years later I am here, still loving what I do,” she posted. “I honestly feel like it never feels like work if you love what you do! Excited for what the future holds and all the new trends to come.”
Montoya specializes in men’s, women’s and kids' cuts and color.
The salon is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To make an appointment, call 928-503-4910.
***
I know some Yumans have been anxiously awaiting for this news … Yuma Pho, 394 E. 16th St., is now open. The new restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Thursday and is serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine.
During the first month, Yuma Pho will offer a limited menu to introduce its food, with more options to be added the following month. An employee described the dishes as “authentic” and “very savory,” including a “flavorful broth.” The menu also has egg rolls, boba tea and fresh sugar cane drinks.
In case you’re wondering what “pho” is, the popular Vietnamese dish consists of broth, rice noodles, herbs and meat, sometimes chicken.
Yuma Pho is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week for dine in and takeout. For more information, call 928-259-7190.
***
Los Tacos y Más, 2255 S. 4th Ave., wants you to know it’s not just another taco place in Yuma. The menu of the recently opened restaurant has a variety of meals “to satisfy you and your family's cravings.”
Los Tacos y Más serves all kinds of tacos, including carne asada, birria, cabeza, pastor and “más” (more). Can’t decide? Then try the “El Sampler,” which has a little bit of everything. Or try select tacos for $1 during “Taco Hour,” which is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The “más” in the menu also includes other Mexican favorites such as menudo, flautas, sopes, tortas and burritos. Los Tacos y Más serves breakfast from 9 am to 11 a.m., and family meals are available.
The restaurant also has “raspados” (shaved ice) in a variety of flavors, including plum, tamarind, strawberry, pineapple, mango, vanilla and more.
Los Tacos y Más is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
Place an order online at www.lostacosymas.com or call 928-276-3513.
***
Holy Aguas and Fruit, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D7, is another business that recently opened. It specializes in “aguas frescas,” which Holy Aguas describes as “light non-alcoholic beverages made from one or more fruits, cereals, flowers, or seeds blended with sugar and water.”
“We just wanted to bring something fresh to the desert Southwest,” the shop said.
Customers may bring in their own containers, up to a gallon, and they will “fill ‘em” up for $10 each.
Holy Aguas and Fruit is open Tuesday through Friday and every other Saturday. For more information, call 928-256-3196.
***
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Horizon Health, 1185 S. Redondo Drive, Suite 1, for tenant improvements; Mesa Verde RV Park, 3649 S. 4th Ave., for remodel of pool bathrooms.
Building Permits Issued: F.A. Fila, 3970 W. 24th St, Suite 104, for office alterations; Massage Envy, 2377 S. 22nd Drive, Suite A, for tenant improvements.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Kia of Yuma, 2841 S. Pacific Drive, for building addition and alterations.
***
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.