After 38 years in business, The Oak Tree & More, 3030 S. Pacific Ave., will close its doors this spring. Owners Wayne and Sharon Williams are ready to retire and spend more time with their four children and soon-to-be-seven grandchildren.
“We’re not sick. We just want to retire,” Sharon said.
Being a family owned business means that they get no vacations or time off. The holidays are when they have their biggest sales. Days at the store are usually from sunup to sundown.
Wayne and Sharon don’t want to miss any more birthdays. They want to be able to visit their kids and grandkids, some who live in Tucson and others who live out of state.
“Our kids have grown up and moved away. Our youngest is off to college,” she explained, adding that all the kids have their own career paths and have no interest in taking over the business.
As the name implies, in the beginning the store primarily sold oak furnishings and occupied a mere 2,400 square feet. The store grew to 22,000 square feet and carried a wide variety of selections, including furniture for the dining room, living room, office and bedroom as well as entertainment centers, bookcases and more. The store later added a line of baby and children’s furnishings inside the store called U Ma Baby & Kids.
They’re going out on top, as the Arizona Furniture Retailer of the Year, a title bestowed by the Arizona Home Furnishings Representatives Association.
Nabbing the award has been great for The Oak Tree. “It doubled our business. It was really a good thing, but it just means more work,” Sharon noted.
“We felt like the time was right,” she added.
However, closing their doors will be an emotional journey. “Our friends are our customers and sales reps. These people have become our family,” Sharon said. “Yuma has been good to us. We’re going to miss everybody. We’re really thankful for the people and the community for supporting us.”
They hope to close the store in mid-April, right before Easter. As they wind down, they are holding a huge going-out-of-business sale. They hired an outside company to handle this sale.
The advantage of shopping at The Oak Tree is that the furniture is available on the spot. No ordering and waiting around for months to receive it, as has become routine for other furniture retailers due to supply chain issues.
Sharon and Wayne were quick to act when they saw the challenges that were occurring across the nation. They have been ordering furniture three to four months in advance. Consequently, The Oak Tree will continue to receive new furniture until February.
Delivery is still available, and they will continue to take orders for delivery until August or September. They’re in no hurry since they own the building, which they will lease or sell.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except Wednesday, when the store closes. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call The Oak Tree at 928-344-0640.
*****
A Texas-based allergy company is expanding into Yuma. Aspire Allergy & Sinus has partnered with Alvernon Allergy & Asthma, a Tucson-based practice founded in 1998 with a location in Yuma.
The Yuma allergy clinic, which will soon come under Aspire umbrella, will be located at 2110 W. 24th Street, Suite C. The phone number will be 928-344-2300.
AAA’s two allergist owners, Dr. George Makol and Dr. Kudagal Murthy, have also joined Aspire and will continue practicing along with their staff physician, Dr. Christina Kucera, and 15 staff members.
“This partnership will advance our mission of delivering innovative solutions to manage and relieve the thousands of allergy sufferers we treat,” Makol said.
“Both Aspire Allergy & Sinus and Allergy Associates and Asthma have strong track records of delivering excellent solutions and patient care. We look forward to being a contributor to the future growth of Aspire, while creating new and exciting opportunities for both our patients and employees,” Murthy noted.
With the addition of AAA, Aspire Allergy & Sinus will have more than 60 clinics across five states. “The unique treatments we have developed are giving patients a long-term solution to allergy, asthma, and sinus misery. Popularity surrounding those treatments, such as allergy drops, ExACT immunoplasty and oral immunotherapy for food allergies, have allowed us to grow into new markets across the country, like Tucson and Yuma,” explained Dr. Christopher Thompson, co-founder of Aspire Allergy & Sinus.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Makol and Dr. Murthy and remain dedicated to helping patients find relief,” he added.
ExACT immunoplasty is a long-term solution for environmental, household and seasonal allergies. The procedure, which is a form of intralymphatic immunotherapy, introduces tiny amounts of allergens to a patient’s immune system through a specific lymph node. Administering the treatment directly through a lymph node allows the immune system to immediately begin to recognize the allergen as non-threatening. The result? A faster reduction of allergy symptoms.Other new treatments like allergy drops, will also be available to Dr. Makol and Dr. Murthy’s patients, in addition to oral immunotherapy, an innovative way to decrease life threatening food allergies.
*****
I’ve received a fair amount of messages asking about rumors that a Dollar General is being built at 10270 E. North Frontage Road, at the corner of Avenida Compadres.
I can confirm that those rumors are true. The plans submitted to Yuma County show a Dollar General being constructed on that site.
The developer is Realty Income Corp., a real estate investment trust that invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. Dollar General is among its tenants.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.