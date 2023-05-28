Readers are wondering what’s going on with the old Burger King at 2411 S. 4th Ave., near 24th Street. The restaurant permanently closed in 2018, and people driving by have noticed that the exterior is being demolished. Same thing for the inside.
The plan is to convert the existing building into a drive-thru liquor store. Delon Ablahad has requested a conditional use permit for a drive-thru. If approved, the permit would allow the drive-thru to be used for the sales of alcohol.
If you’re interested, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request on June 26 at 4:30 pm. In the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
As a side note, Ablahad already has several businesses in Yuma. He owns De Vapors Vape Lounge and Yuma Smoke Shop, which are located nearby at 2395 S. 4th Ave., and Delys Smoke Shop, 2750 W 16th St.
*****
Now you can catch some Thai food before heading to the movie theater. Or anytime the craving hits. Aroi Thai Cuisine officially opened Tuesday at 1325 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite B4, near the Harkins Theatre.
The restaurant serves authentic Thai food, such as tom yum, a popular family of hot and sour soups, as well as other soups, appetizers, salads, curry, noodles, fried rice, specialties, Thai iced coffees and teas and more. It also offers lunch specials.
Aroi Thai Cuisine is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 928-343-2468.
*****
And if you’re craving Filipino food, there’s a new restaurant in town just for you. This one is called Pinoy House of Lumpia, and it’s located at 995 W. 8th St., site of the former Amalia’s Shoes.
It’s also an espresso shop, so while your order is prepared at an onsite food truck, you can cool off inside the building with an Italian soda, spritzer or milk shake, smoothies and more (even coffee if you’d like).
Everything is made fresh from scratch. You can order a bowl, which comes with an entree, a side and a free lumpia, or the family special with three entrees, two sides and half a dozen lumpia, which is the Filipino version of a fried roll with a paper-like wrapping.
Pinoy House of Lumpia is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
They deliver too! To order delivery or for more information, call 928-276-9843.
*****
Several readers reached out to let me know they got a letter from Wells Fargo notifying them that the Foothills branch will permanently close July 26. The branch that is closing is located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 300, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
The letter says that the closure will not affect customers’ accounts and they’re invited to visit other nearby locations or take advantage of online banking. For more information, call the Foothills branch at 928-345-0275 or visit the branch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The closest Wells Fargo, which will remain open, is in the Cielo Verde branch, in the Walmart shopping center, at 8225 E. 32nd St. To reach the Cielo Verde branch, call 928-317-3700.
*****
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for February:
• COMMERCIAL LEASE: The Yuma Suites, 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 3, 9282473882.
• CONTRACTORS: Paveco, 2801 S. 49th Ave., Phoenix, 602-288-8273; Kooltech Refrigeration, 10120 S. Galaxy Ave., 928-503-1818; Revolution Industrial, 5858 W. Riggs Road, Chandler, 480-993-6699; Aztec Construction Services, 2365 Myrtle Road, Suite A, Imperial, California.
• CONVENIENCE STORE: A&T Mini Mart, 138 E. 16th St., 347-272-3731.
• DAYCARE: Selene Vazquez, 4875 W. 17th PlACE, 520-508-7859.
•EXHIBITION PROMOTER: Havashire Festivals, 2520 E. 32nd St., 928-851-6400; The Blooming Expo, 2520 E. 32nd St., 928-287-3808.
• ITINERANT VENDOR: Planetgear44, 2520 E. 32nd St., 928-297-8608; Hide & Dye Kraftwerk Emporium, 2520 E. 32nd St., 480-593-7238; The Green Merchant, 2520 E. 32nd St., 702-526-9404; Peak Climbing & Adventure Company, 2520 E. 32nd St., 714-642-9749; Mystical Cove, 2520 E. 32nd St., 480-786-3848; Zag of Bakersfield, 2520 E. 32nd St., 661-699-0763; The Cloak Drummer, 2520 E. 32nd St., 970-480-4593; Verity Massage, 2520 E. 32nd St., 480-779-0676; Beth’s Beauty Salon, 2520 E. 32nd St., 928-669-2098; Tumbleweed A Creative Laser Company, 2520 E. 32nd St., 801-201-3336; Mercury Inc., 2520 E. 32nd St., 208-881-4766; Wolfs Lighted Crystal Necklaces, 2520 E. 32nd St., 307-752-8048; Carl Whitehead, 2520 E. 32nd St., 562-394-3961; TCJ LLC, 2520 E. 32nd St., 702-371-6344; Tempting Tarts, 2520 E. 32nd St., 951-743-9921; Moonbound Studio, 2520 E., 32nd St., 914-960-6323; Eclectics Creations, 2520 E. 32nd St., 623-451-9366; Hearts Delight, 2520 E. 32nd St., 805-649-3413; Temple of Siam, 2520 E. 32nd St., 323-719-5934; Sweet Breeze Crepes, 2520 E. 32nd St., 970-389-2529; Two Butterflies, 2520 E. 32nd St., 559-827-1246; Horde’s Haven Crafts/Viking Tinkers, 2520 E. 32nd St., 702-541-1195; Manipulations In Wire, 2520 E. 32nd St., 602-903-0160; Unobtanium Bazaar, 2520 E. 32nd St., 702-265-0871; Laced Up Corsets, 2520 E. 32nd St., 951-880-5876; Oscar’s Meat Pie Shack, 2520 E. 32nd St., 760-622-2583; The Smokin Hen House, 2520 E. 32nd St., 702-575-2181; Iceni Leatherworx, 2520 E. 32nd St., 602-910-8470; Fox Bow Art, 2520 E. 32nd St., 914-330-3041.
• NONPROFITt: Desert Financial & Tax Services 300 S. 13th Ave., 928-315-0040
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Samantha Crumedy Photography, 8161 E. Forget Me Not St., 760-805-6255
• RESTAURANTS: The I Scream Machine, 10363 S. Fall Ave., 928-388-0112; Tastee Bites, 261 S. Main St., Suite 6 928-848-8703; Tacos El Canelo, 801 W. 32nd St., 831-258-5647.
• RETAIL: Slate Boutique 261 S. Main St Suite 9, 720-822-1780; J Holder Art, 10709 S. Del Rio, 530-680-4700; Mcclure’s, 4435 W. 14th Place, 928-246-2392; Blastmasters, 2539 S. 31st Drive, 928-287-3632; Nev Botanicals, 7834 E. 36th Place, 760-504-5245; Punch Monkey Customs, 6399 E. 42nd Lane, 602-499-4007; Johny’s Mom Wreath Designs, 6236 E. 45th Lane; Bravo 6 Nutrition, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 6, 928-269-2328.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Ludy’s Facials, 1185 S. 4th Ave., Suite F., 928-446-9861.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Maternal Hearts, 2260 S. 4th Ave., Suite 2C, 928-235-6078; Good Time Massage, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 5, 858-302-8365; Ag Landscaping & Construction, 4137 E. Monreal Ave., San Luis, 928-341-3786; All Pro Cleaning Services, 2077 E. 25th Place, 928-256-2479; Squeaky Clean Pool Service & Repair, 224 E. San Felipe St., San Luis, 928-488-4043; LDJ Yuma, 1347 W. 18th St., 928-580-0514; Montes Repair Shop, 2544 S. 4th Ave., 928-261-3767; Nexus Taxes, 8155 E. Olive Anne Lane, 928-287-5624; 360 Healthy Me, 1763 W. 24th St., Suite 200B, 812-204-1514; Liz’s Cleaning Services, 10591 E. Shale Drive, 928-285-3846; Legacy Cooling, 3820 E. 36th St., 928-941-0657; ESL Yuma, 2340 W. 24th St., Suite A, 928-955-0079; Go On Green, 2511 S. 26th Drive, 928-287-0775; Reliable Pest & Termite Solutions, 428 W. Cano St., Somerton, 928-323-2135; JMK Mobile Tire Services, 1995 San Luis Lane, San Luis, 928-459-0118; German Fencing Academy, 2251 S. 35th Ave., Unit C, 435-705-4662; Angel’s Landscapes, 11551 S. Avenue 9E, 928-261-9605; Jay Jay Epoxy Flooring, 385 S. May Ave., 928-793-8127; M&M Workshop, 599 S. Gila St., 928-750-0768; Lourdes Cleaning, 11447 E. 26th St., 928-210-3384; The Sales Pro Method, 1150 E. Corona Drive, 928-287-5142; Rachel Marie Appelo Saxon, 13162 E. 53rd St., 904-687-6045; Maintenance Services Too, 1535 W. Hillside Place, 928-503-4507; The Red Monkey, 1150 W. 24th St., Suite F2., 928-955-0057; A&J Truck Wash, 1411 N. De La Vara Ave., San Luis, 928-257-5624; Asian Touch Massage Spa, 867 W. 32nd St., 928-246-8295.
• TRUCKING: LA, 8379 S. Coconino Lane, 928-941-4303.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.