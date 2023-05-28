Readers are wondering what’s going on with the old Burger King at 2411 S. 4th Ave., near 24th Street. The restaurant permanently closed in 2018, and people driving by have noticed that the exterior is being demolished. Same thing for the inside.

The plan is to convert the existing building into a drive-thru liquor store. Delon Ablahad has requested a conditional use permit for a drive-thru. If approved, the permit would allow the drive-thru to be used for the sales of alcohol.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you