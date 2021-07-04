The old Kmart Super Center is coming down. Some of you might have seen Randy Hoeft’s photographs in Wednesday’s edition.
The Cocopah Indian Tribe hired a contractor to begin demolition of the long vacant property located at 2375 W. 32nd St., and work began on Monday.
“The decision to demolish the building comes after careful consideration. We believe it is the best option at this time,” a tribal press release stated.
Five years ago, the tribe entered into a partnership with Medical Management Group to seek funding to develop a state-of-the art research center for veterans with traumatic brain injury and patients afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease on the old Kmart site. The project is known as the Veterans Neurological Research Center. That vision continues, and the Cocopah Tribe still supports the project.
“We had hoped to see this facility break ground in January 2017, but it is clear that securing funding for a project of this magnitude is taking longer than expected,” said Gary Magrino, Cocopah business development director. “MMG continues to seek investors for the VNRC, and we believe this endeavor is worthy of our continued support.”
MMG CEO Richard Neault told me that the project was originally priced at $26 million. When the contractor came back, it was $78 million, “much more than anybody anticipated.”
Consequently, the project has been scaled down. It will now be a one-story, “much smaller village concept” that is “considerably less expensive.” Initially the idea was to use the old Kmart shell, but the building’s age means that all the electrical and plumbing have to be replaced. It makes more sense to raze the building and start from scratch.
Demolition will take about two months. In the meantime, the architect is working on plans, and construction is expected to start in about six months.
The research and care facility will primarily house veterans who have been diagnosed with dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. These residents may volunteer to enter a research program that will study the changes in neurological function, brain mass, genetics, nerve-ending function, and chemical changes, according to the project website.
MMG is also working on bringing a memory care facility to 4th Avenue. This project also ran into a finance problem, but MMG is now partnered with a large equity company and moving forward, Neault said.
The Veteran’s Memory Care Center will be newly constructed on property owned by MMG and consist of 45 semi-private units (90 beds), designed for late-stage dementia and hospice, with comfortable rooms, four community areas that include kitchens and an additional commercial kitchen. This secured facility will be equipped with automatic locking exit doors. Residents will primarily include low-income veterans and/or spouses, the website explains.
*****
Speaking of Randy Hoeft’s photos, you might have seen his pictures of Eckard Commercial Construction crews working on steel roof beams on one of two new buildings, the “928X Elite Garages,” which are currently under construction in the Citrus Business Park, 3964 E. 43rd St. The project, developed by 928X Motorsports located nearby at 12209 S. Avenue 4E, will feature climate-controlled, “elite, privately owned luxury garages” in two sizes – large, 3,000 square feet and extra large, 6,000 square feet. According to the website 928xmotorsports.com, the garages will cater to motorsports and off-road enthusiasts who want to ride year-round. The 928X Elite Garages units “can hold any kind of ride” and will also include restrooms and showers.
*****
Camp Titan Fitness has made its debut in Yuma with training sessions at Ray Smucker Park, 2913 S. Ave A.
Camp Titan Fitness, or CTF, provides small group personal training in functional fitness using circuit style formations. Training focuses on building stability, strength and endurance.
Owner Peter Romero is a 19½-year active-duty soldier who graduated from Kofa High School in 2001. He is married to Isabel Romero and a father of five kids.
Currently Romero is a master trainer with the Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion and assigned on an internship in Yuma as he prepares for his retirement.
“It’s always been a passion of mine to train people,” he said, noting that he enjoys training soldiers and others to improve their mental and physical strength and endurance.
“I began my Army recruiting duty in Yuma, where I was able to train young men and women interested in serving their county. Helping them and the community enjoy fitness and see results is where my passion grew even more,” Romero told me.
What makes his business unique is that “we bring the studio style fitness with music to outdoors and at a very affordable price, without giving up the quality. Along with that, I have tailored my program for five different levels of fitness, from totally inexperienced to advanced,” he explained.
Morning sessions are 6:30-7:30 a.m. and evening sessions are 7-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday with 15 slots available.
Camp Titan has a promotion special for the next three months, but you can always drop by and try it for free.
Find out more by looking up “camptitanfitnessyuma” on Instagram and Facebook or call 928-276-0499. The webpage camptitanfitness.com is currently under construction.
*****
ENC Personal Fitness will be celebrating the grand opening of a new studio, located at 1355 W. 16th St., Suite 9, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Personal trainers Eric and Christine Reese will have a free class demonstration and tons of great giveaways including swag, supplements and free personal training sessions.
Christine Reese is an ACE certified personal trainer with specialties in functional aging and corrective exercise. She offers personalized training with a program built around her clients’ goals, bodies and needs. She loves working with older and rehab clients who have phased out of physical therapy and enjoys working in adaptive fitness. She works with individuals of all ages, abilities and goals.
She also enjoys community events and running outdoor boot camp-style fitness classes and has studied nutrition coaching too.
Eric Reese is a professional trainer with more than 15 years of experience in fitness and nutrition coaching. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he studied to become an ACSM-certified trainer. He teaches group classes and specializes in total body transformations and major weight loss.
Erik and Christine used to train out of their home studio, but this limited the number of clients they could work with. After searching for the perfect studio, they have finally found it. They are looking forward to taking on more clients, some of whom have been on a wait list.
They are also now able to offer indoor classes, although they will still keep some park boot camp style workouts and challenges.
For more information, call 480-280-3131.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Yuma County Public Works, 4343 S. Avenue 5½E, for a new solar PV canopy.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Ricardo Jaramillo LLC, 1874 S. Avenue B, for a new office building; T-Mobile Store, 1463 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 12, for interior alterations.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.