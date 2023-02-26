After 20 years of serving patrons the finest wine in Yuma, Old Town Wine Cellar owner Mike Shelhamer is officially passing the torch to Yuma native and businesswoman Kim Maloney.
Maloney will take the helm of Old Town Wine Cellar, 265 S. Main St., on Wednesday, according to the Facebook announcement.
A finance professional for many years, Shelhamer opened the doors of Old Town Wine Cellar in historic downtown Yuma in 2003 after moving here from the Pacific Northwest. His goal was to give Yuma residents access to wines and craft beers from around the world.
Indeed, Old Town Wine Cellar has become a staple for wine-lovers throughout Yuma County and a favorite destination spot for visiting oenophiles (you might have to look this one up!) or those passing through Yuma.
Shelhamer looks forward to retirement and to turning OTWC over to Kim, a long-time patron of the Wine Cellar, the announcement said.
“Choosing to retire took years of contemplation, and I spent a lot of time finding the right person to take over the ship,” Shelhamer said. “Kim is the perfect owner. She’s personable, fun and, best of all, she loves wine.”
Shelhamer thanked customers for “20 great years of laughs and shared bottles. Cheers!”
Over the next few months, Shelhamer will remain behind the counter of the Old Town Wine Cellar wearing his signature Tommy Bahama shirts to assist with the transition of the business. So stop by to wish him the best and congratulate Maloney on the next chapters of their lives!
*****
The public is invited to join the grand opening celebration of the Pacana Park Townhome Community at 2540 W. 5th St. on Wednesday.
John and Susan Sternitzke and the Pacana Park team will host the festivities featuring a taco truck, drinks, tours and a special presentation by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.
Stop by anytime between 2 and 6 p.m., but the ribbon cutting will be at 3 p.m.
Pacana Park is a brand new townhome community in the Pecan Grove neighborhood. The gated community offers 2 bedroom, 1 bath units either upstairs or downstairs and with some with accessible features. It is a pet-friendly community welcoming dogs and cats.
If you’re looking for a new home, the townhomes are available now. Check out the photos and amenities at https://www.apartments.com/2540-w-5th-st-yuma-az/p2t6j7r. Or for more information, call 928-597-1971.
*****
Desert Control announced the opening of its first operations site in the United States, located at 1219 E. 21st St. in Yuma. The official opening ceremony was held on Friday.
The new office will serve as a hub for sales, operations, Liquid Natural Clay production, project delivery, service and maintenance in the region.
The Norwegian company has the vision of “making Earth green again” by working with farmers, growers and landowners to improve the soil ecosystem. The company notes that farmers today face soil erosion and degradation accelerated by droughts and increasing water scarcity.
“Our first operational base in Yuma, Arizona, will allow us to bring Liquid Natural Clay to farmers in the region, improving sandy soils and reducing water usage,” the company said.
With more than 50% of the United States is under drought and the Colorado River at its lowest levels, Desert Control invented Liquid Natural Clay, a 100% natural solution of clay and minerals turned into a liquid nearly as thin as water “that can enable sand and degraded soil ecosystems to retain moisture and help farmers save up to 50% of their water, save fertilizers, energy and other inputs while improving productivity,” noted Ole Kristian Siverstsen, president and CEO of Desert Control.
After 12 years of research and development, followed by four years of testing in the United Arab Emirates, Desert Control launched a five-study with the University of Arizona at the Yuma County Cooperative Extension in March.
To learn about Desert Control, go to https://www.desertcontrol.com/.
*****
It’s almost here! The newly constructed Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Medical Plaza is expected to open in April. In the meantime, it opened its doors to the public this past Saturday for a sneak peek of the new health campus (hopefully you saw the story in the Yuma Sun and were able to attend the open house).
YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza is located at 11351 S. Frontage Road, behind Fry’s.
For several years, Foothills and East County residents have voiced a desire for comprehensive healthcare closer to home. Upon opening in the spring of 2023, the YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza will bring an expanded array of healthcare services to the area. The two-story facility, will offer 24/7 emergency services, primary care, pediatric care, women’s health services, podiatry, imaging services and a retail pharmacy.
*****
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: U-Haul, 808 S. Rio Vista Drive, for grading work for new self-storage facility.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: PMG Building, 350 E. 16th St., Suite 305, for office alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.