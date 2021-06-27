Gwynn Carla Jones is this “ thiiiiiiiis close” to opening Olive + Oak Boutique and Creative Studio, a home decor boutique and creative workshop studio, at 3939 S. Avenue 3E, Suite 124, in the Alarcon Shopping Center, across from the Marine Corps Air Station.
Jones, with the help of husband Jonathan and 3-year-old son Levi, will open the shop Wednesday for a soft opening with a grand opening being planned for July. (By the way, she is Olive and her husband is Oak.)
Olive + Oak offers all sorts of handmade home decor and accessories, gifts, candles, Arizona- and Yuma-themed goods and fun things like keychain wristlets, unique jewelry and patches.
The shop also has a 12-seat creative studio space where you can “get your hands a little dirty too” as you create beautiful things for your home. Laser cutters and a vinyl plotter means you can design and cut our own door hangers and 3D elements and have the ability to engrave all sorts of things like charcuterie and cutting boards.
Jones is looking forward to sharing her expertise with others. “I love creating home décor, but I share a special love for teaching others and helping them succeed,” Jones posted on her online shop.
The back area will house equipment like the laser cutters and vinyl plotter and the front will be the creative studio and retail shop.
To get updates, text OLIVEOAK to 928-264-9727.
••••••
MyBinDoc, which stands for My Bin Doctor, is one of those services you didn’t know you needed until you learned about it. Have you peeked inside your trash bins lately? Was it gross smelling and full of sticky gunk?
MyBinDoc is a new trash bin cleaning service that does all the dirty work and gets those trash bins cleaned and sanitized. The “bin doctors” will visit your property after your waste bins have been emptied and each bin will be cleaned, either on request or on a regular schedule.
The company has equipment and trained staff to clean, deodorize and sanitize trash bins in a “safe and professional manner, using our water-wise, uniquely designed eco-friendly recycling system.”
The Bin Doctors (and owners) are Dan and Maria Antonia Raymond and Michael and Dana Penny Stevenson. Michael works as a first responder, and both families are very involved in the Yuma community.
For more information, message on Facebook or call or text to 928-783-6803.
••••••
Lupe Sanchez has opened Lara’s Lift and Tint at 1020 S. 4th Ave., Room 212. Her “lil shop” specializes in eyelash lift and tint and eyebrow lamination. If you’re like me, you’re wondering what this all means. A lash lift is the process of lifting the lashes from root to tip using a solution to “perm” the lashes. This will give your lashes more lift and length and they’ll look more defined. It takes about an hour and lasts 6-8 weeks.
Brow lamination is an eyebrow perming treatment that corrects the brow shape by setting the brows in place using a chemical solution. If you have unruly, flat or downward growing hairs, this service can change the direction of growth to create a more uniform, symmetrical, fuller brow shape. This service is perfect for those who want flawless brows but aren’t fans of tint or makeup. It’s also a great alternative for microblading.
For more information, look up Lara’s Lift&Tint on Facebook and/or direct message Sanchez or call her at 928-750-7529.
••••••
A couple of readers have asked about A&R Grill, 712 S. 4th Ave., a sports bar and grill that opened in 2015. In May, the restaurant closed due to a loss of power. Staff hoped to have it back up and running the following day, but it turned out to be more complicated than that. Restoration of power required repairs and replacement of some parts.
A&R Grill recently posted on Facebook that they’re still waiting on a part to restore power. I asked manager Rafael Arroyo for an update and this is what he said: “We were looking to reopen this weekend, but the repairs have been delayed until next Wednesday. So hopefully we will be able to reopen by Friday the 1st at the earliest. Hopefully there will be no more delays.”
I hope they succeed because it sounds like they have loyal customers waiting to go back!
••••••
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for the past couple of weeks:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Fisher Collision Center, 3365 S. Chevy Lane, for a new paint booth; Magic Mist Car Wash, 195 W. 24th St., for additions; NOVA Financial, 1590 S. 2nd Ave., Suite 500, for office alterations; and Rally’s Restaurant, 2380 S. 4th Ave., for a façade remodel.
Building Permits Issued: 4th Avenue Gym, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 1, for an expansion; Alside Windows, 7550 E. 30th St., for restroom alterations; Cielo Verde Apartments, 3370 S. Avenue 8E, new apartments; Dillard’s, 1461 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, for interior alterations; Pinnacle Healthcare, 4343 E. 30th Place, for renovations: Starbucks, 1630 S. Pacific Ave., for a renovation; T-Mobile, 2883 W. 24th St., Suite 140, for interior alterations; and Yuma Food Truck, 1040 S. 3rd Ave., for site development.
New Plans Submitted for Review: All Secure Self Storage, 7505 E. 32nd St., for new modular storage units Phase 2; Corona Optique, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 1501, interior alterations; Take 5 Oil Change, a new oil change facility, near the southwest corner of 4th Avenue and Catalina Drive; YRMC, 2261 S Avenue B, for a remodel Endoscopy/Outpatient Surgery Center; and Yuma County Adult Probation, 405 S Main St., for new solar PV canopies.
••••••
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.