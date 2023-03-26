On TRAK Physical Therapy is now open and accepting patients. Ashley Van Why’s clinic is located at 2775 S. 8th Ave. in Yuma, inside Up 2 Par Medical Clinic.
The locally owned practice offers physical and manual therapy, sports medicine, joint mobilization, ergonomic assessment and cupping.
The team includes owner and physical therapist Ashely Van Why; Ron Van Why, occupational health and safety specialist; and Karyn Van Why, office manager.
“Our goal is to provide quality care to each and every one of our patients, in order to get them back to doing the things that they love. We understand that everyone is different, and we will work closely with our patients to create a plan specific to their needs and goals,” the On TRAK website states.
Ashley Van Why, born and raised in Yuma, earned her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences and is a licensed doctor of physical therapy.
From a very young age, Van Why was athletic and wanted to help people. She cultivated her passion for athletics and merged her interests with physical therapy.
She played college softball at both Arizona Western College and California Baptist University in Riverside, California. In 2017, she was a member of the team when it won its third PacWest Championship.
Van Why is a 2014 graduate of Gila Ridge High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from California Baptist University in 2017 and her master’s in kinesiology from California Baptist University in 2019.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesday sand by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To make an appointment or for more information, call 392-390-0466 or go to www.ontrakphysicaltherapy.com.
*****
Chicken tenders seem to be all the rage. If you notice today’s commercial project updates, Dave’s Hot Chicken has submitted plans for review by the city for a new restaurant at 1525 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 2, the site of the long closed Pita Pit, next to Chipotle.
According to the company’s website, Dave’s Hot Chicken was created by best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. Kopushyan, a chef, set out to create the perfect Nashville-style hot chicken by searching, tasting and frying. The four friends “scrounged up” $900 to open a tiny stand in an East Hollywood parking lot.
“The menu was simple, and the chicken was the star,” with “the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable,” topped with a variety of signature spices ranging from No Spice to “The Reaper,” which is reportedly so hot it requires a signed waiver.
A year later, the friends opened a shop in a strip mall, where crowds regularly waited for more than an hour to come in. Dave’s Hot Chicken now has a cult following with 107 locations and many more in development, including Yuma.
Dave’s Hot Chicken serves the chicken tenders in a sandwich or slider. Sides include fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese and kale slaw as well as sodas and milkshakes.
*****
Did you catch the story about the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission approving a conditional use permit for a Slim Chickens drive-thru? The fast-casual restaurant will be located at the southeast corner of West 16th Street and South 6th Avenue, near the 4th Avenue intersection known as Center Pointe Commons.
Slim Chickens specializes in hand-breaded chicken tenders “served in a friendly atmosphere where people can relax and feel at home,” according to the Slim Chickens website. It also serves sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken and waffles and other items.
The new 3,683-square-foot Slim Chickens restaurant will have indoor seating for 88 plus an outdoor patio, dual drive-thru lanes and 38 parking stalls. The drive-thru lanes will accommodate a minimum of 18 vehicles.
The Barnett Management Co., which owns the Burger King restaurants in Yuma, will own and operate the local Slim Chickens franchise.
The first Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the restaurant now has more than 200 locations, mostly in the South, with many restaurants in various stages of development. The publication noted that drive-thru business has always generated more than 50% of the chain’s sales mix.
*****
Massage Envy celebrated the grand opening of the Yuma franchise on Thursday. The clinic is located at 2377 S. 22nd Drive, on 24th Street just east of Avenue B.
The franchise is locally owned by longtime Yumans Neil and Beth Bowman and their daughter Shanna Bowman. The Yuma Chamber of Commerce and city officials helped them celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Massage Envy Yuma offers diverse types of massage, assisted stretching and advanced skin care services.
“We believe regular massage, assisted stretch and skin care should be part of anyone’s wellness routine,” Shanna Bowman said. “We offer an array of services that can help you look and feel your best, and our membership model makes them easy to incorporate into your wellness routine. As a native of Yuma, I was extremely excited to bring this brand and its amazing service and retail offerings to our community.”
The clinic’s massage therapists are trained in different techniques such as trigger point therapy, Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, cupping and more. The clinic also has a couples’ room and an extensive retail product selection.
To make an appointment, purchase a membership, or for more information, call 928-328-8844.
*****
Accurate Accounting, 1929 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 7, has permanently closed its doors.
“It was a difficult decision, yet one which is necessary based on several changes over the past year,” the family business posted.
Liz Gabriel is retiring and wants to “enjoy the simpler pleasures of life.” Amanda Gabriel has joined a public accounting firm to pursue her goal of becoming a certified public accountant while currently enrolled in a master’s degree program for accounting. Staff member Justine Antonelli is raising her family and pursuing a new career path.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patronage over the years. Your support has been greatly appreciated, particularly during these recent changes. Your words of encouragement mean a lot to us,” the company stated.
The Gabriels also thanked Beverly Byrd for the opportunity to purchase Accurate Accounting in 2016 and continue its services.
Clients with questions on tax returns may send an email to accurateacct.yuma@gmail.com with the phrase “tax return” in the subject line and Amanda Gabriel will respond. She is currently busy with tax season at her new firm, but she still checks this email regularly and can assist clients who need documents for their 2022 taxes.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: ARKOS Health, 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suites A/B, for tenant improvements.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for a COVID memorial and an emergency well pump and pump building.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1525 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 2, for tenant improvements; Fry’s, 500 W. 24th St., for a store remodel; Mattress Firm, 1893 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.