After taking a week off, I’m in catch-up mode. In this column, I’ll review some recent developments that readers might have missed in recent editions of the Yuma Sun and Bajo El Sol, our Spanish newspaper.
As reported by Cesar Neyoy, a residential subdivision currently under construction will bring to San Luis its first gated community, with luxury homes marketed to mid- and upper-income buyers.
Salmos 127:1, a construction firm with 16 years of experience in San Luis, broke ground for the Palencia Hills subdivision on the city’s north side. The subdivision will be located at County 22nd Street and Quintero Avenue, on a 10.5-acre parcel that will be split into 18 lots of 20,000 square feet or larger, for homes with a minimum size of 2,500 square feet.
The subdivision will have gated access, with $500,000 being the average sale price for homes with garages for three or more cars.
“We saw that there is a market in San Luis for this time of housing,” Jose Palencia said. “Every day there are more professionals, investors, business people, who have higher than average income. In fact, we already have customers who have reserved lots.”
Palencia anticipates lots in the subdivision to be ready for home construction in December. Meanwhile, he is planning another subdivision in San Luis along 8th Avenue, south of San Luis High School.
Arizona Western College broke ground on the San Luis Science Lab on Aug. 30. This new addition to the AWC San Luis campus will bring much needed lab space to students in South Yuma County, allowing them to fulfill science requirements and even earn a bachelor’s degree in computer informatics completely from the San Luis Learning Center.
The lab will also allow AWC to offer a certified nursing assistant program in San Luis as the facility will include space for showers, storage and laundry.
Yuma Regional Medical Center and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate officially broke ground on YRMC’s new Foothills Health Campus. The two-story full-service facility will be located along South Frontage Road, between the Fry’s grocery store and YRMC Primary Care Foothills.
YRMC noted that the new health campus will bring “a higher level of coordinated care to Foothills and East County residents who have voiced the desire for care closer to home for many years.”
Patients and families can expect a modern, inviting facility designed to offer a full complement of services in one location. The 57,800-square-foot facility will feature an Emergency Department, primary care, urgent care, retail pharmacy, laboratory, imaging and select medical and surgical specialty services.
The health campus will include patient and family support areas, such as a small café and a community education room. Community members will have the convenience of seeing a provider, completing x-rays or lab work and even picking up a prescription, all in one visit.
The Emergency Department will feature eight observation rooms, 11 treatment rooms and two trauma rooms, as well as a decontamination room and isolation room. Imaging will include ultrasound, CT and general x-ray as well as mammography and bone density.
The Foothills Health Campus primary care clinic will occupy the second floor of the new building, focusing on three major areas: family medicine, pediatrics and women’s health. Services will also include rotating specialists from other YRMC clinics, such as cardiology, oncology and surgical specialties.
The campus is projected to be completed in the fall of 2022. While YRMC will operate the facility, MedCraft will own the building.
The names of some vendors and businesses in the newly opened Simply Shabby Mini Mall, as announced in the Aug. 25 column, need to be corrected. Lori Johnson’s business is Lyla Bleu, which offers custom jewelry and home décor, and Stacy Petrone’s business is Punk and Junk, which offers distressed flannel shirts and designs as well as hats and T-shirts.
Also, I inadvertently left out Thursday in the schedule of open hours. Simply Shabby is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 200, where the former Arizona Mini Mall used to be, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Chile Pepper, 1030 W. 24th St., for a new drive-thru order kiosk.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Quick Refrigeration, 190 W. 10th St., for a building addition and new canopy; Rural Metro Corp., 2029 S. Arizona Ave., for an addition and remodel; Salvation Army for a new assembly, office and storage building on the 400 block of South 4th Avenue.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.