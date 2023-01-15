Did you catch the news? The Yuma Sun ran a story this past week on plans to open a Panera Bread Bakery Café in Yuma, which means the wishes of some readers are coming true!

Manna Development Group, which currently operates 154 Panera restaurants in nine states, plans to build the company’s 155th franchise in Yuma. This will be Manna’s first restaurant in Yuma and this particular company’s first in Arizona (although there are other Panera Bread locations in other parts of Arizona).

