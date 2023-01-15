Did you catch the news? The Yuma Sun ran a story this past week on plans to open a Panera Bread Bakery Café in Yuma, which means the wishes of some readers are coming true!
Manna Development Group, which currently operates 154 Panera restaurants in nine states, plans to build the company’s 155th franchise in Yuma. This will be Manna’s first restaurant in Yuma and this particular company’s first in Arizona (although there are other Panera Bread locations in other parts of Arizona).
The city agreed to sell Manna a vacant lot at the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 15th Street for the construction of the 3,950-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru and two patios totaling 750 square feet. The café will accommodate about 50 patrons and up to 15 cars in the drive-thru lane.
Manna indicated that the project represents a capital investment of about $4.1 million and will generate 70 jobs including more than 40 full-time jobs at an average wage of $19 an hour.
Paul Saber and Patrick Rogers started Manna Development Group in San Diego in 2003. Together Saber, a former McDonald’s franchisee, and Rogers, a former executive with Ford Motor Co., started with one Panera café and now operate 154 of the bakery cafés throughout southern California, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Indiana and Colorado.
Richard Alleway, director of real estate and construction for Manna, told the council that Mann is the second largest franchise group in the Panera chain. “We operate about 154 for Panera currently in nine states. This would be a 10th state. We operate the El Centro store, just down the road,” he said.
“We’re a Christian-based company. We pride ourselves on that and partnering with local charities. We have a charity called Share the Dough, a little play on words. But we get very involved in our community and with our employees. And so we’re very excited about coming to Yuma and creating those relationships and obviously building a store here.”
Panera corporate is coming up with a “couple of really exciting menu items for the next couple of years. So I think you’ll be happy,” he added.
Also, did you catch the full page ads in the Yuma Sun on the opening of the Dr. Sultan and Talat Lalania Center for Women and Children’s Health? It is now open at 2175 S. Avenue A, Suite A.
The clinic is part of the Regional Center for Border Health and San Luis Walk-in Clinic family.
For women, the center offers the following services: preventive care, family planning, pregnancy tests, health and wellness (menopause, menstruation, etc.), birth control and contraceptive management, STD testing and treatment, endometrial biopsy, well woman health check, pap and HPV tests, colposcopy and urinary incontinence.
Services for children include preventive care, hemoglobin and lead screening, immunizations, asthma treatment and hearing tests.
The center accepts all insurance. For those with no medical insurance, the center has a sliding fee discount and is part of the CAPAZ Medical Discount Network.
Also, for women ages 40-64 who are uninsured and underinsured, the center will provide free breast and cervical cancer screening. For women 21-64, the center will provide cervical cancer screening.
Contact the center for more information at 928-429-3493.
Readers have been asking about the multi-story building under construction on North Frontage Road in the Yuma Foothills. No, not the two-story facility also being built on South Frontage Road, between the Fry’s grocery store and YRMC Primary Care Foothills.
On the opposite side of Interstate 8, Dr. Irfan Fazil, owner of Bio Family Clinic, is building a new medical facility.
Irfan established Bio Family Clinic, a multi-specialty physicians group, in 2010. The company has clinics throughout Yuma County, including offices in Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, Wellton and the Foothills, with one adjacent to the construction site.
Subway opened a second location in San Luis. The sandwich shop is located at 639 N. Main St., next to Chase Bank and behind the T-Mobile store.
City officials welcomed the new sandwich shop with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.
The new Subway is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The other Subway is located at 1613 Main St.
A reader emailed to say that he took friends to Imperial Date Garden last week and discovered it was closed. He then saw them at the Date Festival and asked what happened. They told him that the gift shop had just moved down the street.
I looked it up, and the Imperial Date Garden gift shop has moved to 1304 York Road in Winterhaven (White Dome Building), one mile down the same street as its previous location.
However, the shop noted that it is only selling dates at the moment; no date shakes or snacks. “We apologize.”
The Imperial Date Garden gift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Mondays through Fridays.
Another business that is moving is Armijo State Farm Insurance in San Luis. The office is in the process of moving from 720 N. Main St. to 639 N. Main St., Suite B, between T-Mobile and the new Subway.
Construction will be done in a couple weeks, and the office will celebrate the move with a grand opening.
In the meantime, employees are answering calls remotely. New and existing customers may reach the office at 928-722-1150.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for the week:
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: All Secure Self Storage, 7505 E. 32nd St., for modular storage units, Phase 3; Barrows Family Dental, 2101 S. Avenue A, Suite 102, for alterations to the suite; Chapman Dodge, 349 E. 32nd St., for parts and service department additions; Francisco Garza, 4030 E. 30th Place, for a countertop manufacturer new metal building; Hobby Lobby, 1074 S. Castle Dome Ave., for interior alterations; Sunset Heath, 2060 W. 24th St., for interior renovations.
•NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Circle K, 2089 S. Avenue A, for interior alterations; U-Haul, 808 S. Rio Vista Drive, for a new self-storage facility, grading and utilities.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.